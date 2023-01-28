How did David Arnold die? He was a talented comedian and composer, and his death shook the world. He did at the age of 54, which is entirely too young for anyone’s life to end, and it’s led his fans to wonder what happened. How are his wife and his children? His legacy is one that brings us so much happiness. He was a hilarious comedian, and he was a talented writer, actor, and producer. His fans miss him, and everyone wants to know the answer. How did David Arnold die?
David Arnold’s Early Life
One thing we should make very clear is that he is David A. Arnold, and he is not the same David Arnold who is a film composer. With the same name and careers in the same industry, it is all too common for his fans to get confused. The other David Arnold is not a comedian, but he is a talented composer who created the music for films like Independence Day and five of the James Bond films we know and love. This David Arnold was an actor and a comedian, and he is a man missed by many.
This David Arnold was born on March 15, 1968, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a comedian who loved what he did and did it so well. His career began in the late 90s when he performed stand-up. He worked for Comedy Central with other comedians such as Jamie Foxx and even Cedric the Entertainer. He also worked as a writer, and he’s one of the talented writers behind the Full House revival called Fuller House. Netflix loved his writing, and they made sure to bring him on board for this show. He also worked with BET, the Oprah Winfrey Network, and even Tyler Perry as a writer.
David Arnold’s Family
David Arnold married his wife, Julia Harkness, in 2002. They welcomed two little girls together. They have a daughter whose name is Anna-Grace. She is their oldest, and she was born in 2005. Their youngest daughter is Ashlyn. She was born in 2007, which means she’s only two years younger than her sister. It is a great age difference. His wife is the one who announced that her husband had passed away in the fall of 2022, and she did so with such sadness.
20It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother, and friend, David A. Arnold,” was the statement made by his wife. His family was shocked, devastated, and completely caught off guard by the passing of their loved one, and so was the world. His wife did not expect to make that announcement in 2022. In fact, she probably thought she had decades to go until she would make the announcement that her husband had passed away of natural causes. Typically, a person who dies from this is much older and has lived a full life. He was only 54, and he had so much life left to live. Decades of it, in fact, and her heart shattered when she had to make that announcement.
How Did David Arnold Die?
The cause of his death is natural causes. His wife confirmed that David A. Arnold died peacefully at home in his sleep. Doctors were called to confirm the cause of death, which was nothing short of untimely and unexpected, and they ruled his death from natural causes. No one saw it coming, and everyone was shocked. There are some rumors floating around on the internet that Arnold was suffering from a health battle. The rumors say that he was recently diagnosed with an illness, and that is what took his life. However, that rumor cannot be substantiated, and the doctors taking care of him after his death state that the death was natural.
As a result, we stand by the official statement that David A. Arnold died of natural causes. There is no reason to speculate anything different. Out of respect to his family, his widow, and his teenage daughters, who suffered a tragic loss and then faced the holiday season, we only say that we are deeply saddened by the loss of this immensely talented man. He will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, and those who worked with him. He brought so much joy to his fans, and that is something no one takes lightly. We are saddened by the loss, and our hearts are with his family during this unthinkable time.
