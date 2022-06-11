Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tino Franco

Tino Franco is not a name you know…yet. However, he’s well on his way to becoming a reality television star. He’s one of the men who will make an appearance looking for love in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, and this season is unlike any other. This is the season in which we will see two women looking for love from start to finish. This is a season that won’t be like any others, but that’s good news for the men who want to find love. They have a chance to find it twice. Tino Franco is a man who is hopeful he can find love, and here’s what we know.

1. He is a Bachelorette Contestant

This is where you will learn his name, and you will likely learn it quickly. He’s a guy that seems like the kind of guy everyone likes and gets along with, as you will see the more you get to know him. He’s going to see if he can find something meaningful and forever with one of the women competing this season. He’s not looking for a fling. He’s looking for a wife.

2. He’s Laid Back

He is not the kind of guy who likes complication, drama, or things that aren’t just fun and easy. He’s as laid-back as they come, and he strikes us as being very much a back-to-basics kind of guy. The basics being quality time with loved ones, having a good time doing anything and everything, and being able to focus on things that are just good for him.

3. He Loves his Friends and Family

He’s a man who feels that the people you have in your life are the ones who are the most important. He’s the man who loves to spend time with his friends and his family. He’s the man who loves to make memories and find quality in a world where quantity is where it’s at for so many. He loves the connections he has with those around him.

4. He’s Athletic

He’s a guy who loves to be active, and it shows. He’s an athlete through and through. He is a huge fan of surfing, but he also loves things like cycling. Those are great exercises and both require a lot of athletic prowess.

5. He is a Dog Lover

He has a dog, but it’s not specifically his dog. It’s a family dog, but it’s his family’s dog. He spends a lot of time with the family dog because he spends a lot of time with the family. If that doesn’t show fans what kind of guy he is, we don’t know what will.

6. You Can Find him Camping

He has a lot of hobbies and finds many things interesting and enjoyable, but he is a huge fan of camping. When he’s not busy with work and his other hobbies, you’ll find him camping. He is someone who really loves to spend his time outdoors, and camping is the easiest and best way for him to get back to that.

7. He Believes Community is Important

Being from a community of people who do good things is a gift. It’s something special, and it’s something that means so much to so many. His time is often spent giving back to his community, and he hopes the woman he marries one day is into giving back. It’s the most important thing to him.

8. He Wants a Big Family

Something else that the woman who hopes to become his wife ought to know is she’s going to have a large family. We aren’t saying he’s unwilling to compromise if he meets the one, but he’s a man who wants a large family. He wants four kids of his own.

9. He Has Dreams

Everyone has dreams. Some are big. Some are lofty. Some are small. No one’s dreams are more important or better than anyone else’s dreams, but this is a dream we do think is super cool. He is not a man looking to take over the world. He is a man who is looking to take over something he loves – surfing. His dream is to take his board and hit the waves in Bali one day.

10. He’s a Newspaper Reader

You don’t find many people who enjoy reading the paper any longer. Some might even wonder if they still put things on paper, but this is a man who likes to sit down and read the Wall Street Journal. Of course, we don’t know if this means he scrolls online or has a subscription for paper delivery.

Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

