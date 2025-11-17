30 People Who Tried To Appear Cool But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

by

Many of us have experienced the desire to present ourselves in a more favorable light to our significant others, bosses, and friends. It’s natural, and there’s no harm in it. Human pride can be a powerful motivator, leading us to act or speak in ways that may not truly reflect who we are. Some of these moments have been captured on the subreddit ‘Not Like the Other Girls‘ in some funny and entertaining posts.

The subreddit has a thriving community of 860k members who share posts where people attempted to appear cool but came across as cringy. We’ve gathered a collection of our favorite ones so without further ado, let’s dive into this cringe-fest and have a sneaky chuckle. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that brought you the most laughter.

#1 Been Seeing This Woman’s Tweets A Lot

Image source: lilpepperoniz

#2 Golden Skin Shimmering In The Summer Sun

Image source: SecondBestPolicy

#3 This Probably Doesn’t Fit Here But

Image source: maryssaa_

#4 “I’m Not Like Other Girls I’m Sick In The Head”

Image source: blueberrycameleon

#5 Some Of You Honestly Just Use Nlogs As An Excuse To Flex Your Inner High School Bully, It’s Nasty And Awful

Image source: Riverendell

#6 She’s Got Like 6 Days To Eat All Of That

Image source: brinklywolls

#7 Found In The Wilds Of Instagram

Image source: danger_noodle5

#8 Okay Then Make Friends With Girls Who Want To Do This???

Image source: miscellaneousbean

#9 Found One Out In The Wild

Image source: tonyLumpkin56

#10 Tell Me You’re Insecure Without Telling Me You’re Insecure

Image source: AffectionateLand4518

#11 A Facebook Gem Shared By A 14 Year Old Girl

Image source: tomagoshy81

#12 Did You Win? Do All The Men Like You Yet?

Image source: pearlythingz

#13 Someone Actually Made This List On Twt

Image source: bubblegum_bitch03

#14 Apparently Only This Girl Wants To Get A House

Image source: Bluekyxo

#15 Found One In The Wild

Image source: memiorsofaweeaboo

#16 Found On Facebook

Image source: BCTrader88

#17 Im Not Like Other Girls Because I Love Harassment And Have A Real Womb

Image source: reddit.com

#18 I Drink Beer, Not Fruity Drinks!!

Image source: rephstohn

#19 Not One Of The Kardashians

Image source: _mirikushi

#20 Stumbled Across Someone’s Ig Story

Image source: mashleym182

#21 So Cute And Quirky !!! Gross, Men Have Feelings? 😩

Image source: VelvetyCompassion

#22 Just Why

Image source: guduleIV

#23 Party Bad

Image source: Cheap_Dark_7980

#24 I’m Not Like Other Girls I Make Bone Broth

Image source: nekkototoro

#25 Not Sure If This Has Already Been Posted But 🥴

Image source: vmg0005, JasonSCampbell

#26 I Can’t Even-

Image source: ViewOk4348

#27 Just Saw This On Twitter

Image source: Khierson

#28 Mascara Trend Nlog

Image source: Hot-Difficulty9911

#29 So Brave – Inspiring

Image source: NearlyFlavoured

#30 #differentbreed

Image source: Weekly-Ad-4712

