Meet The Cast Of “Bad Monkey”

Apple TV+ is adding another one to their already-impressive lineup of TV dramas. Titled Bad Monkeys, the series is created and executive-produced by TV veteran Bill Lawrence, who created such shows as Scrubs, Cougar Town, Spin City, Ground Floor, and Ted Lasso, and wrote for others like The Nanny and Boy Meets World. Bad Monkeys is based on a 2013 novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen. Apple’s press release describes the plot of the show as follows: “Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.” Bad Monkey promises to feature an A-list of cast members, many of whom have worked in prestigious projects in the past. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the series, read ahead. Here are the actors set to appear in the upcoming TV series Bad Monkey.
Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn has been tapped to star in the upcoming TV series Bad Monkey. He will be playing the character of Andrew Yancy, a former detective who has been relegated to the role of a restaurant inspector. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1970, Vince Vaughn is an actor best known for his work in comedies. After making his screen debut in the 1986 film Rudy, Vaughn appeared in a number of small roles throughout the late 80s and early 90s. It was not until the 1996 film Swingers that Vaughn began to gain mainstream attention. Since then, he has starred in such films as Old School, Dodgeball, The Break-Up, and The Internship. In addition to his work in film, Vaughn has also appeared in the television series Friday Night Lights and True Detective. Outside of his acting career, Vaughn is also an active philanthropist, working with a number of charities.
Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan will be playing the role of Bonnie, a woman with a secret past who’s currently enduring an abusive relationship with her husband. Monaghan is an American actress best known for her roles as Julia Meade in the Mission: Impossible franchise and as Detective Hart in True Detective. Monaghan began her career with a string of supporting roles in films such as Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) and The Bourne Supremacy (2004) before landing the role of Julia Meade in Mission: Impossible III (2006). She would go on to reprise her role in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) and Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018). In between her appearances in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Monaghan starred in the HBO crime drama True Detective, for which she received critical acclaim. More recently, she has appeared in such films and shows as Every Breath You Take and Hulu’s The Path (2016-2018). Monaghan is a versatile actress who is equally at home in action movies, comedies, and dramas. She is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses and always brings her A-game to every role she takes on.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith will take on the role of Dragon Queen in the upcoming TV series Bad Monkey. Turner-Smith is an English actress. She is known for her roles in the films The Last Ship (2017), Nightflyers (2018), Queen & Slim (2019), and Without Remorse (2021). She has also appeared in the television series True Blood (2008) and Anne Boleyn (2019). Turner-Smith began her acting career in the mid 2000s, appearing in several shorts films and television episodes. She made her film debut in the film The Neon Demon (2016). Turner-Smith has received acclaim for her performances in Queen & Slim and Without Remorse.
Meredith Hagner
Meredith Hagner will be playing the role of widow Eve, whose husband drowned to death. Meredith Hagner is an actress known for her work on television. She played Liberty Ciccone on the CBS soap opera As The World Turns, earning a nomination for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series at the Daytime Emmys. Hagner has also appeared on other television shows such as Royal Pains, Veep, and Search Party. In addition to her work in television, Hagner has also acted in several films including Horse Girl and Vacation Friends.
Rob Delaney
Rob Delaney will be playing the role of Eve’s boyfriend, Christopher, in the upcoming series Bad Monkey. Delaney is an American actor, comedian, and writer. He is best known for his work on the TV series Catastrophe, which he co-wrote and starred in. He has also appeared in action-comedy films such as Deadpool 2 (2018) and Hobbs & Shaw (2019). Delaney began his career as a stand-up comedian, performing regularly at clubs in Los Angeles. He first gained attention for his work on the social media platform Twitter, where he was one of the first comedians to gain a large following. In 2012, he appeared in the web series Burning Love, a parody of reality dating shows. Delaney has also appeared on several television shows, including The Great North.
Natalie Martinez
Natalie Martinez will be portraying the character of Rosa, a medical examiner who assists Yancy. Born in Miami, Florida, to Cuban parents, Natalie Martinez always dreamed of being an actress. After appearing in several music videos, she made her feature film debut in the action movie Death Race. She went on to star in two telenovelas before landing her breakout role on the NBC drama series Ordinary Joe. In addition to her work on television, Martinez has also appeared in the films Reminiscence and Keep Watching. A talented and versatile actress, Natalie Martinez is one of Hollywood’s rising stars.
L. Scott Caldwell
L. Scott Caldwell will be playing the role of YaYa, Dragon Queen’s grandmother. Caldwell is a versatile and accomplished actress who has enjoyed a long and successful career in film, television, and theater. Born and raised in Chicago, Caldwell began her acting career in the early 1970s with a series of stage roles. She made her screen debut in the 1983 film Without A Trace, followed by appearances in such films as Gridiron Gang and The Lamp. Caldwell has also appeared extensively on television, most notably as Rose on the hit series Lost. In addition to her work as an actress, Caldwell is also a dedicated philanthropist and activist.
Other actors
Other actors expected to appear in Bad Monkey include John Ortiz, Ronald Peet, Charlotte Lawrence, and Alex Moffat.