7 Things to Know About Bridgerton Season 4 Actress, Yerin Ha

Amid high anticipation surrounding Bridgerton season 4, showrunners have made a major cast update in August 2024 with Yerin Ha taking center stage. The Halo star has joined the stellar cast of the hit Netflix show for the exciting fourth installment. Ha may not be a household name yet but her burgeoning acting career boasts numerous notable credits in film and television. For someone who didn’t see much of her kind in the performing arts growing up, Ha really hit the ground running in her acting career.
Perhaps best known to American audiences for her depiction of one of the main characters in Paramount+’s Halo television series, Yerin Ha is taking Hollywood by storm, one credit at a time. With no sign of slowing down, she has also appeared in Australian films and television series. As fans await the 2026 release of Bridgerton season 4, learn more about one of the main cast members.
1. Yerin Ha Is a Korean Actress From Australia
Born on June 26, 1995, Yerin Ha has an Australian-Korean background. She was born and raised in Sydney, Australia by Korean parents. As such, she identifies as an Australian actress. However, her heritage can be traced to South Korea where her journey to fame began. Ha’s passion for acting was groomed in Seoul, South Korea where she began formal training to become an actress.
2. She Hails From An Acting Dynasty
Raised by parents who met at drama school, there is no doubt that Yerin Ha was born for the spotlight. Moreover, her grandmother is also an actress. As such, Ha was exposed to the world of theater and screen acting early in life and she made the most of it. She became interested in pursuing a career in the performing arts as a teenager and enrolled in necessary classes to sharpen her skills in the craft.
3. Yerin Ha Is a Professionally Trained Actress
Beyond being born for the arts, Yerin Ha honed her skills in reputable institutions before making her professional debut as an actress. She trained at Kaywon High School of Arts in Seoul for three years before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting from Sydney’s National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), majoring in Musical Theater. She made her professional acting debut after graduating from NIDA in 2018.
4. She Debuted On Stage and Screen In 2019
While her journey to the spotlight began at age 15, Yerin Ha was in her 20s when she launched her acting career on stage and screen. Her first screen credit is a recurring role as Technie Jane in the French-American television series Reef Break. That same year, she performed as Maurice in the stage production of Lord of the Flies at Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney. Before her acting career took off, Ha was introduced to the screen with her appearance as a dancer in the 2016 music video for I Gotta Have You by Fluir & Jesse Marantz.
5. Yerin Ha Plays Kwan Ha on Halo
Playing the smart, brave 16-year-old Kwan Ha in Halo marked Yerin Ha’s first main role. She portrayed Kwan Ha from 2022 to 2024 and played Ah Rah on seven episodes of Troppo around the same time. Ha also appeared as Tracey in the 2022 Australian independent horror film Sissy in 2022. She played her next main role in 2023, portraying Alice in Bad Behaviour.
6. She Joins Bridgerton Season 4 Cast as Benedict’s Love Interest
It is no longer a secret that Bridgerton season 4 will chronicle the love life of the titular family’s second son, Benedict (Luke Thompson). Based on Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, the season follows Benedict’s transition from being averse to settling down to meeting a lady in silver who changed his mind at his mother’s masquerade ball. Sophie Beckett is that lady in silver and Ha will bring the character to life in the hit Shondaland-Netflix series.
7. Yerin Ha Is Beefing Up Her Television Career With New Credits
Starring Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnem and Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, Dune: Prophecy also features Yerin Ha as Young Kasha. A prequel to the film Dune (2021), the sci-fi television series is scheduled to premiere in November 2024 on HBO and Max. Ha also stars as Mia alongside Miriama Smith (Pendlebury) and Ian Bliss (Geoff Mallot) in The Survivors. The TV mini-series is scheduled for a 2025 premiere. Read all you need to know about the Bridgerton season 4 storyline.
