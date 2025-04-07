Has Ben Stiller Given Up on Acting After Directing Severance?

Ben Stiller has been a household name for close to three decades now. The Primetime Emmy winner rose to fame in the mid 90s and has since traversed many genres. However, he is most synonymous with the comedy realm.
Recently, Stiller’s acting roles have become rather limited, and when he does appear in movies, his parts are small or simply cameos. After directing episodes of the smash hit show Severance and serving as executive producer, could it be that his days as a leading man are over? Let’s break down what he is up to now and if he will make a return to acting.
Ben Stiller’s Directorial Career Extends Way Beyond Severance
Ben Stiller directing episodes of Severance came as a surprise to many, however, most cinephiles and TV enthusiasts were well aware of his talents behind the camera way before this series. In total, Stiller has thus far directed 10 episodes out of 19 of Severance and has teased the notion of a return for a third season. As a well-executed and therefore well-received series, its fair to say that Stiller’s previous directorial endeavours helped craft his style, leading to the exceptional storyteller he has become.
Ben Stiller first stepped behind the camera for a feature film in 1994 with the critically acclaimed Reality Bites. However, prior to this, he had put plenty of work in directing segments of Saturday Night Live and an episode of his own sketch show, The Ben Stiller Show. After the critical success of Reality Bites, he was then approached to direct a major studio movie with The Cable Guy. In both films, Stiller displayed his ability to jump to and throw from behind the lens as he co-starred in the pictures.
As his status as an A-list actor ascended, Stiller’s directorial roles became fewer, however, he returned every so often to deliver huge projects. In 2008, he helmed Tropic Thunder, leading an ensemble cast and directing Robert Downey Jr. to an Oscar nomination. In 2013, he directed as well as starred in the $90 million budget movie, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. Aside from the heavily-bashed Zoolander 2 in 2016, Stiller has been leaning more towards television in recent years, shifting from comedy to drama with Escape at Dannemora in 2018. It is with this series that he really proved himself as a versatile storyteller, leading to his role as executive producer and director on Severance.
Why Ben Stiller Took a Step Back from Acting
As Ben Stiller’s career as a director has blossomed, he has taken a step back from acting. While he hasn’t been completely absent, his roles have gotten much smaller, and this was a conscious move from the thespian. Following cameos in movies like Hubie Halloween, Locked Down, and Dear Santa, it became clear that Stiller was merely doing these roles as favours for his industry friends like Adam Sandler and Jack Black. However, in 2024, he returned to the forefront in Hulu’s family Christmas movie Nutcrackers. After taking seven years away from leading roles, Stiller explained his reasons when appearing on stage at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. He said: “I’ve been working on projects as a director and producer for a while, and wanting to act, but I kind of made the choice a few years ago that I was only going to do something if it really hit me.”
What’s Next for Ben Stiller?
So, now that Ben Stiller has returned to leading man status, what’s coming his way? As of yet, Severance season 3 hasn’t been officially confirmed. However, Stiller has instilled hope in the minds of fans by stating that they will not have to wait 3 years for another season, which was the case for season 2. By saying this, he’s pretty much alluding to the fact that behind the scenes conversations are swaying in favour of another season. If it happens, he will certainly be busy as executive producer and director. Yet, there are still some acting projects on the horizon.
In July 2025, Stiller will reprise his role as Hal in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2. In the original movie, Stiller’s role was small but a standout, playing the despicable orderly who mistreats Happy’s grandmother. This time around it is unsure how big the role will be, but considering he is featured in the trailer, it may be larger this time. After this, he will take a swerve to drama in Belly of the Beast. Directed by Andrew Haigh (The North Water), Stiller will share the screen with Colin Farrell in a crime drama that tells the story of the unlikely friendship between the notorious Norman Mailer and his protégé, Jack Henry Abbott. Despite his return to acting, Stiller will stay active behind the lens, directing Oscar Isaac in the crime thriller, London, written by Eric Roth. He is also attached to direct episodes of the upcoming TV series, Super Sad True Love Story.
Read Next: 7 Times Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson Co-Starred in a Film
Follow Us