Lingering Questions Amid The Revelation of the Bridgerton Season 4 Lead

Dearest Gentle Reader, it has come to this author’s attention that Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) is finally on the marriage mart! The dashing gentleman will be the star of Bridgerton Season 4 as he embarks on a quest in search of true love. The season will follow the third book of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series: An Offer from a Gentleman. The plot is expected to explore the Cinderella-inspired romance between Benedict and Sophie Beckett, the daughter of an Earl reduced to a servant by her stepmother. Bridgerton is a historical romance Netflix series created by Chris Van Dusen which needs no introduction. Shondaland’s first scripted show on Netflix quickly became popular due to its engaging storylines, dreamy sets, and passion-packed performances.
The most recent Bridgerton Season 3, which was released on May 16, 2024, explored the whirlwind romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). On July 23, 2024, Netflix announced that season 4 would follow Benedict Bridgerton’s love story. Although fans will have to wait two years to witness the new season, the palpable excitement has led to full-fledged discussions of what it might hold. Let’s dive into some lingering questions that popped up amid the revelations of the Bridgerton Season 4 lead.
Will Bridgerton Season 4 Explore an LGBTQ-Centric Plot Line?
None of the books in Quinn’s Bridgerton novels have a leading LGBTQ+-centric plot. However, in the show, Benedict has never held back from shacking up with whomever he has fancied, and the third season saw that to include a male love interest. While there was immense potential for taking the inclusive route with his storyline — it’s more or less unlikely. There’s, of course, a logical reasoning behind this. The final episode of Bridgerton Season 3 also provided an easter egg regarding Francesca Bridgerton’s (Hannah Dodd) storyline, where her husband’s cousin Michaela Sterling (Masali Baduza) was introduced. The introduction of this character is important because, in Francesca’s book, circumstances lead her to find love in the arms of a certain Michael Stirling.
With the similarity in names and associations mixed with the flustered reaction that Francesca had during her first interaction with Michaela, it’s entirely possible that her story is taking a queer turn. Whether she’ll get an entire Season dedicated to her is still up in arms. Regardless of the claims, this development led to significant fan backlash, with the justification largely circling around frustration over not staying true to the book. Benedict Bridgerton is also one of the most beloved Bridgerton siblings, so statistically, the chances of showrunners experimenting with his storyline are low. But that being said, given his sex-positive nature, it would be entertaining to see him copulating with a ripped nobleman.
Is There Wiggle Room for Cressida Cowper to Emerge as The Female Lead?
Fan speculations have been raging around Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) replacing Sophie ever since the end of Bridgerton Season 3. One of the most popular ones is where Cressida is seen with a chain element in her hair at the end of Bridgerton Season 3, and Benedict is seen wearing a key on his waist in the very same episode! This could possibly be a symbolic hint at the duo’s possible romance.
One must also consider that Cressida’s relationship with her parents is not the best and could aid in interpreting Sophie’s rags-to-riches story. This is just a theory, but it would be pretty fun! While Cressida Cowper’s character does garner the potential to possibly become Sophie with an amalgamation of bits and pieces from her storyline, only time will tell if the makers decide to traverse that tricky path.
Which Bridgerton Siblings Are Most Likely to Sit The Next Season Out?
It’s a well-known fact that the hopes for the return of the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) are slight, which also probably means that Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) will not be returning either. Francesca Bridgerton will possibly return for the next installment since many interesting aspects of her storyline remain yet to be uncovered. Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) is sure to make an appearance for the season dedicated to her favorite sibling, of course! However, it would be gut-wrenching to watch her be flung around the plot line for yet another season without any advancements in her own life as she watches her siblings find love.
The question on everyone’s minds, though, is whether newlyweds Penelope and Colin Bridgertion make an appearance. While the actors who played the leads of Bridgerton Season 3 have expressed enthusiasm about continuing to be part of the series, only time will tell. As for Viscount (Jonathan Bailey) and Viscountess Bridgerton (Simone Ashley), the fan-favorite power couple, there are two possible courses of action. Either the story plants them in India — as was hinted in Season 3 — or they will still be frolicking about dancing at balls while blessing viewers with some hot and heavy fornication! The younglings Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) and Gregory (Will Tilston) are expected to be around as well.
Is the Two-Year Wait Time for the New Season Justified?
While fans are unhappy about the two-year wait, it’s justified whether they like it or not. A show like Bridgerton has set a certain standard and finesse that cannot afford to be compromised. Considering that most of the main cast spend endless hours in hair and makeup for a single shot speaks volumes on the significance of Bridgerton’s attention to detail. The set design, wardrobe theme, and mood board must also be accounted for when considering every scene’s production. Most importantly, the leading cast member of the Bridgerton family always undergoes a glow-up. While some may argue that Benedict Bridgerton is already a mouth-watering stud — there will always be scope for improvement.
To top it all off, the synchronized dance routines, gorgeous costumes and legal procedures to produce classical renditions of trending pop music are sure to be time-consuming. One must also take into account that Bridgerton is a layered show where there’s always more than meets the eye, with Easter Eggs planted all over the screenplay. Considering all these factors, two years is possibly even cutting it close. But though the wait may be painstakingly excruciating, fans should rest assured that it’ll be worth it! After watching Bridgerton, don’t forget to check out 5 Nicola Coughlan movies.
