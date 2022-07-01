With more than 30 years of professional acting experience to her name, Jane Horrocks is arguably one of the most well-known British actors of her generation. Over the course of her career, she has appeared in a wide variety of projects and she’s brought something memorable to each one. Some of her most well-known credits include Trollied, Absolutely Fabulous, and Little Princess. From the big screen to the small screen, she has shown that she can do it all and she’s still got plenty of gas left in the tank. She is currently working on two projects, one of which will be released in 2023. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jane Horrocks.
1. She Has Nearly 130 Acting Credits
The entertainment industry is full of talented people who never get the attention they deserve. That’s why it’s always very impressive when an actor is able to build a solid career. Jane Horrocks has done exactly that. According to her page on IMDB, she currently has 126 acting credits.
2. She Likes Interacting with People on Twitter
Jane isn’t the most active social media user in the world, but she does like to use Twitter (the only platform where she has a verified account) as a way to connect with the people who love and appreciate her work. It’s fairly common to see her responding to comments.
3. She Studied at RADA
The road to becoming a professional actor looks different for everyone. For Jane Horrocks it included a stop at the world-famous Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in England where she studied acting. The school is well-known for producing very talented actors such as Alan Rickman, Anthony Hopkins, and Mischa Barton.
4. She Is a Proud Mom
For the most part, Jane has been very selective with what she’s chosen to share when it comes to her personal life. One thing we do know, though, is that family is very important to her. She and her partner, Nick Vivian, have two children together and she loves spending as much time with them as she can.
5. She’s Done Lots of Voice Work
Jane has spent the majority of her career doing live-action work, but she’s equally as talented when it comes to voice work. She has had several voice roles over the years. Some of her most notable credits include Teletubbies and Phineas and Ferb. She will also have a voice role in the 2023 movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.
6. She Is An Award Winner
No matter how talented or well-liked an actor is, their legacies are often measured by the number of awards they’ve won. That said, Jane will certainly have a strong legacy. She has won several awards including a Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award. Even with the awards, she’s earned, Jane has never been one to get caught up in the hype.
7. She Was in a Music Video
One of the things that makes Jane’s career so special is the fact that she has worked on lots of different projects. One of those projects includes the 1995 music video for the song “1963” by New Order. The video currently has nearly 940,000 views on YouTube.
8. She Was A Rebellious Teen
Teenage years can be tough for lots of people, and that’s something Jane can relate to. During an interview with The Guardian, she said, “I was rebellious as a teenager. I was of the post-punk era, new romantic, where people did dress strangely, to annoy their parents. It’s very difficult now for the younger generation. There’s very little to rail against, because parents go: “We like that, too! We like festivals! We want to go with you!”
9. She Likes to Travel
Acting has done much more for Jane than just giving her the opportunity to perform. It has also allowed her to visit different parts of the world. Some of the countries she’s visited include Malaysia and Japan. There’s no doubt that she’ll be doing more traveling in the coming years.
10. She Doesn’t Like Watching Plays
In addition to her on-screen work, Jane also has a good amount of theater experience. For that reason, many people may be surprised by the fact that she no longer enjoys watching plays. She told The Guardian, “I don’t like seeing plays any more. After 10 minutes, I’ve got the point. I don’t need to sit through the rest of it. If there’s music in a show and then it stops, I think: “Oooh, carry on with the music and stop talking.” Music is what does it for me.”