All You Need to Know about Tom Cruise

With a fantastic sense of humor and a Cancer sign, Tom Cruise was born on July 3, 1962. He is an actor and producer with a passion for entertaining and performing. Although many of you know him professionally as Tom Cruise, his name is actually Thomas Cruise Mapother IV.
Tom Cruise’s Personal Life
Before he started acting, Tom Cruise briefly attended seminary, hoping to become a Catholic priest. Although not very tall (170 cm, or just 5 feet 7), he lets his roles do the talking for him. His alluring eyes take on the green color, while his hair is dark brown earth.
Tom Cruise’s Spouses
Tom Cruise is known for his excellent acting skills and good looks. With a smile that lights up the room, the american star has had three marriages in his lifetime, although he is not married currently.
His first wife, Mimi Rogers, is an American actress and a World Poker Tour board member. The couple did not have any children, and the end of their marriage was blamed on David Miscavige, according to Mimi Rogers. They were married from 1987 to 1990.
His second wife, the lovely actress Nicole Kidman, married Tom Cruise from December 24, 1990, to 2001. The couple adopted two children, Isabella Jane and Connor Antony. A few years later, they filed for divorce, and their marriage was dissolved in the same year.
In third place is the lovely Katie Holmes. She is an American actress born on December 18 in Ohio, United States. She and Tom Cruise have one baby girl named Suri Cruise and were married from 2006 to 2012. In 2005 Tom Cruise publicly declared his love for Katie Holmes on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
Awards Received by Tom Cruise
This epitome of a man has won three Golden Globe Awards; one for Best Supporting Actor and two for Best Actor. He also received an empire award for Best Actor, an MTV Generation Award, and an MTV Movie Award for Best Male Performance. Last but not least, he received a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor.
The Net Worth of Tom Cruise
The American actor is worth his weight in gold – and then some! His net worth at the time is $600 million. This net worth is expected to keep increasing due to his annual salary of $50 million yearly.
Almost Iron Man
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man was played by Robert Downey Jr. Tom Cruise was first offered the role, but he declined. Tom Cruised declined the role because he wanted a certain level of control over production. According to him, he did not feel like it would work.
How did he come to think about acting?
You would think Tom Cruise being such a talented actor, that it was his first choice. Sorry to burst your bubble, but no, it wasn’t. While the young star was in high school, he played wrestling and eventually got a knee injury leaving him unable to play. Step by step, he went to audition for the school’s play. The question is, do you think he would be where he is now if he hadn’t gotten the injury? Or maybe even a priest, which was his first career aspiration; who knows?
Must-Watch Movies Starring Tom Cruise
The American actor stars mostly in action films and science fiction, often performing risky stunts.
Being ranked number 1 of his movies is Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Some of his best films are as follows: Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Risky Business, and Edge of Tomorrow.
When he starred in Rock of Ages, Tom Cruise is seen having the time of his life, later describing his experience as a blast. In the movie, Tom Cruise sings two songs: Paradise City and Pour Some Sugar on Me. Apart from the solos he sang, he also sings duets on Wanted Dead or Alive, I Want to Know What Love Is, and Rock You Like a Hurricane.
Shocking Discoveries
A British tabloid, the Daily Express, alleged that Tom Cruise’s marriage with Kidman was a sham to cover up his homosexuality. Tom Cruise soon sued the tabloid successfully.
The American actor also filed a lawsuit against gay porn actor Chad Slater, who claimed he had been involved in an affair with the star. The gay porn actor later came to confess that his story was false.
Tom Cruise also sued a publisher named Michael Davis for $100 million since he had claimed he had a video proving that Tom Cruise was gay. The suit was dropped after proving that Tom is heterosexual.
In October 2012, In Touch and Life & Style magazines were sued by Tom Cruise for defamation after they claimed that Tom had “abandoned” his six-year-old daughter. Cruise then testified that 110 days had passed without him seeing her due to his workload. The suit was eventually settled between the two parties.