5 Best Seth Rogen Dramatic Roles That Prove He’s More Than Just a Comedy Star

With a filmography filled with comedic roles, what often gets overlooked are the Seth Rogen dramatic roles, which prove he’s more than just Hollywood’s funny guy. Over the years, Rogen has earned a reputation for starring in raunchy comedies, stoner humor, and bromance movies. However, these dramatic roles showcase his versatility and range.
With his jaw-dropping performance in the Apple TV+ satirical cringe comedy series The Studio, audiences have begun to appreciate Seth Rogen’s dramatic side more than ever before. Although the series leans more towards comedy, Rogen carries the entire series on his shoulders effortlessly. If you’re looking to see the actor in his best against-type roles, here are the 5 best Seth Rogen dramatic roles to check out.
50/50 (2011)
In 50/50 (2012), Seth Rogen plays Kyle Hirons, the loyal best friend of Adam Lerner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Adam is a young man diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. While Rogen brings his signature humor to the role, his character is far more layered than the typical comic sidekick. While he uses jokes and crude humor to distract from his fear and heartbreak, his deep concern and unwavering support for Adam reveal a dramatic side of Rogen that audiences are accustomed to. Critics were also impressed and praised Rogen’s performance.
Take This Waltz (2011)
Interestingly, Seth Rogen’s next film was yet another dramatic role. In Sarah Polley’s 2011 romantic comedy-drama Take This Waltz, Seth Rogen plays Lou Rubin, a kind, dependable cookbook writer. His character is married to Michelle Williams’ character, Margot. Lou is a quiet, unassuming husband who genuinely loves his wife but remains emotionally distant, preoccupied with his cooking and routine. As Margot begins to emotionally drift towards another man, Lou represents the stability and safety she’s tempted to leave behind. The role stands out as one of the best Seth Rogen dramatic roles because it reveals a depth and vulnerability not often seen in his comedic performances.
Steve Jobs (2015)
Seth Rogen portrayed Steve Wozniak in Danny Boyle’s 2015 biographical drama Steve Jobs. Wozniak is the co-founder of Apple and a key figure in the personal computer revolution. Although he had briefly played a few dramatic roles, portraying Steve Wozniak marked a significant departure from Rogen’s usual performances. The role was as against-type as it could get for the comedic actor. Seth Rogen’s performance stood out in a film packed with A-list actors, including Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, and Jeff Daniels. His confrontations with Fassbender’s Steve Jobs are some of the most emotionally charged moments in the movie.
An American Pickle (2020)
In An American Pickle (2020), Seth Rogen took on the ambitious task of playing dual roles. He begins as Herschel Greenbaum, an early 20th-century Jewish immigrant who falls into a vat of pickle brine and is preserved for 100 years. He also plays Ben Greenbaum, Herschel’s great-grandson living in modern-day Brooklyn.
What makes it one of the most memorable Seth Rogen dramatic roles is his emotionally grounded performance as both characters. Impressively, Rogen delivers a sincere portrayal of an old-world man trying to make sense of a future that feels alien and soulless. Unarguably, it is one of Rogen’s most underrated roles.
The Fabelmans (2022)
Recognizing his versatility and talent for dramatic roles, Steven Spielberg cast Seth Rogen in his 2022 coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans. Rogen plays Bennie Lowry, a close family friend of the Fabelmans and Burt’s (Paul Dano) co-worker. Rogen’s character isn’t just a supporting figure but is deeply woven into the family’s dynamics and plays a pivotal part in the emotional development of the film’s young protagonist, Sammy. Rogen co-stars again with Michelle Williams, who plays Sammy’s mother and love interest, whom his character cheats. His performance in The Fabelmans stands out as one of the best Seth Rogen dramatic roles to date.
Pam & Tommy (2022)
Although famous for his roles on the big screen, Seth Rogen has also worked on television. One of his notable roles is as Rand Gauthier in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy. Rogen plays the disgruntled carpenter who famously stole and distributed the private sex tape of Pamela Anderson (beautifully portrayed by Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan). As the central figure behind the scandal, Rogen portrays Gauthier as desperate and delusional. With most of the miniseries reviews as positive, Pam & Tommy goes down in history as one of the best Seth Rogen dramatic roles.
