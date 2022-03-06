For the last several years, Eazy the Block Captain has been a star in the battle rap scene. He has competed in dozens of battles and he has earned the respect of fans and fellow artists. Little did he know, he would eventually find himself performing on a different kind of stage. In 2022, Eazy appeared as Rashad Denton in the TV Peacock TV series Bel-Air. The series is a much more serious version of the popular 1990s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Eazy’s character is the person responsible for Will having to flee Philadelphia and his menacing presence can be felt every time he’s on the screen. Although Eazy’s time on the show was short-lived, it still provided him with a great opportunity to show another side of himself to the world. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Eazy the Block Captain.
1. He’s A Philadelphia Native
Philadelphia is known for being the birthplace of some very talented people, and Eazy is proud to be among them. He was born in Germantown and raised in North Philly and he’s very proud of where he’s from. His relationship to the city plays a major role in who he is as a person and an artist.
2. He Has A YouTube Channel
Part of being successful in the music industry — especially the underground rap scene — is building a dedicated fan base. Having an active social media presence has become one of the best ways to do this. Eazy started a YouTube channel where he posts battles and other content. To date, his channel has gotten more than 2.6 million views.
3. Bel-Air Is His First Acting Role
We weren’t able to locate any information on what made Eazy decide to audition for the role of Rashad, but we do know that Bel-Air is his first and only acting credit. That being said, people who saw the show would never be able to tell that he doesn’t have any previous acting experience.
4. He’s A Private Person
Eazy has never been the kind of person who puts all of his business on front street. Instead, he likes to stay to himself and focus on his music. As a result, it’s difficult to track down any details about his personal life. At the same time, though, it’s easy to see why he’s chosen to remain fairly private.
5. He Started Rapping Seriously At 19
There are lots of people who dabble with the idea of making music when they’re younger, but many people never end up pursuing it seriously. Eazy started to focus heavily on music when he was in his late teens, but he didn’t get off to the best start. He told The Narrative Matters, “My first song was garbage. I remember I went to my dad’s house and told him I’m going to rap now, and my dad told me my song was trash”.
6. There’s An Interesting Story Behind His Stage Name
Eazy’s real name is Anthony Brown, but he has been going by his stage name for many years. While talking to The Narrative Matters, he explained the story behind his name stating, “I was raised with my two brothers and was slick at how I maneuvered. I was always able to slip out of my mother’s whippings. People would say I got out of that easy. The name the Block captain came when I got older and started selling drugs on the block.”
7. He Has Had Some Trouble With The Law
Growing up in north Philadelphia can come with some challenges, and things weren’t always simple for Eazy. Over the years, he’s had several run-ins with the law – some of which have resulted in him spending time behind bars. At one point in time, he was in jail for more than five years.
8. He Plays the Trumpet
There are some people who don’t look at battle rappers as ‘real’ musicians, but Eazy is proof that rappers are just as serious about their craft as anyone else. Eazy can read music and has always had a knack for writing his own. Prior to getting into battling, Eazy played the trumpet in the school band.
9. He’s An R&B Fan
Despite being a rapper, hip-hop isn’t the only kind of music that Eazy enjoys. In his interview with The Narrative Matters, he said, “I was a big-time R&B fan. I like the way stories are told through the R&B genre”. Unfortunately, he didn’t provide any insight on who some of his favorite R&B artists are.
10. It’s Unclear If He Plans to Do More Acting
Now that Eazy has dabbled in the acting world, he has shown that he has what it takes to have a solid career. However, we couldn’t find anything to indicate what his plans are when it comes to acting. He may decide that he wants to be one and done, or he could decide he wants to audition for more roles.