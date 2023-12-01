In the bustling world of Hollywood, numerous collaborative forces have united to create captivating movies that leave audiences enthralled. These partnerships have often resulted in a series of remarkable successes that have further propelled the industry. However, Hollywood, like any other industry, is not immune to conflicts and tensions that can arise behind the scenes.
It is unrealistic to expect every individual to consistently see eye to eye, leading to undeniable clashes. Consequently, among the many talented professionals in Hollywood, there are unfortunate instances where former collaborators vow never to work together again due to the lingering resentment caused by these conflicts and tensions. So, here’s a selection of Hollywood stars who refuse to work together.
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel
From the very first movie in 2001, The Fast and Furious franchise has grown to be one of the biggest film series in cinema history. With every new entry, the franchise has expanded, delivering bigger action scenes and bigger Hollywood stars. To that, the movie Fast Five undoubtedly delivered one of the most exhilarating fight scenes of recent years, as it showcased an epic battle between two titans of the action film industry, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. This particular scene left audiences on the edge of their seats, as the two superstars engaged in an intense display of unfettered aggression, utilizing a relentless combination of fists and kicks. Yet, while the on-screen clash electrified fans around the world, behind the scenes a genuine feud was also brewing.
According to Today.com, speculation of a rivalry between Diesel and Johnson started back in 2016. Around this time, Johnson posted on his Twitter page that the behavior of his male co-stars left his blood “legit boiling.” He added, “Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t.” After this, Johnson announced that he would not return for the ninth installment, nor would he return to the franchise at all. In 2021, Diesel publicly asked Johnson to return to the franchise via Instagram. However, Johnson told CNN that the post represented “manipulation.” As of 2023, Johnson still hasn’t returned to the franchise even after rumors that he would make a comeback in Fast X.
Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte
Released in 1994, I Love Trouble is a captivating romantic comedy that follows the story of two rival newspaper reporters who find themselves thrown together in a high-stakes investigation. Sabrina Peterson (Julia Roberts) and Peter Brackett (Nick Nolte) initially despise each other but must put their differences aside to uncover a conspiracy surrounding a mysterious train crash. As the duo navigates through dangerous obstacles, their constant bickering soon transforms into a budding romance, displaying a dazzling on-screen chemistry that captivated audiences.
However, behind the scenes of this movie, an intense feud was cultivating between Roberts and Nolte, leading to a strained relationship between them. This discord was significant enough that it resulted in the two actors never working together again. Although this rivalry was passed off as industry fodder for a long time, Roberts cemented the truth when she spoke with The LA Times. When asked about her time working with Nolte, Roberts referred to him as “charming and also completely disgusting.”
Ryan Reynolds and Wesley Snipes
Wesley Snipes has undeniably had a rollercoaster career, experiencing both incredible success and unfortunate setbacks, including a period of time spent in prison. Regardless of the challenges he has faced, it is impossible to overlook the fact that he has delivered some truly iconic performances, with his portrayal of the vampire hunter Blade being a standout. Snipes brought an intensity and charisma to the role that resonated with audiences and solidified his status as an action star. However, along with his success, Snipes has also acquired a reputation for being difficult to work with.
This was evident on the set of Blade: Trinity, where his contentious chemistry with co-star Ryan Reynolds became apparent, to the point where the two have not worked together since. According to sources from the production, Snipes referred to Reynolds as “that cracker”, and avoided addressing him through the duration of filming. However, when speaking with IGN, Reynolds shed some light on the matter. He admitted that Snipes didn’t seem to like him very much, but also stated he had the “utmost respect” for him. He then surmised that Snipes was method acting, and as a result, he “never met Wesley” and only met the character, Blade. Either way, the two have never worked together since.
Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy
Mad Max: Fury Road is a groundbreaking movie that revolutionized the action genre with its relentless pace and unparalleled visual spectacle. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film follows Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), who teams up with the fierce and independent Furiosa (Charlize Theron), to escape the clutches of the tyrannical Immortan Joe. Mad Max: Fury Road captivated audiences worldwide with its adrenaline-fueled chase sequences and breathtaking cinematography, ultimately earning six Academy Awards, including Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. While Hardy and Theron delivered an electrifying and captivating on-screen chemistry, behind the scenes, rumors swirled of an intense rivalry between the two thespians.
As well as a gruelling shoot in the Namibian desert, it was reported that bad blood was rife between Theron and Hardy. As reported by Vanity Fair, George Miller, the movie’s director, said: “The story is all about self-preservation: If it’s an advantage to you to kill another character, then you should do it and you don’t think twice about it. I think that crept into the actors.” On top of this, co-star Nicholas Hoult said, “It was a tense atmosphere at times. It was kind of like you’re on your summer holidays and the adults in the front of the car are arguing.”
Amy Adams and David O. Russell
Acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell has a penchant for wrangling together the same castmates for his ensemble movies. He was worked with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, and Bradley Cooper on multiple occasions. However, after working with O. Russell across two films, Oscar-nominee Amy Adams is in no rush to partner up again anytime soon.
Adams first collaborated with O. Russell in 2010 for the sports drama, The Fighter. The movie was a glaring success and saw Adams nominated for an Oscar for her dazzling rendition. Three years later, she worked with O. Russell again for the slick crime drama, American Hustle. Once again, the movie was a triumph and received heaps of critical acclaim. It earned ten Oscar nominations, with Adams being nominated for Best Actress. However, behind the scenes, tensions were boiling and Adams was brought to tears on multiple occasions. When speaking with GQ in 2016, Adams recalled O. Russell’s behaviour on set, saying: “He was hard on me, that’s for sure. It was a lot. I was really just devastated on set. I mean, not every day, but most”. When asked if she would work with O. Russell again, she replied: “Not in the near future, no.”
