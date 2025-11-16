124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

I think by now we as a species have accepted the universal truth that whatever animals do, they will always be funnier, cuter, and sweeter than we’ll ever be. And it’s not like we are complaining about this, because every time we need a mood booster, cute funny animals are there for us. Even if you don’t have your own pet, the internet is full of funny animal videos and pics to turn any day into a much better one.
But not all animals are the same. Much like us humans, they have different characters, and they don’t hide them from anyone. Every now and then you will meet a pet who — though still cute and sweet — will be very skeptical of the shenanigans going on around them. The only thing is, their owners still find it very funny and make more pet videos and photos of their disapproving furry friends. That’s probably not the reaction animals really expect when giving us the squinty eyes.
For your daily dose of cuteness, scroll down to admire a whole collection of skeptical animals. Vote for the cutest funny dog, cat, or guinea pig for that matter (if you can even decide on that!) and share this article with your friends to spread the good mood. In the comments, show us your own funny animal caught in one of their disapproving moods.
#1 I Suggested We Go Inside, And Was Immediately Side Eyed
Image source: Less-Feature1412
#2 This Is My Skeptical Gecko
Image source: Hollisismyname
#3 My Dog Ghost Is Veryyyy Suspicious Why I’m Home On A Work Day
Image source: Wolf-Track
#4 My Friend’s Dog Is Always Concerned About Everything
Image source: to_crunch
#5 Skeptical Little Owl – Cincinnati Zoo
Image source: DogsMeow
#6 Someone Was Not Happy About Being Left Behind While Go On Vacation
Image source: blueberry_compote
#7 George Is Skeptical Of This Pillow
Image source: Egzo
#8 Ffion’s Face When You Break A Treat In Half And Tell Her It’s Two Treats
Image source: fantasticmissffion
#9 We Got A New Puppy. The Cat Is Skeptical
Image source: Malachi_-_Constant
#10 Calvin’s 1st Bday. He Seems So Skeptical
Image source: mrbakerfield
#11 Is He Skeptical, Unimpressed Or Both? Who Knows What Goes Through His Little Brain But He’s Full Of Funny Faces And Poses
Image source: juicebox2424
#12 Our Office Dogs, Side Eye And Derp
Image source: 42Ozukuri
#13 This Is Bear. A Kitten Who Can Convey More Skepticism Than Most Actors
Image source: noreallyimfull
#14 Skeptical Kitten
#15 I’m Cat Sitting For A Curious But Skeptical Cat
Image source: not_jimmy_buffett
#16 I Adopted A Dog. Alabama Is Suspicious
Image source: HotSauceJenkins
#17 A Little Skeptical Of The Man In The Suit
Image source: whomovedmycheez
#18 Saw This Skeptical Cat At My Local Hardware Store
Image source: Shuang
#19 I Love This Picture Of Skeptical Soaked From Swimming
Image source: michellex2plus
#20 Baylee Is A Bit Skeptical
Image source: cjbutternut
#21 Very Skeptical!
Image source: JTAllen1995
#22 You Have Cat To Be Kitten Me Right Now
Image source: kikihandsomeboy
#23 Skeptical Dog Is Skeptical
Image source: Baitlo
#24 So I’m Laying On The Couch Eating Pizza When These Vultures Show Up. One Of Them Is Very Skeptical Of My Diet
Image source: munaran
#25 Our Old Dog Is Skeptical Of The New Arrival
Image source: JarrodChristopher
#26 My Boston Looking Very Skeptical Of His Halloween Costume
Image source: Zestymeatballs
#27 Our New Kitten, Draper, Is Rather Skeptical
Image source: jeckley
#28 Zeus Was Skeptical At Best About My Visit
Image source: bloopiedoobie
#29 My Friend Saw A Dog Who Was Kind Of Skeptical
Image source: reddit.com
#30 After Her First Visit To The Vet, She’s Very Skeptical Of The Words “Car Ride”
Image source: BirdyBridget
#31 We Got Married On Saturday. One Of Our Dogs Seemed Skeptical Of The Whole Ordeal
Image source: AllHanceOnDeck
#32 I See That Treat In Your Hand, But How Can I Know If I Can Really Trust You?
Image source: sabrinathecorgi
#33 How Is Pizza Good For Mom And Guy But Bad For Me? I’m Thinking This Doesn’t Add Up…
Image source: barnabeanduke
#34 Very Skeptical
Image source: Etherfrog
#35 Skeptical Pug
Image source: merc__beer87
#36 Petey: “Did You Know, Lake Michigan Has Its Own Bermuda Triangle-Like Area Where Strange Occurrences Happen?” Cash: “Say What?!”
Image source: chicagodogrunner
#37 Never Not Judging You
Image source: jerrythepug
#38 My Cat Is Skeptical
Image source: LizTheFizz
#39 My Mastiff Looking Rather Skeptical About Something
Image source: Chuknorris86
#40 Skeptical Dog
Image source: iceyfreshV2
#41 They Seem Skeptical Of Me
Image source: shelbyy2214
#42 My Cat With A Skeptical Look
Image source: patsfan038
#43 A Very Skeptical Boy
Image source: localnative22
#44 Captain Got His Teeth Cleaned And Came Home A Little Stoned And Skeptical About The Whole Thing
Image source: lapilc
#45 Gremlin, My New Skeptical Best Friend
Image source: Four-Triangles
#46 Skeptical Dog
Image source: Tigerlily1510
#47 Mom, Are You Sure Everything Is Okay? I’m Skeptical…
Image source: a_bean_named_vasen
#48 She’s 19 And Skeptical
Image source: Austintatious_
#49 Skeptical Frenchie Ain’t Buying Your BS
Image source: LongLiveRyRos
#50 That Skeptic Look Just Melts My Heart
Image source: gaybeitch
#51 Skeptical!
Image source: rita_mcgill
#52 Forever The Skeptic
Image source: milkthefunk
#53 She Was A Little Bit Skeptical The Day We Brought Her Home
Image source: Callisos
#54 We Got This Dog In May, She Still Is Skeptical Of The Cat Whom We’ve Had For Years
Image source: glopz101
#55 Boris Is Skeptical About His New Hammock
Image source: kathmanducameron
#56 Theodore On His First Day Home… Skeptical Of His Bunny
Image source: klempentine
#57 Skeptical Cat Will Never Fall For That Stupid Ball-In-Hand Trick That Always Gets The Dog
Image source: mickipedic
#58 Co-Worker Adopted An Adorable And Skeptical Pup
Image source: loridee
#59 My Very Own Skeptical Puppy
Image source: whateverdottcom
#60 I Tried Introducing Jonas To Social Media, But He Was Deeply Skeptical
Image source: HDThoreauaway
#61 14 Years Old… Still Skeptical Of The Stairs
Image source: FakeWayne8
#62 You Sure It’s Tuesday? Feels Like Monday… Hmmm…
Image source: luke_thebeagle24
#63 My Monday Face! Happy Spring Though!
Image source: cannella.the.iggy
#64 She Looks… Skeptical
Image source: reticularformation
#65 My Friend’s Dog Is… Skeptical
Image source: SnagginAssassin
#66 Butters’ Skeptical Head Tilt Is Just The Cutest
Image source: stengebt
#67 Pep Is Very Skeptical Of Cameras
Image source: ohhkellee
#68 Caught In The Act
Image source: yuuki_puppy
#69 Who’s Floppy Ear Are You Trying To Photograph
Image source: wishbonebelle
#70 Who Is This “Santa” Person Again? And Why Am I Expected To Be A “Good Girl”?
Image source: someimaginationtx
#71 Looking Out The Window Like “You Mother Puper”
Image source: briggyboobop
#72 The Shark
Image source: californiashark
#73 The Skepticism Is Palpable
Image source: inanycasethemoon
#74 Skeptical Cat Is Skeptical
Image source: RenegadeS10
#75 Skeptical Pup Is Skeptical Of The Promise Of Treats
Image source: Corsair_inau
#76 I Got Us The Hike Aid Because The Pup Can’t Walk Very Far Yet But I Can’t Stop Laughing And He’s Very Skeptical About This
Image source: reddit.com
#77 This Skeptical Grandpa
Image source: kanguru
#78 Some Say I’m An Expert In Giving Side Eye
Image source: schnubbles
#79 Ren’s Reaction That It’s Thursday Not Friday!
Image source: thelegendofnaga
#80 So Let Me Get This Straight… A Bunny Brings The Eggs? A Bunny? I Know I’m Just A Baby, But That Makes No Sense!
Image source: my_sneakerdog
#81 Do You Think Guinness Ever Wonders If I’ll Stop Taking Pictures Of Him?
Image source: carlhjelmen
#82 He’s Been Skeptical Ever Since He Was A Young Pup
Image source: Hank_of_the_Hill93
#83 Jury’s Out On The Jaunty Valentines Bandanna
Image source: abigailthewondercorgi
#84 If “Skeptical” Had A Face
Image source: bellas_mamae
#85 Doggo Seemed Skeptical And Judgemental When I Told Him That We Were Out Of Carrots (I.E. Treats)
Image source: dtleung2k3
#86 Is That So? I Don’t Believe A Word You Say
Image source: balouohnecrew
#87 Coco Is Very Unsure Of Passing Bootsie To Get Back Inside. Bootsie Looking Handsome
Image source: yoyo_and_the_boots
#88 Am Skeptical…
Image source: rolo_wi
#89 Lucy Is Skeptical Of How Cute She Looks Right Now
Image source: nsngrl16
#90 Skeptical About Her Bath
Image source: emccronin
#91 He’s A Little Skeptical About This Whole Picture Taking Thing
Image source: wendylynne1987
#92 Skeptical
Image source: APHEXENATOR
#93 My Schipperke Looking Very Skeptical
Image source: shavelegsnotbeards
#94 Romeo Is Skeptical About His First Toy
Image source: sglolita
#95 Skeptical Dog Is Skeptical
Image source: boommmmm
#96 Downward Dog?
Prepping my sequence to teach and this one wanted right in on the action.
She’s questioning my alignment.
Image source: thegoldenbrooke
#97 What Are You Looking At?
Image source: syr_waffles
#99 Pretzel Is On A Tongue Out Tuesday Strike Until We Can Make Reels Again
As a consolation, please notice this picture has everything else you need: grump face, flippers, skeptical eyebrows, a very delicate drool bubble, etc.
Image source: porkchophound
#100 Skeptical Doggo Is… Skeptical
Image source: konababyhippo
#101 Momma Said We Going For Car Ride. I Thought Somewhere Fun Cuz Nice Sunny Day. She Lied And Ended Up At Vet. Augh
Image source: willowz_world20
#102 My Dog Is Really Skeptical
Image source: meepmeepmeeeep
#103 Skeptical Dog Is Skeptical
Image source: startup_guy
#104 My Girlfriends Puppy Is Still A Little Skeptical Of Me
Image source: Squirrel_Haze
#105 My Great Dane Is Skeptical Of Our New Chicks
Image source: im_joe
#106 My Dog Looks Skeptical
Image source: bobaballs
#107 The Face When Mom Says You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Image source: tinyterrorreigns
#108 Whatcha Talkin’ ’bout, Willis?
Image source: doctormollydoodle
#109 I’m Very Skeptically About This Ramen
Image source: bonnettcorgipups
#110 Side Eye Neck Scratch From Yours Truly
Image source: corgi.samson
#111 What Is This Thing You Were Calling A Post Up?
Image source: tobythesbluestaffy
#112 “I’m Judging You”
Image source: theamazingastrid
#113 I’m Skeptical
Image source: sertraline_the_antidepressant
#114 Feeling Skeptical
Image source: belle.birdie
#115 Why Are You Taking Pictures Of Me Right After I Wake Up?! Am Skepticals…
Image source: tyandalba
#116 I Don’t Know What A 5k Is, But You Do You, And I’ll Sit Right Here
Image source: ericafdvm
#117 Facial Expressions: Skeptical/Concerned
Image source: freyja_ruby_mr.wilson
#118 My Skeptical Dog Sees What You Did There
Image source: bwfwashere
#119 Obligatory Seamus Photo. This Is His Skeptical Face
Image source: northwestmel
#120 Yes, I Can Be Skeptical Too
Image source: diegos_puglife
#121 What You Are You Looking At?
Image source: frankiethekid_secretbadass
#122 Skeptical
Image source: mugen_the_don
#123 “What Are Those? Scissors? Do You Have Sufficient Training To Remove Stitches? I’ll Stop Pawing My Ear!”
Image source: pandorabora
#124 Skeptical
Image source: cleocatra_in_sav
