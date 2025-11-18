“Her Own Name”: 40 Tattoos That Really Did Not Have Enough Thought Put Into Them

Everyone wants their tattoo to be unique, even if they don’t have a solid grasp on what it should actually look like. This often means that people will get the most bizarre things inked on their bodies without really doing their homework.
Someone asked “What’s the dumbest thing you’ve ever seen tattooed on someone?” and netizens shared the worst examples they have encountered. We also got in touch with the person who asked the question in the first place. So get comfortable, prepare to feel some intense second-hand embarrassment as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your own thoughts and experiences.
#1
It’s not dumb. But it’s silly. A friend has a gluten and dairy intolerance. And they have an angry slice of Bread and an angry milk carton on them.
Image source: OkTiger8853
#2
They had a tattoo of a compass and said “ I got it done so it’s always showing true north”. I asked, wouldn’t that change depending on what direction you’re facing? He said no true north is always the same. I tried explaining what I meant and they couldn’t understand.
Image source: w4rlok94, Kürşad Karaağaç / pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
Anyone who gets Trump, Biden, or Harris. In any form whatsoever. (Though let’s be honest, one of these is a *lot* more common than the other two.)
If you base your entire personality on a politician, you should be kept away from any place involving a needle that isn’t administered by a certified medical professional.
Image source: cleon42, Aaron Kittredge / pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
I’ve got 2. Both were while working in surgery.
First woman apologized for her tattoos before going under anesthesia. She’s asleep, we get her positioned (it was a vaginal procedure) and right on top of her mons pubis was EAT FRESH. And yes, it was even in the Subway font.
Second, woman had lost a bunch of weight and was getting a tummy tuck. She had this weird tattoo of a s****y little cartoon cowboy on her lower abdomen/hip. By the time the surgeon had cut off all the excess skin and sewed her back up, all that was left was the hat.
Image source: _C00TER, Steffen Zahn / flickr (not the actual photo)
#5
Did some training with a group of people.
One girl has a Chinese tattoo on the back of her neck.
Chinese girl in the class saw it and laughed.
Conversation came about how the wearer thought it said “Strength”
What it said was “Simplified Chinese”.
Image source: Hiding_From_Stupid, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
A local tattoo artist had a guy come in and ask for a white power tattoo. He tattooed him across his back with “white powder”. Dude got ticked off. Artist was like “Sorry, I misheard you.” There was a legal battle, several months long. The dude sued for the tattoo artist to pay for the removal. He refused to go get it done out of pocket so he walked around with that tattoo for 4 months and some change. He was one of those dudes that only wears wife beaters all summer, so he had to wear an actual t-shirt just to keep it covered. Was hilarious, and worth the price of removal the tattoo artist had to pay.
Image source: zorggalacticus, Klaus Nielsen / pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
“Only God Can Judge Me” as we stood in court, before a judge, because he shoved his way into my apartment and SA’d me.
Looks like the judge can judge you., too, bud.
Image source: FenderMartingale, KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
My youngest brother’s girlfriend has her children’s names tattooed on her. No issue with that. It’s the fact that her youngest son has his name misspelled (Braidon instead of Brandon). When I asked her about it, she said she had no idea how to spell her son’s name. Just… Wow.
Image source: Ohnoherewego13, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
A couple of guys I knew at Basic Training got “Your Name” tattooed on their butt cheeks so that they could go up to random people and say “Hey, I got your name tattooed on my a*s” then pull down their pants.
Image source: Visual-Lobster6625, Jorge Alvarez Lecaros / pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
I have a flame tattooed on the inside of my bicep, it sometimes peeks out if I move my arm away from my body a bit. If anyone asks, it’s my concealed fire arm.
I also have “Don’t Panic” on my back. Coincidentally, I had a panic attack and nearly passed out while getting it.
Image source: DroobyDoobyDoo, phoenixproduction / envato (not the actual photo)
#11
Saw a lady at the gym once sporting music notes all over her body and the stems were on the wrong sides of the notes (I am a music teacher so it hurt my soul).
Image source: ScreenJealous3170, hermaion / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
When all of the Latin sayings were a big deal with my friends I got “SEMPER UBI SUB UBI” tattooed. It means always wear underwear. It’s a latin pun. It’s very dumb and frankly I don’t regret it.
Image source: Soft_Delivery_3889, Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Saw a girl with 魚 tattooed on her shoulder who swore up and down it meant poison… It means fish.
Image source: RadiantSymphony, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
“Love me or hate me just EXCEPT me” instead of “accept.”
Not one single person she showed afterward caught the mistake and I didn’t have the heart to point it out.
Image source: karmagill, Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
My neighbor tattooed a ruler on his arm, but it’s not to scale.
Image source: ylbarbarasarahwzqrr, Red-Direct-Dad / reddit (not the actual photo)
#16
When I worked at Electronics Boutique back in the 90s, there was this one redneck lady who would come in like once a month with a different redneck beau. And on her left arm she had tattooed the names dudes with the previous one crossed out — and yep each time she came in with a new dude there was a new name.
Image source: wilkc, Image-Source / envato (not the actual photo)
#17
A man got a food company’s logo tattooed on his forehead for a cash prize, only to find out it was an April Fools’ Day prank.
Image source: NothingOk648, Enmanuel Santos / pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
My exs family all went to Thailand for a family holiday and decided to get matching tattoos. They asked for the word family in Thai. They were all so excited until they got back and a Thai friend of mine explained to them that it says Hand bag.
Image source: anon, Michael Burrows / pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
A librarian with “Due Date” tattooed on her wrist.
Image source: zqmooreJenniferk, Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Someone at work has a braille tattoo on their fore arm. it’s not raised. it’s just dots. You can’t feel any raises. And it says “Good Vibes” in braille. Why? Because you don’t see good vibes, you feel them.
Image source: der3009, tori_christensen502 / reddit (not the actual photo)
#21
NO REGERTS.
Image source: Snowfl4ke85
#22
Met a girl who has a tramp stamp that says “Only God Can Juge Me”. Apparently her God can’t spell.
Image source: DiscardedMush, Emily_lovesmetal / reddit (not the actual photo)
#23
The virgin Mary cradling a loaf of wonderbread in her arms.
Image source: Spuzzle91, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
Chick I know debated between her own name and her kids name on her forearm, she chose her own name.
Image source: Prollynotafed, Image-Source / envato (not the actual photo)
#25
I have my own feet tattooed “L” and “R” for left and right.
Image source: pleasantly-dumb
#26
Colleague walked into work last Monday with “England European champions 2024” tattooed on his leg.
Image source: p4ttl1992, Dan Thomas / bbc (not th e actual photo)
#27
Saw a crossword puzzle tattoo, but the clues didn’t match the answers.
Image source: hpWrightCarolegy
#28
A man had a full sleeve of satanic imagery and had no clue what any of it meant he just wanted to p**s off his Christian manager.
Image source: Vexonte, YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)
#29
An arrow pointed at his shoulder that was labeled “cry here.”.
Image source: Daigon, Antoni Shkraba / pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
I saw an unfortunately unattractive guy in Vegas that had his own nearly life-size portrait tattooed on his shoulder. The tattoo looked just like the ugly MF.
Image source: neal144
#31
I once saw a guy with “Tattoo” tattooed in a stencil font on his bicep. It was very meta — but also a dumb joke.
Image source: Ambitious-Leopard-67
#32
I had a friend in high school who got a very brightly colored burning american flag on his neck with the phrase next to it “Burn Baby, Burn!” This was in TX in the mid-90’s. When he showed me after getting it, I was like, damn, bold move, man, you’re gonna regret that s**t. Ran into him years later and he’d become a straight edge and a pastor. First thing I said was “well, regret that tat yet?” He just said he does indeed have to explain himself alot.
Image source: EdithWhartonsFarts
#33
Guy i used to work with had the word “nothing” in arabic. So when someone asked what it says he would say nothing. It made him feel smart because he was answering them but also it seemed like he didnt to say what it said so he replied with nothing.
Image source: wood_good
#34
I knew a guy who lucked into $70k. Got “pay up” as knuckle tattoos, but had the “up” as a dollar sign that was also an up arrow in the middle of the S instead of just this $. So that symbol with an up arrowhead at the top.
Everybody read it as “pays up” when he showed them and he had to have the whole S covered. Now it says pay on 3 fingers and has an arrow sign almost as thick as his f*****g finger.
He had to move back in with his mom after 6 months.
Image source: Airp0w
#35
“Soup of the day” tattooed on a chef’s arm.
Image source: tphbettyPatriciatei
#36
Saw a girl with nipples on her a*s.
Image source: bleedformemox
#37
Saw a dude with a Honda logo tatted on his neck.
Image source: Mick_Jagger_94, aboodi vesakaran / pexels (not the actual photo)
#38
Back in 1990 when tats were so not mainstream, I met a dude covered in all sorts of bad tats (bad taste and quality). The worst was Woody Woodpecker sitting on a toilet reading a newspaper. He said it was political, but I forget exactly how.
Image source: Shopping-Afraid
#39
A QR code.
Image source: Zestyclose-Cricket82
#40
Met someone with “Made in USA” and a barcode underneath.
Image source: Sure_Combination8852, allen watkin / l(not the actual photo)
