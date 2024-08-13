The Chi Cast: Meet the Actors of the Critically Acclaimed Series

Created by Emmy-winner Lena Waithe, The Chi is a critically acclaimed drama series that made its debut on Showtime in 2018. With the South Side of Chicago as its backdrop, the series tells interwoven tales through a plethora of coming-of-ages stories. To that, the lives of a diverse cast of characters are explored as they work through the challenges of community life.
On the surface, The Chi is a crime drama that explores urban violence and gang activity. However, at its core, it is a tale of a community intertwined by such issues merely by circumstance and how each individual deals with life on the rough streets of Chicago. The series has paved the way for many young thespians who have gone on to great things in the industry. So, let’s explore the characters of The Chi and the talented actors who have brought them to life.
Alex R. Hibbert as Kevin Williams
Kevin Williams (portrayed by Alex R. Hibbert) appeared as a central character in the first season of The Chi. Kevin comes from a loving family and is focused on his studies at school. However, his life is thrown into disarray when he witnesses a murder, putting him at loggerheads with Brandon Johnson. Before boarding The Chi in 2018, Alex R. Hibbert had already established himself as a rising star thanks to his role in the Oscar-winning movie, Moonlight. He also starred in another Oscar-winning movie, Black Panther, in 2018. Hibbert left the series in 2023 after its sixth season. That same year, he starred in the long-awaited Good Burger 2 alongside Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson.
Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington
Jacob Latimore took on a multi-layered role in The Chi, starring as Emmett Washington. Emmet is a boisterous young man known for his promiscuous playboy ways. With that comes some trouble as he becomes a father to multiple unplanned children. Latimore brought a nuanced performance as he embodied a young man who is forced to grow up fast when his life takes an unexpected turn. Along the way, he receives help and guidance from his mother, Jada. Since starring in the series, Latimore has featured in movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Like a Boss, and House Party. He is next set to star opposite Anthony Mackie in the thriller movie, Panopticon.
Yolonda Ross as Jada Washington
Yolonda Ross is a seasoned American actress who has starred in an array of movies and TV shows. She has shared the screen with Denzel Washington in the biopic Antwon Fisher, and starred as Whitney Houston‘s iconic assistant Robyn Crawford in the TV movie, Whitney Houston: A Tragic Love. In The Chi, Ross shines as Jada Washington, the devoted mother of Emmet who guides him through parenthood as he struggles with the stark realisation that he has become an adult much earlier than he expected. Ross is next set to star alongside Ron Perlman and Liam Neeson in the action thriller, Absolution. She will also return for season 7 of The Chi.
Michael Epps as Jake Taylor
Michael Epps starred as Jake Taylor in The Chi. Despite having a drug-addicted mother and a father who is jail, Jake manages to stay out of trouble, no matter what his friends get into. Epps’ portfolio is rather sparse outside of the show. He has starred in episodes of Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire, as well as the 2023 movie Primary Position. As of writing, he has no other projects in development. However, he has been lauded as a star to watch out for. Interestingly, many believe he is the son of The Hangover star Mike Epps, however, this is false.
Shamon Brown Jr. as Stanley ‘Papa’ Jackson
Shamon Brown‘s breakout role as Stanley “Papa” Jackson in The Chi showcases his remarkable ability to breathe life into a complex and relatable character. As the son of a pastor, Papa is portrayed as a spirited teenager with diverse interests ranging from music to social issues, embodying a unique blend of confidence and charm that often leads him into precarious situations. Despite his bravado, Papa’s character is deeply rooted in the strong moral values instilled in him by his father, which guide his decisions and interactions with his friends, Kevin and Jake. Outside of the show, he has lent his voice to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He will also reprise his character of Papa in Lena Waithe’s untitled TV movie.
Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams
In The Chi, Birgundi Baker delivers a compelling portrayal of Kiesha, Kevin’s older sister, who is both a high school track star and a complex character navigating the challenges of adolescence. Despite the age gap between them, Kiesha and Kevin share a tight-knit bond characterized by deep loyalty and a fierce protectiveness for one another. As a strong-willed and confident young woman, Kiesha’s journey is marked by her struggles with societal expectations and her own choices, particularly regarding her relationships and growing independence. Her promiscuous behavior often serves as a focal point for discussions about self-identity and the pressures faced by young women. Baker is a rising star in Hollywood who has starred in TV shows such as Empire, Chicago P.D., and Station 19.
Tyla Abercrumbie as Nina Williams
Joining the cast of The Chi, Tyla Abercrumbie took on the important role of Nina Williams. Abercrumbie brought forth tremendous depth and nuance, standing as a formidable presence in the lives of her children, Kevin and Kiesha. A loving and devoted mother, Nina embodies strength and resilience as she navigates the challenges of raising her kids in a city fraught with danger and complexity. Proud of her identity as a lesbian, she instills a sense of pride and acceptance in her children while maintaining clear rules and high expectations that guide their choices and aspirations. Nina’s commitment to her children’s education and future success is unwavering, as she tirelessly works to shield them from the harsh realities of their environment. Abercrumbie is also known for her roles in shows like Utopia, Shrink, and Chicago P.D. In 2024, she will star in NCIS: Origins as Mary Jo Sullivan.
Luke James as Victor ‘Trig’ Taylor
Luke James was initially cast as a recurring character on The Chi. However, as the series went on, his character Victor ‘Trig’ Taylor became more popular and became a key character. Trig is a complex man who returns to Chicago in hopes of gaining custody of his younger brother Jake. However, his complicated past catches up with him and muddies the waters. James initially found fame as a singer / songwriter for the R&B duo Luke and Q. In 2024, he also starred in the critically acclaimed Prime Video horror series, Them. Want to catch up with the stars of another acclaimed series? Here’s our breakdown of the cast of Power.
