8 Things You Didn’t Know About Dexter’s C. S. Lee

C.D. Lee was born Soong Hui Yi on December 30, 1971, in Cheongju, South Korea and is one of Hollywood’s best character actors. His many TV shows and movie roles might not always be as the lead character, but he is always a notable part of the media he is in. C. S. Lee stands out for his versatility and acting skills.
Of all his roles in film and television, C. S. Lee is most popularly known for his role on one of Showtime’s drama series, Dexter. Lee plays forensic specialist Vince Masuka. Here are 7 things you didn’t know about Dexter‘s C. S. Lee.
1. The TV Show You Know C. S. Lee From
Few actors can give life to Dexter‘s Vince Masuka character as C. S. Lee did. Masuka is known for his tasteless jokes. His love interest is Debra, Dexter’s foster sister. However, she doesn’t feel the same way about him. Lee played the character from 2006 to 2013 and appeared in 95 of the show’s 96 episodes.
2. How C. S. Lee Got Into Acting
C. S. Lee attended Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver, Washington. During his time in High School, although a football player, Lee had a passion for film and participated in the school’s drama. After graduating High School, Lee secured an acting scholarship and attended Cornish College of the Arts. He graduated with a degree in Fine Arts. The actor got his Master of Fine Arts from Yale School of Drama. After graduating from Yale, he moved to New York to start his acting career. He began with theater before landing roles in television and film.
3. Movies C. S. Lee Has Starred In
Interestingly, C. S. Lee has starred in more television productions than in film. Lee’s film debut was as Luncheonette Counterman in Sydney Pollack’s 1999 romantic drama Random Hearts. In 2004, he starred in three movies, Cha Cha de Los Chans, Our Italian Husband, and The Stepford Wives. Lee played The Stranger in Pete Ohs’ independent sci-fi fantasy movie Everything Beautiful Is Far Away. In All Together Now (2020), Lee was cast to play the role of Father Chee.
4. C. S. Lee’s Television Debut
C. S. Lee’s first appearance on screen was in 1998 in the ABC sitcom Spin City. He appeared in 2 episodes from 1998 to 1999. In both appearances, he played the role of the First Reporter. In the same 1998, he also starred in Law & Order as a Forensic Technician, Turot. He appeared in 3 episodes of the show until 2003, playing three different roles. After playing Turot, he appeared as Kenny Chen and as a Pharmacist.
5. Award Nominations C. S. Lee Has Received
Lee’s professional acting career began in 1998. In his 25-year career as an actor, Lee has received four nominations at the SAG Awards. His first nomination came in 2009 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. His last nomination was in 2010 for his role in Dexter and in the same category.
6. Other TV Shows C. S. Lee Was In
Dexter may have been his most popular and successful TV show, but C. S. Lee has also appeared in several others. Lee was in two episodes of The Sopranos in 2006 as Dr. Ba. He played Deputy Bell in a single episode of Monk (2008). In 2015, he appeared as Richard Geldof in four episodes of True Detective (2015). Other notable shows he has been in include Power (2016), 24: Legacy (2017), Chicago Med (2018–2019), and a recurring cast as Sergeant Jimmy Kee in East New York.
7. C. S. Lee Has Directed and Produced TV Shows
Lee made his directorial debut with a short film, Crumble, in 2004. The next year, he directed another short film, Cloud. Lee is credited as an associate producer of Love & Busking (2018) as well as Ms. Purple (2019.
8. What C. S. Lee Is Doing Next
C. S. Lee will star in Netflix’s live-action adaptation TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Lee is set to be cast in a recurring role as Avatar Roku. The series’ first season will be divided into 8 episodes, with each having a running time of an hour. There has been no official announcement for its release date but viewers will see C. S. Lee play his role sometime in 2023.
