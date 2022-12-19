Michael Bay’s Disastrous Gift from Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is famous for many things. He’s a 3-time Oscar nominated superstar whose movies have grossed over 8 Billion dollars worldwide at the Box Office. In addition, he performs his death-defying stunts, he has a pilot’s license, and he makes one heck of a Christmas cake! Don’t believe us? Just ask the rest of Hollywood!
At Christmas, it’s pretty common to gorge yourself on food that you may not typically eat for the rest of the year. Many let loose at Christmas, pack on the ‘holiday weight’ and deal with the consequences in the New Year. The sacred Christmas cake is a standard gift amongst friends and family this time of year. If you are lucky enough to be friends with Mr. Tom Cruise, you might receive one of his widely famous Christmas cakes. However, this year Hollywood filmmaker, Michael Bay, received his cake in a rather questionable state.
2022 has been quite the year for Cruise. Top Gun: Maverick stormed at the Box Office and has become an instant classic. It is currently sitting at #83 on the top 250 Movies of all Time on IMDB, and it is also generating some serious Oscar buzz. So, what better way for Cruise to celebrate than some good old-fashioned baking?
Every year Cruise sends out a white chocolate coconut bundt cake to people he has previously worked with or befriended in the movie industry. He has reportedly been doing so for over 20 years, and from what people say, it’s delicious. Stars who receive the cake yearly include John Hamm, Jimmy Fallon, Angela Bassett, and Kirsten Dunst. Dunst even told talk show host Graham Norton that it is one of the best cakes she has ever had.
Have Your Cake and Eat It?
Michael Bay, director of action classics like Bad Boys, Armageddon, and Transformers, was fortunate enough to be on the list this year. Bay was so excited to receive the cake he even took to his official Instagram page to document the affair. He posted 2 videos. The first was a big unveiling to confirm that this was in fact a Cruise Christmas Cake. Bay used his filmmaking skills and built up the hype tremendously. He took a knife from the kitchen and made his way over to the FedEx box. He sliced it open and read out a note from Mr. Cruise himself. But things took a turn for the worse in the next clip…
In the second video Bay took us over to his sink, where the cake box was ungracefully sitting. What was inside can only be described as, in Bay’s words: “a cake that melted under an x-ray.” He went on to say it looked more like “little donuts” than a cake.
“What the Effin’ Hell Happened to This Cake?”
While Bay stated he thought the cake may have melted, it looks more like someone had at it before he had a chance to himself. It’s safe to say Cruise would not have done this, so it’s some left speculation as to whether someone over at FedEx got a little hungry on the job, perhaps. Either way, it’s the thought that counts, right? We’re sure Cruise will send out a replacement by the time he sees this video, and maybe he will hand-deliver it himself this time!
We wonder if Jon Hamm’s cake looked the same… he’s yet to chime in on the matter!
While Cruise and Bay have never officially worked together, who knows, maybe this event will bring them closer and inspire some material. The Mystery of the Melted Cake. In all seriousness, the two are both juggernauts in the action world, and it would be interesting to see what they could do if they put their titan heads together.
Bay has 7 titles on his producer slate so far for next year, including Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Little America starring Sylvester Stallone. Cruise is set to reprise his role as the unstoppable Ethan Hunt in two more Mission Impossible movies and an Edge of Tomorrow sequel is in talks with Doug Liman, rumored to return to the director’s chair.