Lauren Graham wasn’t a regular on TV until she landed her breakout role in the classic WB hit series Gilmore Girls (2000-2007) as Lorelai Gilmore. Lorelai, single mother and hotel manager struggling to raise her intelligent teenage daughter in a small town, was a hit with fans of the show. Graham has also appeared in other notable shows like Parenthood (2010-2015), Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2020-2021), and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (2021-2022).
The Hawaii-born actress has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Acting performance which she did to pursue an acting career. As a struggling actress, she got her first role in the series, Townies, which only aired 15 episodes in 1996 before it was cancelled. But after her success in acting, she decided it was time to try something new. One thing even Lauren Graham’s die-hard fans don’t know about the star is she is an acclaimed author.
Lauren Graham Is a New York Times Best-Selling Author
Graham has a way with words and she isn’t letting it go to waste. With her unique humor and wit, Lauren Graham has found success as an author. Graham easily found a love for writing and sharing her thoughts and life stories with readers through her books. She is the author of four books, dabbling in both fiction and non-fiction writings that fans will love to read while curling up with a cup of hot cocoa. Her debut novel, the New York Times Bestseller, Someday, Someday, Maybe, was published in 2013. The book follows a struggling actress in New York City with dreams of making it on Broadway set in the late 90s. This was likely inspired by her life while working and acting on her first set.
What Lauren Graham’s Fiction & Non-Fiction Books Are About
The book was an instant success and inspired her to publish three more best-selling novels. One of her New York Times Bestsellers was Talking As Fast As I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between). The book was published in 2016 and accounts for the behind-the-scenes details of her time on the Gilmore Girls sequel series. Graham also reflects on what it was like picking up the role of the fast-paced Lorelai almost nine years later in the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Fans of Graham will also get to see photos from her time on this set.
In her latest book, Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember (2022), Lauren Graham uses her platform as an author to share her personal stories about waitressing in New York City and living on her aunt’s couch while working during pilot season. She also shares her thoughts on aging gracefully in Hollywood. The book is filled with a charming retelling of what it’s like to work in this star-studded industry while still maintaining sanity that fans will enjoy. Graham recently authored the motivational book, In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It which seeks to inspire others that it’s alright if you don’t know what to do even a decade after high school, it will all fall into place.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!