Who Plays Dina in The Last of Us? Meet Isabela Merced

Young American actress Isabela Merced joined HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us in its second season. The rising star, known for her remarkable acting talent, brings depth and authenticity to the role of Dina. The character is introduced as Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) romantic interest and Young Mazino’s character’s ex. Although a supporting character, Merced’s captivating performance and screen presence quickly made her a standout figure.
In addition to her success in The Last of Us, Isabela Merced’s diverse work highlights her versatility as an actress. Starting as a child actress, Merced has spent the last decade raking in credits from her early roles in family-friendly projects to more dramatic performances in recent years. As one of Hollywood’s promising young stars, here’s everything to know about Isabela Merced.
Isabela Merced Has Latina and European Ancestry
Although born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 10, 2001, Isabela Merced’s ancestry cut across South America and Europe. Her mother, Katherine, is from Peru and was born in the South American nation. It is Merced’s father, Patrick Moner, who’s American. However, her father has European ancestry. Although born in Louisiana, his forefathers were Slovak and Polish. Isabela Merced is the middle child of the family, with an older brother, Jared, and a younger brother, Gyovanni.
Isabela Merced Changed Her Name in Honor of Her Grandmother
The actress was born Isabela Yolanda Moner. From a young age, Merced has always identified with her Peruvian roots. She admitted she first learned to speak Spanish and struggled with English when she first started grade school. Although Merced never met her maternal grandmother, the family was close-knit. In 2019, Merced, whose professional career was about six years old, announced a name change by choosing her grandmother’s name as her last name.
In the interview with Refinery29, Merced stated, “Isabela Merced represents everything that has and will continue to define me. It represents the values that were passed on from my grandmother.” She added, “She was a force of nature, unafraid of anything. Always ready to take on every challenge and person that said she couldn’t. At the same time, she loved her familia; nothing came before that. Her ideal day would be a day at the beach with the family, music, dancing, and eating alitas or ceviche. This is me! I hope this continues on my grandmother’s legacy because she left us too soon.”
A Family Tragedy Provided the Opportunity for Isabela Merced to Venture into Acting
Isabela Merced had a passion for acting at an early age. Her early inspiration came from the late actresses Judy Garland and Shirley Temple. Merced was already involved in their city’s local community theater at age six. However, her parents, although they realized Merced’s interest in acting, saw it as a hobby. Before Merced turned 10, their family’s Cleveland home was destroyed by fire. While the family tried to move it, it was particularly hard on a young Isabela Merced.
Her parents encouraged her to participate in their local theater to help her move on and to get Merced’s mind away from the fire incident. Cast as a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz play, Merced delivered the best performance possible for a background character. The experience persuaded Merced to pursue an acting career. Having enrolled at Fairmount Performing Arts Conservatory, it didn’t take long before Broadway producer Fred Sternfeld identified Merced’s talent. He personally convinced Merced’s mother to allow her to audition for roles in New York.
Isabela Merced Made Her Broadway Debut at Age 10
While many kids her age are preoccupied with being kids, Isabela Merced began her acting career with a Broadway debut at age 10. Heeding to Fred Sternfeld’s advice, Merced’s mother accompanied her to New York to audition for roles. However, the mother-daughter duo were faced with disappointment. A day before they left New York, Merced landed a paid job on a Claritin commercial. Isabela Merced’s first professional role was in the Broadway production of Evita, where, at age 10, she shared the stage with Ricky Martin, singing a Spanish song.
Isabela Merced’s Breakthrough Role Was in a Nickelodeon TV Series
Like several actresses who began their careers as child stars, Isabela Merced had her breakthrough role in Nickelodeon’s comedy series 100 Things to Do Before High School. Credited as Moner, Merced played CJ Martin, an optimistic 12-year-old student with a bucket list of things to achieve before she goes to High School. Although it only aired for a single season, it threw Merced into the spotlight. Before 100 Things to Do Before High School premiered, she also led the cast in a voice role as Kate in the Nickelodeon animated series Dora and Friends: Into the City!
She Has Starred in Several Big-Budget Movies
Joining The Last of Us is one of Isabela Merced’s latest achievements. She also portrays Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl in the 2025 Superman movie. With a career spanning about a decade, Isabela Merced has starred in other notable films, including Michael Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018), Sweet Girl (2021), Father of the Bride (2022), Madame Web (2024), and Alien: Romulus (2024).
