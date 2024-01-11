Ranking The Hangover Trilogy From Worst to Best

3. The Hangover
The crown jewel of the trilogy, The Hangover, is revered for its originality and the comedic gold it brought to our screens. It’s not just about the laughs, though; this film struck a chord with its audience, resonating so deeply that it became a cultural phenomenon.
I had as good a time in the end as I did with the first one and a much better time than I did with the second, encapsulates the sentiment of many fans who hold the original in high regard.
It wasn’t just audiences who were captivated; the film garnered critical acclaim too. As the biggest R-rated comedy of all time and winner of a Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Golden Globe, The Hangover set a high bar. Its impact was such that it has been called an instant ‘classic’ and a staple in comedy collections. The remarkable performances by its cast not only garnered laughs but also shot them to stardom, further cementing the film’s status at the top of the pile.
2. The Hangover Part II
On paper, The Hangover Part II had all the makings of another hit: a beloved cast returning and the promise of more outrageous antics. However, it fell into a trap of familiarity, which led to mixed feelings among critics and audiences alike.
‘The Hangover Part II’ is one of the laziest, unself-aware and most unpleasant Hollywood products we’ve seen all year, is a stark critique that echoes through many reviews.
Despite these criticisms, it cannot be denied that the sequel was a box office success. Ken Jeong’s performance was noted as a highlight, and his subsequent $5 million salary for the third film speaks volumes about the commercial success despite its creative shortcomings. The Bangkok setting offered new visuals but couldn’t quite capture the magic of Vegas, leaving this installment in an awkward middle ground.
1. The Hangover Part III
Landing at the bottom is The Hangover Part III. It’s not without its moments or committed performances, particularly from Ken Jeong, whose estimated $5 million paycheck for his role shows the franchise’s financial confidence. However, this confidence didn’t translate into success. A significant disparity between critic (25%) and audience (88%) ratings on Rotten Tomatoes reflects this divide.
The departure from what made the first film so beloved was too great for many fans. The third installment tried new things, but sometimes more is less, as evidenced by overindulgence in certain characters like Leslie Chow and scenes that pushed boundaries perhaps too far for some viewers’ tastes.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!