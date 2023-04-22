5 Things You Didn’t Know About SNL’s Devon Walker

Devon Walker is among the cast members selected for the Saturday Night Live for the show’s 2022-23 season and everyone wants to know who the new kid on the block is. Born on February 1991, Walker is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and writer steadily climbing to the top echelons in the industry. He grew up in Texas where he spent his early years in Austin and Pflugerville and also discovered his talent.
Growing up in Texas, Devon Walker harnessed his passion for comedy and started his career there. His career choice didn’t stop him from earning a university degree after which he moved to the Big Apple to explore more opportunities. The following facts shed more light on the talented comedian and the milestones he has recorded in his career and life in general.
5. Devon Walker’s Worst Show Ever Happened At A Secret Weed Club
Most entertainers have that embarrassing moment in their career they can’t wish away and it either makes or mars their success story. In Walker’s case, he told Vulture in an interview that his worst show took place at a secret weed club where he gave his all to a performance that received no single chuckle from the audience. Apparently, he was performing to a bunch of people high on weed and they couldn’t wait for him to get off the stage. On his way out after the show, Walker met a man in the elevator who told him “You’ll get there someday.” Devon also shared his most embarrassingly earnest goal which is becoming Michelle Obama‘s second husband.
4. He Began His Professional Comedy Career In 2015
Devon Walker began nurturing his comedy career in his hometown of Austin and formally launched it in 2015. He bagged a college degree before relocating to New York City in 2018 to expand his chances of finding success. Things began to look up for Walker in NYC as he got a hosting gig on the monthly comedy show, Dad at The Jane Hotel, Manhattan. He hosts the show with Alex English and Gary Richardson.
3. Comedy Central Brought Him To The Limelight
Comedy Central has always been a support system to Devon Walker from his budding years to date, starting from when the network chose him to join their Up Next showcase in 2017. Walker landed his biggest gig on the network in 2019 when he got his own special on Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring, giving him the platform to showcase his talent to a bigger audience.
The American comedian has also worked on other projects for Comedy Central, creating and appearing in digital shorts. Beyond Comedy Central, some of Walker’s recent works are the Netflix comedy Big Mouth and Freeform’s Everything’s Trash (2022). Everything’s Trash gave Devon Walker the opportunity to co-write his first television episode and he celebrated this feat on Sept. 1, 2022, with a post that read; “First episode of TV I ever got to co-write is out today on Hulu.”
2. Devon Walker Is A Big Fan Of Drake But Dislikes Post Malone
Drake obviously has a special place in Devon Walker’s heart and he doesn’t hide that from the public. He has shared the singer’s pictures or used his songs on some of his Instagram posts. On the contrary, it seems Post Malone has done something, knowingly or otherwise, to get on Walker’s bad side. In an August 2019 tweet he shared, the comedian didn’t mince words in showing how much he dislikes the rapper – “truly no worse feeling than when a song sounds good and you ask who it’s by and the response is ‘post malone’” and when a twitter user called him out for perpetrating hate, Walker didn’t rebut it, saying “yea man that’s the point of the tweet.”
1. Devon Walker Is Friends With Nick Kroll
Probably not best friends but Devon Walker and Nick Kroll have become close friends as they continue to collaborate on different projects. Walker and Nick Kroll joined forces on the animated Netflix series, Big Mouth which Kroll also starred in. While Walker contributed as a writer, Kroll takes credit as one of the creators of Big Mouth alongside Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. He also voiced multiple characters in the animated series, including the lead.
Before Big Mouth was released to the public, Devon Walker was already working with Nick Kroll who gave him the chance to open up for some of his comedy shows in 2021. However, it’s not clear when their friendship actually began but work seems to be the binding factor between the two. Walker has often expressed gratitude for the support he gets from Kroll.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!