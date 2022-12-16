10 Things You Don’t Know About Lily James

Lily James worked on making a name for herself as far back as 2010. She was cast in a British television series called Just William, but she didn’t become a household name immediately. It wasn’t until 2012, when she landed a role in Downton Abbey, that she became known worldwide. She’s a lovely young woman who also landed the role of Cinderella in the 2015 movie of the same name. Though her talent is obvious, her sense of style keeps her name in the press. She’s a living fashion legend and can do no wrong when she steps out. Here’s everything you need to know about the lovely Lily James.
1. Lily James is a Young
Born on April 5, 1989, she qualifies as an 80s baby. She was born Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson, but she chose to go by her Lily James for work. It’s simple and elegant, and it gets the point across. Finally, the world knows who she is.
2. She’s From England
Lily James is famous for her work in British television because she was born and raised in England. She’s from Esher, Surrey, England. Her mother was an actress in her own right, and her father worked as a musician. Talent is something that runs deep in her family.
3. She’s the Middle Child
There is something about Lily James that makes us believe it, too. She’s the middle child with an older brother and a younger brother. This also makes her the only girl in the family, which we imagine made for a lot of fun growing up. She certainly has that middle-child mischievousness to her.
4. Her Stage Name is a Tribute to Her Father
Lily James lost her beloved father in 2008. He died after an unsuccessful cancer battle, and she mourns him regularly. His name was James Thomson, and she used his first name as her stage name. She wouldn’t have changed her name on stage save for the fact that there is already a Lily Thomson acting, so using her father’s name worked for her.
5. She Was in a Relationship
She was in a relationship with Matt Smith for several years. They began dating in 2014 when they worked on a film called Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. However, they broke up in 2019, and she began dating another man. She ignited a few engagement rumors around 2021, but that doesn’t seem accurate. She and Matt Smith were seen exiting the same event in the fall of 2022 at five o’clock in the morning, and some believe they are back together.
6. She Won’t Discuss Dominic West Rumors
In 2020, photos were published by the press of her with married actor Dominic West. He was kissing her on the neck during lunch with her manager. The media went crazy. West and his wife confirmed they are still together, but James refuses to discuss the situation.
7. She’s into Fragrance
Some women are into shoes. Some consider their makeup their signature. Lily James is into Fragrance. She wants a signature scent that lets people know when she’s been in a room or walking into one. The fragrance is a ladylike part of life, and she’s one of those who want to keep that notion going.
8. She Feels Stage Acting is More Pressure
She’s both a stage actress and a movie star, but the stage gives her pressure. James knows the difference, and she readily admits it. On stage, Lily James cannot hide as much as she can when she’s in a movie. There are no editing options or special effects. Nothing allows her to keep things tucked in or hidden, and she cannot do it over again.
9. She Has a Fondness for London Sun
Lily James loves it when the sun comes out in London. It doesn’t happen often; she feels that everyone is so cheerful and happy, and the mood changes in the entire city. She loves it. Being a Floridian, I get it. The sun is always out here, it’s always hot and sunny, and there is magic when I’m somewhere cold and windy, dark and dreary. Those who live with certain weather conditions all the time are accustomed to it, and it’s very much a grass is always greener situation (actual seasons must be divine).
10. She’s a Major Fan of Burberry
Not only is the brand very London in nature, but it’s also something she loves. The timelessness and elegance of Burberry are something special. She adores it, and it works for her. She has always been a fan, and being asked to shoot a Burberry campaign was one of the highlights of her career.