7 Things You Didn’t Know About SNL’s Alex Moffat

Alex Moffat was a popular face on America’s sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, but there’s more to Moffat than meets the eye. The multi-talented actor is also an established comedian and singer. Born on March 25, 1982, in Chicago, Illinois, Moffat has risen to become one of America’s popular TV show actors.
With an acting career that began in 2012, Moffat has come a long way from his early days as a Chicago-based improviser. The comedian performed in different theaters and clubs like the Annoyance Theatre, The Second City, Zanies Comedy Club, and ImprovOlympic. Beyond his comedic relief abilities, here are 6 things you didn’t know about Alex Moffat.
1. The TV Show You Know Alex Moffat From
Although Moffat has appeared in a few other films and TV shows, his most defining moment on television is his time on NBC’s SNL. Moffat joined the show in 2016, in its 42nd season. Two years into the show, Moffat was elevated to be part of the show’s repertory cast members.
During his time on the show, Moffat was known for playing a recurring character, The Guy Who Just Bought a Boat. In SNL‘s season 43, Ryan Gosling played Moffat’s character’s cousin, The Guy Who Just Joined Soho House. In season 45, Ryan Reynolds made a cameo appearance as Moffat’s frat brother character, The Guy Who Knows the Owner.
2. Notable Movies Alex Moffat Has Starred In
Alex Moffat has not starred in a lot of films. He’s credited with about 9 films and an upcoming movie. His first appearance in a film was in Steven Piet’s 2015 thriller Uncle John. Moffat plays the role of Ben, a nephew of John Ashton’s character, Uncle John. In 2018, Moffat was the voice of Jimmy in Walt Disney’s animated comedy film Ralph Breaks the Internet. Moffat played Chris Palmer in The Opening Act, Peter in Holidays, and Trent in Dating and New York.
3. Other TV Shows Alex Moffat Has Starred In
Moffat has starred in fewer TV shows than in movies. During his time on SNL, Moffat starred in two TV shows. He played Anthony Radaelli on Showtime’s TV drama, Billions. In 2020, he was the voice of Sandy Calabasas in Netflix’s adult animated comedy F is for Family. His character appeared in 3 episodes.
4. Is Alex Moffat Related to Steven Moffat
Besides having the same last name, Alex Moffat is unrelated to Steven Moffat. Alex Moffat is an American actor from Chicago, Illinois, while Steven Moffat is a Scottish TV writer, screenwriter, and producer. Steven Moffat is popularly known for his directing and producing Doctor Who and Sherlock.
5. Alex Moffat’s SNL Celebrity Impersonations
During his time on Saturday Night Live, Moffat portrayed lots of celebrity impersonations. Moffat played President-elect Joe Biden in December 2020, a role previously played by Jim Carrey. His other notable celebrity impersonations include David Beckham, Prince William, Mark Zuckerberg, and Richard Branson. He also played Anderson Cooper, Kit Harington, Chris Hemsworth, Conor McGregor, and Eric Trump.
6. Alex Moffat’s Most Popular Award
Moffat received his first and only credited award nomination for his performance in Uncle John. Although it was his first appearance in film, Moffat was nominated for Best Actor at the 2015 Midwest Independent Film Festival. The festival only honors films from the Midwest regions of the United States.
7. What Alex Moffat Is Doing Next
Moffat plays Nat in the newly released sports comedy film 80 for Brady. The Kyle Marvin-led movie revolves around the lives of four female lifelong friends who are big fans of Brady. Set in 2017, these friends travel to go watch Brady at Super Bowl LI. 80 for Brady was released on February 3, 2023.
In television, Moffat will play Evan Shook in the Apple TV+ drama Bad Monkey. The series will have Vince Vaughn and Michelle Monaghan in lead roles. Moffat’s character is a real estate developer who’s building a home next to Vince Vaughn’s character’s property. No official date has been announced for the series premiere.
