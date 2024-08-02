Toya Turner Joins Chicago P.D. for Exciting Season 12 Changes

The Chicago P.D. universe is set to experience a significant shake-up in Season 12 with the introduction of Toya Turner. A slew of original cast departures has necessitated this infusion of fresh talent, ensuring the Intelligence team remains as dynamic and effective as ever.
Turner is no stranger to high-stakes drama, and her entry into the fray promises new energy and intrigue. However, she’s not the only potential new addition. Showrunner Gwen Sigan has also hinted at considering Bojana Novakovic for a role that could further shake up team dynamics.
Sigan noted,
“It’s going to be very fun to come up with some ideas and a new character and what a new character could add and how it would shift up the dynamics of the unit and new stories to tell,” She believes that bringing in new characters will invigorate the show, echoing similar sentiments from NBCUniversal’s President of Programming and Strategy, Jeff Bader.
With Tracy Spiridakos‘ exit as Detective Hailey Upton at the end of Season 11, the Intelligence Unit faces a glaring rank gap. Upton played a crucial role in maintaining the unit’s efficacy, and her departure means there’s an immediate need for replacements. Spiridakos reflected warmly on her time with the team:
“It was a hard decision—very, very hard. I love everybody on the show—cast, crew, producers, writers, everybody. It’s such an incredible team.”
LaRoyce Hawkins, who portrays Officer Kevin Atwater, weighed in on the pressing need for restructuring within the Intelligence Unit. Advocating for internal promotions, he remarked,
“To be honest with you, I don’t think I’m really worried about teammates as much as I would really love to be a detective, since it doesn’t seem like we have any detectives on the unit. Somebody should probably step up.”
Sigan remains open to promoting from within but stresses that story progression matters most. She remarked on the excitement that comes with such decisions:
“It’s always a possibility … they’ve earned it.”
As Chicago P.D. gears up for its return on Wednesday, September 25th, fans are eagerly anticipating how these changes will unfold. Catch up with past seasons now streaming on Peacock.
