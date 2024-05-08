Liam Neeson: Breaking Down His 5 Best Action Movies

In 2008, Liam Neeson shocked the world with his remarkable career shift when the movie Taken transformed him into a fully-fledged action star. Known for his versatility and depth as an actor, Neeson had already showcased his talent with a wide array of roles across many genres. His depth was recognised in 1994 when he received an Oscar nomination for his role in Schindler’s List. However, his transition to action movies marked a unique formula in Hollywood where actors in their middle age could reinvent themselves as action heroes.
Neeson’s intense performance as a father on a mission in Taken not only captivated audiences but also paved the way for a new chapter in his already illustrious career. With his charismatic presence and commanding performances, Neeson proved that age is just a number when it comes to making a successful shift in the industry. Although he has hinted frequently over the last few years that he will be stepping away from action movies, he keeps coming back to deliver more dazzling action. So, here are Liam Neeson’s 5 best action movies.
5. Seraphim Falls (2006)
Released in 2006, Seraphim Falls is a hidden gem in the action and Western drama genre starring Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan. The movie follows the intense cat-and-mouse chase between two men, Gideon (Pierce Brosnan) and Carver (Liam Neeson), set against the backdrop of the American Civil War. As the story unfolds, Gideon is relentlessly pursued by Carver, seeking revenge for past deeds.
Seraphim Falls is a gritty and suspenseful film that showcases the rugged landscapes of the American West and explores themes of redemption and survival. Despite its limited initial exposure, Seraphim Falls stands out as a gripping and underrated action spectacle, making it a must-watch for fans of Liam Neeson and the Western genre. This film, released two years prior to Liam Neeson’s action turnaround in Taken, deserves a spot on the watchlist for those looking to discover a lesser-known yet captivating performance by the celebrated actor.
4. Unknown (2011)
In 2011, Liam Neeson continued his successful reinvention as an action hero with the movie Unknown. Released three years after his role in Taken, Unknown delves into a world of mystery and intrigue within the action genre. Neeson plays Dr. Martin Harris, a man who wakes up from a coma to find that his identity has been stolen, and no one believes he is who he says he is. As he navigates through a web of deception and danger, Harris must race against time to uncover the truth behind his baffling predicament. Unknown throws a level of complexity and suspense into the action genre, blending fast-paced thrills with a perplexing mystery that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Neeson’s compelling performance and the film’s constantly shifting plot twists make Unknown a standout addition to his portfolio of action-packed films.
3. The Grey (2011)
Released in 2011, The Grey is a gripping and intense action-thriller from Joe Carnahan starring Liam Neeson as John Ottway, a sharpshooter for an oil drilling team who finds himself stranded in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash. As Ottway and a small group of survivors struggle to survive the harsh elements and the relentless attacks of a pack of wolves, the film delves into themes of survival, grief, and facing one’s inner demons. The Grey stands out as one of Neeson’s most dramatic action movies, as his character grapples with personal loss while simultaneously fighting for survival in a brutal and unforgiving environment. Neeson delivers an emotionally charged performance that adds depth and weight to the film, making The Grey a compelling and powerful exploration of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
2. Run All Night (2015)
In the 2015 action-thriller Run All Night, Liam Neeson plays Jimmy Conlon, a former hitman for the mob who is forced to confront his dark past when his estranged son, Mike (played by Joel Kinnaman), becomes a target for his former boss. The plot unfolds as Jimmy must protect Mike from the relentless pursuit of both the mob and corrupt cops, leading to a desperate race against time to stay alive. Run All Night stands out amongst Liam Neeson’s action roles as it showcases a departure from his typical larger-than-life hero characters, instead portraying Jimmy as a flawed man seeking redemption. As Jimmy grapples with his past mistakes and tries to make amends for being a lousy father, he steps up to the occasion to protect his son, showcasing a compelling and nuanced performance that adds depth and emotional weight to the film. With intense action sequences and a gripping storyline, Run All Night is a standout addition to Neeson’s repertoire of action films.
1. Taken (2008)
In 2008, the release of Taken marked a pivotal moment in Liam Neeson's career as it showcased his transformation into a formidable action hero. The movie follows Neeson's character, Bryan Mills, a retired CIA operative who springs into action to rescue his daughter Kim (Maggie Grace) after she is kidnapped in Paris by human traffickers. Taken not only features a compelling and fast-paced plot but also highlights Neeson's impressive physicality and intensity in his role. The film quickly became a cult hit that still resonates with audiences to this day, solidifying Neeson's reputation as a top-tier action star. While two sequels were made, they failed to capture the ferocity, tight pacing, and ultra-violent weight of the first movie, making Taken stand out as Neeson's greatest work in the action genre.