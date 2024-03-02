Madame Web’s Mike Epps: Breaking Down the Actor’s 5 Best Roles

In 2024, Mike Epps joined the star-studded cast of Madame Web. In the origin story of Cassandra Webb, Epps stars as O’Neil. While his role is merely a supporting one, as usual, he stands out thanks to his comedic flair that he often brings to his renditions.
Although the movie has received a plethora of negative reviews, and a not so warm box office opening, Epps’ part in the movie shines. Originally starting out in stand-up comedy, Epps’ role in Madame Web is another prime example of how he can transfer his comedy skills to the big screen with ease. So, here’s our pick of Mike Epps’ 5 best roles in TV and film where he truly showcases his prowess.
5. How High as Baby Powder
The 2001 movie How High follows the comedic escapades of Silas and Jamal, played by Method Man and Redman, who one day decide to smoke something magical that helps them ace their college entrance exam. Their newfound academic success leads them to attend Harvard University, where they continue to navigate the challenges of higher education while indulging in their love of marijuana.
While the film wasn’t initially lauded as a comedy classic, it has since garnered a loyal cult following and earned its place among other iconic stoner comedies like Cheech and Chong and Friday. Mike Epps, in a supporting role as the eccentric Baby Powder, stood out amongst the cast with his comedic timing and memorable antics, adding to the film’s overall charm and wackiness. Although this movie came early in his career, it still stands out as one of Mike Epps‘ most iconic roles.
4. I’m a Virgo as Martisse
In the 2023 Prime Video series I’m a Virgo, the plot follows the coming-of-age story of Cootie, a 13-foot-tall man who explores the beauty and contradictions of the real world. Throughout his journey, Cootie forms lasting friendships, experiences the highs and lows of love, and navigates through awkward situations with humour and grace. Amidst the dazzling cast, Mike Epps delivers a standout performance as Martisse, Cootie’s uncle and guardian. Epps, known for his comedic charm, surprises audiences with his understated and nuanced portrayal of Martisse, showcasing heartfelt traits that he has not previously displayed.
Watch I’m a Virgo on Prime Video
3. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty as Richard Pryor
The critically acclaimed HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty depicts the story of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rise to prominence during the 1980s under the leadership of Magic Johnson and Jerry Buss. The show explores the dynamics of the team, the glamour of the city, and the challenges faced both on and off the court. While the series boasts a talented ensemble cast, including John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, and Adrien Brody, Mike Epps delivers a standout performance in his role as Richard Pryor, despite only appearing in one episode. Epps flawlessly embodies the legendary comedian, capturing not only Pryor’s physicality but also his spirit and persona with near-perfect accuracy.
Watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on Apple TV+
2. Next Friday as Day-Day
After the major success of the film Friday, Mike Epps faced the challenge of filling big shoes when Chris Tucker decided not to return for the sequel, Next Friday. This decision forced the movie to introduce a new sidekick for Ice Cube‘s character Craig, which led to Epps playing the role of Day-Day, Craig’s eccentric yet lovable cousin. Despite the pressure of following in Tucker’s footsteps, Epps shined in the role and brought a fresh dynamic to the franchise. Epps reprised his role in the subsequent film Friday After Next, but it was his breakout performance in Next Friday that solidified his place in Hollywood and showcased his comedic talents to a wider audience. Following on from the enigmatic Chris Tucker is not an easy task. Yet, Epps prevailed as a commendable replacement, and became just as popular, if not more popular than Tucker’s character, Smokey.
1. The Hangover as Black Doug
The Hangover remains one of the biggest blockbuster comedies of all time, following the wild misadventures of a group of friends on a bachelor party in Las Vegas. Against a cast of comedy titans, Mike Epps delivered an iconic role as the drug dealer Doug, who the “wolfpack” affectionately nicknames Black Doug. Despite his criminal occupation, Black Doug is a surprisingly relatable character and not as eccentric as some of Epps’ previous roles, with the other characters actually outshining his wackiness. Yet, this allowed Epps to showcase another side to his comedic prowess. Furthermore, Epps returned for the final instalment, The Hangover Part III in 2013, where audiences got a deeper look into his character and learned of his larger role in the chaotic events that unfolded in the first movie. Want to read more about The Hangover trilogy? Here’s our ranking of all three movies.
