Brooklyn Beckham is the first son of footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girls member and fashion designer Victoria Beckham. Brooklyn was born in 1999 in London. When Victoria found out she was pregnant, she was in Brooklyn while her husband was miles away playing in the World Cup tournament, hence the name. Since birth, Beckham has been in the spotlight because of his famous parents. He could have easily been spoilt, but he enjoys most of the simpler things in life and is down to earth.
Beckham didn’t let the limelight get to him and has gone on to pursue his passions and find his identity away from his family. He is philanthropic, loves animals, and has built a career in the modeling and fashion industry. When he isn’t with his wife, he is cooking a tasty meal in the kitchen and shares the interesting videos on his Instagram. Beckham doesn’t cause a lot of scandal and, although social, keeps a small group of friends around him. Here are 8 things you didn’t know about Brooklyn Beckham.
1. He Is Married to Nicola Peltz
Beckham has been romantically linked to famous faces like Sonia Ben Amman and actress Chloe Grace Moretz. In March 2020, he told the world of his immense love and appreciation for Nicola Peltz, a model, actress, and the daughter of prominent businessman Nelson Peltz. The couple was engaged a few months later and have been photographed with friends enjoying their relationship. In April 2022, Beckham and Peltz married in a lavish Jewish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Their famous parents, along with close friends, were in attendance.
2. Brooklyn Beckham Is Passionate about photography
While coming from a famous and wealthy family does have its benefits, it doesn’t mean that this young star doesn’t have to work. With his father’s dedication and work ethic showcased in his Netflix documentary, it’s not a surprise that the young lad wanted to keep himself busy and have something of his own. Beckham has developed a love for taking pictures and has even published some of his photographs. His mother even praised his talent and keen eye on her Instagram. Beckham’s photographs have graced magazine covers, and prints are available for sale. Beckham went to the Parsons School of Design to sharpen his skills as a photographer.
3. He Has a Close Relationship with His Siblings
The Beckham family always looks chummy and happy when on the red carpet or when making TikTok before they’re about to go for dinner. Beckham is the oldest of four siblings and cares very much about his younger brothers and sister – Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. They share some similar interests, like their love for football. There hasn’t been any sibling drama for the tabloids to report on, so it’s safe to say they enjoy each other’s company even today.
4. Brooklyn Beckham is Involved in the Fashion Industry
Growing up around fashion icons like David Beckham and Victoria Beckham rubbed off on Brooklyn as a child. As an adult, Beckham loves modeling and has appeared in fashion campaigns for brands like Adidas and Burberry. His love for fashion doesn’t end there because he has also graced several runways and appeared on the cover of high-end magazines. Beckham loves modeling, and it doesn’t seem like he will soon be shying away from the camera.
5. He Has No Interest in Being a Professional Soccer Player
Most parents want their kids to grow up and become like them, if not better. But in the Beckham household, the kids can find their path even if it’s away from their parents. His father is one of the most recognizable soccer players in the world, but Beckham is more interested in art and fashion. While Brooklyn played for Arsenal youth club for a while, he later realized that that career choice wasn’t what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. While David has expressed his disappointment that his kids aren’t pursuing a soccer career, what matters most to him is they are happy and live healthy lives.
6. Brooklyn Beckham’s Godfather Is Elton John
Godparents play a crucial role in a young child’s life. They help guide and care for them in case anything happens to their parents, so the people holding these titles should be trustworthy and caring. Beckham is lucky because his godfather is the famous musician Elton John. Sir Elton John is a long-time friend of the family and, with how caring and loving he is, was probably the best choice to become Brooklyn’s godfather. Not many people can say they have one of the most famous musicians in the world as their godfather.
7. He Loves the Outdoors
When Beckham isn’t working out or modeling, he loves being outdoors. The model and photographer spend a lot of time skating and cycling through the New York streets. He also enjoys traveling and seeing new places, which helps him get inspiration for his photography and fashion style. He documents many of his adventures on his Instagram page for his followers to enjoy.
8. Brooklyn Beckham Is Close With his Mother
Yes, Beckham is very much a mama’s boy, and he doesn’t deny it. As the firstborn son of this famous couple, Victoria and Brooklyn have spent so much time together. While the Beckhams insist they do not have a favorite child, Victoria always seems closer to Brooklyn. This could be because of the immense scrutiny and health challenges she faced when she was pregnant with him and after his birth. The couple revealed in their Netflix documentary that they received several death threats, which made them overprotective of him.