Liam Neeson is an accomplished actor with an impressive record across different genres and industries. Of Irish descent, Neeson began acting in Northern Ireland. He was in his teens when he joined other budding actors in school productions. However, he had other career interests at the time. After trying different jobs — a forklift operator at Guinness and a lorry driver — he decided to focus on acting. Needless to say, the decision turned him into a global star.
Neeson made his professional acting debut on stage in 1976, working with different theater companies. That was until filmmaker John Boorman saw him in action and offered him a role in the 1981 film Excalibur. This was the nudge his career needed, and Neeson made the most of it. He moved to London to widen his horizon. After working in more stage productions and small-budget films, things began to look up for him. The actor began starring in notable projects alongside Mel Gibson and Anthony Hopkins. His rise to prominence came when Steven Spielberg cast him to play the coveted role of Oskar Schindler in Schindler’s List. Read on for more facts about the star.
1. Liam Neeson Was Named After A Local Priest
Born William John Neeson on June 7, 1952, the Taken star was raised by devout Catholics who named him after a local priest in his community. Neeson was born in Ballymena, County Antrim, where he grew up among three sisters. As a child from a staunch Catholic background, Neeson was always conscious of the fact that most people in his community were Protestants, and this made him feel like a “second-class citizen.” Nevertheless, he clarified that nobody made him feel inferior. Liam Neeson’s Catholic faith has diminished, but his mother, Katherine Brown, has remained a Catholic faithful.
2. Liam Neeson Is An Award-Winning Broadway Actor
Technically speaking, Liam Neeson’s acting career began in school stage productions. After college, he tried different jobs before moving back to northern Ireland to join the Lyric Players’ Theatre in Belfast. He performed with the company for two years and moved to Dublin, where he continued working in stage productions at the Project Arts Centre and later at the Abbey Theatre.
Neeson made his Broadway debut in 1993, performing the role of Matt Burke in Anna Christie. The stage revival of Eugene O’Neill’s play earned him a Tony Award nod for Best Actor in a Play. He received his second Tony Award nomination for his role in the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible in 2002. Neeson also portrayed the lead role of Oscar Wilde in David Hare’s The Judas Kiss in 1998. The theater didn’t just launch Liam Neeson’s career but exposed him to bigger opportunities that put his name on the map.
3. One Of Liam Neeson’s Sons Is An Actor
Liam Neeson has two sons, including Irish actor Micheál Richardson. Richardson was born on June 22, 1995, in Dublin, Ireland, into a home filled with actors. In addition to his father, Richardson’s mother, Natasha Richardson, was a known actress before her death in 2009.
On his maternal side, Richardson is the grandson of English actress Vanessa Redgrave and English filmmaker Tony Richardson. He made his acting debut in 2013, portraying a minor role in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. He was cast to play the son of Liam Neeson’s character in Cold Pursuit (2019) after auditioning for the role. Other notable projects he has appeared in include Vox Lux (2018), Made in Italy (2020), On Our Way (2021), Big Dogs (2020), and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022). Liam Neeson’s other son, Daniel Neeson, was born on August 27, 1996, in the United States.
4. He Tried Boxing and Football Before Focusing On Acting
The son of a cook, Kitty Neeson, and a primary school caretaker Bernard Neeson, Neeson didn’t have his acting career planned from childhood. He had to try so many things before acting won his heart. At the age of nine, Neeson was taking boxing lessons and even took part in contests. He won some regional titles as a boxer but gave up the sport at age 17.
By this time, his interest in acting was gathering up steam while he participated in school productions. However, during his brief stint at Queen’s University, Belfast, Neeson decided to pursue a career as a footballer. He subsequently played one game against Shamrock Rovers FC during a club trial in Dublin. But when a contract was not forthcoming, he quit and did many casual jobs before his acting career began to take form.
5. Liam Neeson Was Appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
During her 2000 New Year Honours, Queen Elizabeth II conferred the prestigious title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) on Liam Neeson. In 2016, Irish President Michael D. Higgins presented Neeson with the Outstanding Contribution to Cinema Award by the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA). Two years later, Higgins gave him the Distinguished Service for the Irish Abroad Award to commend his positive impact on humanity.
Other notable honors he has received include the Performing Arts Award by The American Ireland Fund and an honorary doctorate by Queen’s University, Belfast. He took the seventh spot on The Irish Times’ list of Ireland’s 50 Greatest Film Actors in 2020. For his acting prowess, Neeson has been honored with nominations by prestigious award bodies such as Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, and Tony Award.