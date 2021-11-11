10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lizzie Acker

Everyone who loves reality television has an affinity for baking shows. Even if you don’t bake, even if you don’t like to cook, and even if you’re not good at it, there is something so cathartic and enjoyable about watching other people making magic in the kitchen. It’s as if you can taste the food that they are making, even if you’re only wishing you are tasting it on a regular basis. Lizzie Acker is one of the talented contestants on the hit show, “The Great British Bake-Off,” and her fans are excited to see her take her talents to the next level.
1. She’s in Her 20s
She is currently in her twenties, but not for that much longer. The young star is currently 28, though we don’t know when she celebrated that milestone and if her 30th is closing in on her just around the corner or still a solid two years away. Either way, she’s enjoying this time in her life living it up and doing big things.
2. She Has a Day Job
When she’s not on national television having baking competitions with those around her, she does have a job. She works in the paint shop at the local Jaguar Land Rover dealership in her town. She has no complaints, but she really does have such a knack for her baking.
3. She is Not Shy
On a regular day, Lizzie Acker is not a shy woman. She’ll strike up a conversation with anyone, anytime. She’s not someone who is going to sit back and allow the world to pass her by without carrying on some sort of conversation with someone she meets at the store or at the park. She’s a friendly sort of woman who does well around new people.
4. She Was Nervous
However, she was exceptionally nervous when she went into this show. She was shy when it came to meeting her fellow bakers. Acker’s normally outgoing personality suddenly failed her, and she didn’t know what to say or how to act around the people she was baking with. She said she nearly panicked leading up to the time she got to meet everyone – and you’ll have to see for yourself whether she was right to worry.
5. She’s on the Young Side of Things
We already discussed her age here, but did we mention Acker is one of the youngest on the show? She’s not someone who has as much experience as the other bakers on the show, but is there anyone else on the show who can actually attest to that? Is there a chance she is even going to stand a chance without the same amount of experience as everyone else?
6. She’s Not Fancy
While we don’t have any doubt that the length of her experience in the kitchen will really have anything to do with her, we do worry that her lack of being a fancy baker might. She’s not someone who cares too much about the overall look of her dish so much as she cares about the actual quality and substance of the dish. She’s all about flavor and the experience of creating something that has so much flavor, but she rarely finds the time to get fancy with her presentation.
7. Baking is Her Comfort Zone
It’s amazing that this is something that is exactly her comfort zone yet she’s found a way to take it so far outside of her own comfort zone. This is a woman who wants to do things that make sense and that make her proud, but she’s also someone who is doing this with a sense of peace.
8. She’s Not Single
While she doesn’t discuss her partner and prefers to keep her life as private as possible, we do know that they are serious. They live together, and they have a sweet dog together. Their dog is Prudence, and she’s currently only two.
10. She is a Dancer
She loves to dance. She is not a professional dancer, but she does enjoy the dance. She’s a particular fan of the samba, and it’s something she enjoys practicing. In addition to dancing and spending time with her partner, her family, and her dog, she also loves a good true crime. Of course, who doesn’t love a good true crime? They are so captivating and so worth the time to watch/read/listen, and we think you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t enjoy a good true crime. Or at least something along the lines of Netflix’s “You,” which might not be true, but it’s good.