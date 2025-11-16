124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

by

I think by now we as a species have accepted the universal truth that whatever animals do, they will always be funnier, cuter, and sweeter than we’ll ever be. And it’s not like we are complaining about this, because every time we need a mood booster, cute funny animals are there for us. Even if you don’t have your own pet, the internet is full of funny animal videos and pics to turn any day into a much better one.

But not all animals are the same. Much like us humans, they have different characters, and they don’t hide them from anyone. Every now and then you will meet a pet who — though still cute and sweet — will be very skeptical of the shenanigans going on around them. The only thing is, their owners still find it very funny and make more pet videos and photos of their disapproving furry friends. That’s probably not the reaction animals really expect when giving us the squinty eyes. 

For your daily dose of cuteness, scroll down to admire a whole collection of skeptical animals. Vote for the cutest funny dog, cat, or guinea pig for that matter (if you can even decide on that!) and share this article with your friends to spread the good mood. In the comments, show us your own funny animal caught in one of their disapproving moods.   

#1 I Suggested We Go Inside, And Was Immediately Side Eyed

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Less-Feature1412

#2 This Is My Skeptical Gecko

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Hollisismyname

#3 My Dog Ghost Is Veryyyy Suspicious Why I’m Home On A Work Day

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Wolf-Track

#4 My Friend’s Dog Is Always Concerned About Everything

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: to_crunch

#5 Skeptical Little Owl – Cincinnati Zoo

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: DogsMeow

#6 Someone Was Not Happy About Being Left Behind While Go On Vacation

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: blueberry_compote

#7 George Is Skeptical Of This Pillow

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Egzo

#8 Ffion’s Face When You Break A Treat In Half And Tell Her It’s Two Treats

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: fantasticmissffion

#9 We Got A New Puppy. The Cat Is Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Malachi_-_Constant

#10 Calvin’s 1st Bday. He Seems So Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: mrbakerfield

#11 Is He Skeptical, Unimpressed Or Both? Who Knows What Goes Through His Little Brain But He’s Full Of Funny Faces And Poses

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: juicebox2424

#12 Our Office Dogs, Side Eye And Derp

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: 42Ozukuri

#13 This Is Bear. A Kitten Who Can Convey More Skepticism Than Most Actors

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: noreallyimfull

#14 Skeptical Kitten

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

#15 I’m Cat Sitting For A Curious But Skeptical Cat

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: not_jimmy_buffett

#16 I Adopted A Dog. Alabama Is Suspicious

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: HotSauceJenkins

#17 A Little Skeptical Of The Man In The Suit

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: whomovedmycheez

#18 Saw This Skeptical Cat At My Local Hardware Store

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Shuang

#19 I Love This Picture Of Skeptical Soaked From Swimming

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: michellex2plus

#20 Baylee Is A Bit Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: cjbutternut

#21 Very Skeptical!

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: JTAllen1995

#22 You Have Cat To Be Kitten Me Right Now

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: kikihandsomeboy

#23 Skeptical Dog Is Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Baitlo

#24 So I’m Laying On The Couch Eating Pizza When These Vultures Show Up. One Of Them Is Very Skeptical Of My Diet

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: munaran

#25 Our Old Dog Is Skeptical Of The New Arrival

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: JarrodChristopher

#26 My Boston Looking Very Skeptical Of His Halloween Costume

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Zestymeatballs

#27 Our New Kitten, Draper, Is Rather Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: jeckley

#28 Zeus Was Skeptical At Best About My Visit

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: bloopiedoobie

#29 My Friend Saw A Dog Who Was Kind Of Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: reddit.com

#30 After Her First Visit To The Vet, She’s Very Skeptical Of The Words “Car Ride”

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: BirdyBridget

#31 We Got Married On Saturday. One Of Our Dogs Seemed Skeptical Of The Whole Ordeal

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: AllHanceOnDeck

#32 I See That Treat In Your Hand, But How Can I Know If I Can Really Trust You?

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: sabrinathecorgi

#33 How Is Pizza Good For Mom And Guy But Bad For Me? I’m Thinking This Doesn’t Add Up…

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: barnabeanduke

#34 Very Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Etherfrog

#35 Skeptical Pug

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: merc__beer87

#36 Petey: “Did You Know, Lake Michigan Has Its Own Bermuda Triangle-Like Area Where Strange Occurrences Happen?” Cash: “Say What?!”

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: chicagodogrunner

#37 Never Not Judging You

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: jerrythepug

#38 My Cat Is Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: LizTheFizz

#39 My Mastiff Looking Rather Skeptical About Something

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Chuknorris86

#40 Skeptical Dog

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: iceyfreshV2

#41 They Seem Skeptical Of Me

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: shelbyy2214

#42 My Cat With A Skeptical Look

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: patsfan038

#43 A Very Skeptical Boy

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: localnative22

#44 Captain Got His Teeth Cleaned And Came Home A Little Stoned And Skeptical About The Whole Thing

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: lapilc

#45 Gremlin, My New Skeptical Best Friend

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Four-Triangles

#46 Skeptical Dog

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Tigerlily1510

#47 Mom, Are You Sure Everything Is Okay? I’m Skeptical…

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: a_bean_named_vasen

#48 She’s 19 And Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Austintatious_

#49 Skeptical Frenchie Ain’t Buying Your BS

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: LongLiveRyRos

#50 That Skeptic Look Just Melts My Heart

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: gaybeitch

#51 Skeptical!

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: rita_mcgill

#52 Forever The Skeptic

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: milkthefunk

#53 She Was A Little Bit Skeptical The Day We Brought Her Home

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Callisos

#54 We Got This Dog In May, She Still Is Skeptical Of The Cat Whom We’ve Had For Years

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: glopz101

#55 Boris Is Skeptical About His New Hammock

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: kathmanducameron

#56 Theodore On His First Day Home… Skeptical Of His Bunny

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: klempentine

#57 Skeptical Cat Will Never Fall For That Stupid Ball-In-Hand Trick That Always Gets The Dog

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: mickipedic

#58 Co-Worker Adopted An Adorable And Skeptical Pup

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: loridee

#59 My Very Own Skeptical Puppy

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: whateverdottcom

#60 I Tried Introducing Jonas To Social Media, But He Was Deeply Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: HDThoreauaway

#61 14 Years Old… Still Skeptical Of The Stairs

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: FakeWayne8

#62 You Sure It’s Tuesday? Feels Like Monday… Hmmm…

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: luke_thebeagle24

#63 My Monday Face! Happy Spring Though!

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: cannella.the.iggy

#64 She Looks… Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: reticularformation

#65 My Friend’s Dog Is… Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: SnagginAssassin

#66 Butters’ Skeptical Head Tilt Is Just The Cutest

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: stengebt

#67 Pep Is Very Skeptical Of Cameras

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: ohhkellee

#68 Caught In The Act

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: yuuki_puppy

#69 Who’s Floppy Ear Are You Trying To Photograph

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: wishbonebelle

#70 Who Is This “Santa” Person Again? And Why Am I Expected To Be A “Good Girl”?

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: someimaginationtx

#71 Looking Out The Window Like “You Mother Puper”

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: briggyboobop

#72 The Shark

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: californiashark

#73 The Skepticism Is Palpable

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: inanycasethemoon

#74 Skeptical Cat Is Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: RenegadeS10

#75 Skeptical Pup Is Skeptical Of The Promise Of Treats

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Corsair_inau

#76 I Got Us The Hike Aid Because The Pup Can’t Walk Very Far Yet But I Can’t Stop Laughing And He’s Very Skeptical About This

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: reddit.com

#77 This Skeptical Grandpa

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: kanguru

#78 Some Say I’m An Expert In Giving Side Eye

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: schnubbles

#79 Ren’s Reaction That It’s Thursday Not Friday!

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: thelegendofnaga

#80 So Let Me Get This Straight… A Bunny Brings The Eggs? A Bunny? I Know I’m Just A Baby, But That Makes No Sense!

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: my_sneakerdog

#81 Do You Think Guinness Ever Wonders If I’ll Stop Taking Pictures Of Him?

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: carlhjelmen

#82 He’s Been Skeptical Ever Since He Was A Young Pup

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Hank_of_the_Hill93

#83 Jury’s Out On The Jaunty Valentines Bandanna

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: abigailthewondercorgi

#84 If “Skeptical” Had A Face

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: bellas_mamae

#85 Doggo Seemed Skeptical And Judgemental When I Told Him That We Were Out Of Carrots (I.E. Treats)

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: dtleung2k3

#86 Is That So? I Don’t Believe A Word You Say

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: balouohnecrew

#87 Coco Is Very Unsure Of Passing Bootsie To Get Back Inside. Bootsie Looking Handsome

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: yoyo_and_the_boots

#88 Am Skeptical…

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: rolo_wi

#89 Lucy Is Skeptical Of How Cute She Looks Right Now

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: nsngrl16

#90 Skeptical About Her Bath

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: emccronin

#91 He’s A Little Skeptical About This Whole Picture Taking Thing

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: wendylynne1987

#92 Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: APHEXENATOR

#93 My Schipperke Looking Very Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: shavelegsnotbeards

#94 Romeo Is Skeptical About His First Toy

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: sglolita

#95 Skeptical Dog Is Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: boommmmm

#96 Downward Dog?

Prepping my sequence to teach and this one wanted right in on the action.
She’s questioning my alignment.

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: thegoldenbrooke

#97 What Are You Looking At?

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: syr_waffles

#98 What Are You Looking At?

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: syr_waffles

#99 Pretzel Is On A Tongue Out Tuesday Strike Until We Can Make Reels Again

As a consolation, please notice this picture has everything else you need: grump face, flippers, skeptical eyebrows, a very delicate drool bubble, etc.

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: porkchophound

#100 Skeptical Doggo Is… Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: konababyhippo

#101 Momma Said We Going For Car Ride. I Thought Somewhere Fun Cuz Nice Sunny Day. She Lied And Ended Up At Vet. Augh

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: willowz_world20

#102 My Dog Is Really Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: meepmeepmeeeep

#103 Skeptical Dog Is Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: startup_guy

#104 My Girlfriends Puppy Is Still A Little Skeptical Of Me

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: Squirrel_Haze

#105 My Great Dane Is Skeptical Of Our New Chicks

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: im_joe

#106 My Dog Looks Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: bobaballs

#107 The Face When Mom Says You Can’t Always Get What You Want

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: tinyterrorreigns

#108 Whatcha Talkin’ ’bout, Willis?

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: doctormollydoodle

#109 I’m Very Skeptically About This Ramen

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: bonnettcorgipups

#110 Side Eye Neck Scratch From Yours Truly

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: corgi.samson

#111 What Is This Thing You Were Calling A Post Up?

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: tobythesbluestaffy

#112 “I’m Judging You”

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: theamazingastrid

#113 I’m Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: sertraline_the_antidepressant

#114 Feeling Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: belle.birdie

#115 Why Are You Taking Pictures Of Me Right After I Wake Up?! Am Skepticals…

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: tyandalba

#116 I Don’t Know What A 5k Is, But You Do You, And I’ll Sit Right Here

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: ericafdvm

#117 Facial Expressions: Skeptical/Concerned

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: freyja_ruby_mr.wilson

#118 My Skeptical Dog Sees What You Did There

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: bwfwashere

#119 Obligatory Seamus Photo. This Is His Skeptical Face

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: northwestmel

#120 Yes, I Can Be Skeptical Too

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: diegos_puglife

#121 What You Are You Looking At?

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: frankiethekid_secretbadass

#122 Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: mugen_the_don

#123 “What Are Those? Scissors? Do You Have Sufficient Training To Remove Stitches? I’ll Stop Pawing My Ear!”

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: pandorabora

#124 Skeptical

124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect

Image source: cleocatra_in_sav

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Waltz On The Walls: Dancers Perform Epic Vertical Dance On Oakland City Hall
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Funniest Meme You’ve Seen This Year? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Twitter Account Is Definitely Not Run By A Cop, And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Seen While Diving
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My 2D_dan Comic Series Helps Understanding Two-Dimensional Space The Fun Way
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
SNL’s thoughts on President Trump - Big Sean_Aziz Ansari_Kate McKinnon
SNL Proves that Out of Great Adversity Comes Great Comedy
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.