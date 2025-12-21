What’s Going on with Charlie Hunnam’s Accent? A Deep Dive into His Characters

Charlie Hunnam’s accent has been the focus of a lot of attention over the years. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad. Although he has been praised for many immersive roles in both TV and film, many struggle to get past his accent.
The latest example of this is his turn as the despicable Ed Gein in the hit Netflix series Monster. For the most part, critics have commended his rendition and his ability to evoke a plethora of emotions. However, an overwhelming amount of audiences have taken to social media to discuss his perplexing, and seemingly shifting accent. And this isn’t the first time he has faced such scrutiny. So, let’s break down some standout moments from his career and try to answer the question: what is going on with Charlie Hunnam’s accent?
Charlie Hunnam’s Accent Explained
While Charlie Hunnam’s accent on screen can be a little confusing at times, his real-life accent is also hard to decipher. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England on April 10, 1980, he grew up around this area. Close to the city of Newcastle, people from these parts are referred to as “Geordies”, known to have one of the thickest UK accents outside of Liverpool.
Although he made his start in British television, it didn’t take long for Hunnam to venture overseas. He moved to America in 1998, and after the success of Queer as Folk, he stayed put and climbed the Hollywood ladder. His next big role came in Undeclared, where he shared the screen with the likes of Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, and Timm Sharp. From here, his roles came flowing in yearly. He often adopted an American accent, and it was pretty well accepted. Ironically, the criticism began when he returned to the United Kingdom for a role in a football hooligan film.
Green Street Hooligans and the Confusing Cockney Accent
Despite being British, Charlie Hunnam was more recognisable with American audiences than English ones by the time Green Street Hooligans was released in 2005. Known in the UK as simply Green Street, this raw and shocking portrait of football hooliganism has become a classic in this gritty sub-genre of crime films. The plot centres on Matt Buckner (Elijah Wood), an American student who is kicked out of college and heads to London to visit his sister while he assesses his next move. However, he soon strikes up a friendship with Pete Dunham (Charlie Hunnam), a member of a firm of football hooligans who spend their weekends watching football and fighting with other firms.
Pete is London born and bred. So, this would typically come with a “cockney” accent – known for its unique pronunciations like replacing “t” with a glottal stop, omitting the “h” at the start of words, and changing “th” sounds to “f” or “v”. After the film was released, audiences were convinced that Hunnam was actually an American portraying a Londoner. Others thought he sounded more Australian than cockney. And this is where the bashing of Charlie Hunnam’s accent truly began.
Why Did Charlie Hunnam’s Accent Change Half Way Through ‘Monster’?
Following his role in Green Street Hooligans, Hunnam mostly starred in American productions, most notably finding global fame with Sons of Anarchy. During his time on this series, his accent was rarely criticized. However, his role in Monster has kicked up that conversation yet again, and it has been pretty relentless to say the least.
Ed Gein was an evil human being who became one of the world’s most notorious killers and body snatchers. He grew up in Wisconsin and was believed to have a soft and timid voice that made him unsuspecting. Hunnam adopted this with his portrayal, creating a juxtaposition of a monstrous man who talks with a child-like innocence. There’s no doubt about it, his performance is utterly captivating. It’s chilling, disturbing, and underscored with an odd sense of politeness that totally messes with your head. That is until we see his horrific acts unfold.
So, Hunnam’s performance isn’t bad, and neither is his Wisconsin accent. However, from the point in the series where Gein is arrested, his accent switches to more of an Irish sounding one. Hunnam crafted a high-pitched accent for his rendition based on research. But the accent does increase in pitch when the drama kicks up a notch, potentially an artistic choice from Hunnam to convey Gein’s nerves. It also worth noting that there are some shared linguistic features between certain Irish dialects and some regional American accents due to immigration. When it comes to his accent in movies like Green Street Hooligans, we must remember that Hunnam’s natural accent has altered with the more time he has spent living and working in America, something that happens to many actors.
