50 Design Fails That Look Creepy And Make People Feel Uncomfortable

When the product designer is out on vacation, or when an owner thinks they don’t even need one, they end up having seriously bad designs. The kind that are either utterly useless, fool the customer, or underdeliver and litter this precious planet with all the more rubbish nobody needs. Here are some examples.

On the other side of the same coin, right next to trashy design stands its flawed cousin with a nightmare twist—creepy design. Delivering sweats and forcingly captivating people’s looks, such design has little to be proud of except for its torturous aspect.

Thanks to the subreddit r/CreepyDesign, we now have the most spine-chilling examples to feast our eyes on and thank god you’re not an owner of any of these.

#1 You Know, I Think I Don’t Need To Shower Today

Image source: Piano1987

#2 Mother…. Mother…. I Crave Violence Mother!

Image source: Exotic-Bandicoot-888

#3 This Finding Dory Night Light Is Perfect For Kids!

Image source: MattNavarra

#4 A Night Light That Keeps You Awake

Image source: howardkinsd

#5 Reddy Kilowatt

Image source: jeffmartin48

#6 But Why Did They Give It Teeth?!

Image source: tone_deaf_bard_

#7 Quickly, Turn Around, My Face Is Terrifying

Image source: scottriddochmusic

#8 This Rose-Themed Bedspread

Image source: supermariofunshine

#9 Tubers Of Terror

Image source: zeethreepeeo

#10 Uh That’s Gonna Be A No From Me!

Image source: This_Chaotic_Life

#11 Another Boris Johnson-Looking Mf

Image source: thefishgodThallas

#12 Smile!

“Brush your teeth kids or I will end you”

Image source: whiskeyballs

#13 In A Hotel And Was Going To The Bathroom, Took A Wrong. This Chair Was Sitting In A Corner

Image source: Prekkan

#14 Can We Please Bring This Back?!

Image source: pixie_shroom

#15 Creepy Beethoven

Image source: phanteli

#16 Hair Nails

Image source: creepydesign

#17 This Kid Mannequin

Image source: Forward-Homework2570

#18 I’m Very Sorry But I Saw This Then Have To Post It To End People’s Dream’s

Image source: RATATATTATATATTATA

#19 Another Reason For Kids To Be Terrified Of The Dentist

“Demons at my local dentist”

Image source: zeurgthegreat

#20 I Am Mortified

Image source: RaptorDoggo

#21 An Ice Cream Parlor Mascot In Southern France

Image source: OnlyUnoMan

#22 Historical Creepy Design – Mickey Mouse Gas Mask From WWII

Image source: ltsMuuri

#23 This Vintage Chalk Packaging…

Image source: StBlaschek

#24 Located At A Bar In Shinjuku, Japan. There Is A Bathroom With A Gaint Head Located Infront Of The Toilet. Activated By The Pressure From The Seat, The Face Sings A Strange Drunken Tune And Slowly Moves Towards You… Making The Room Smaller And Smaller, Until Its Lips ‘Kiss’ Your Knees

Image source: Itchy-Coconuts

#25 Uh ….

Image source: Derp_1997

#26 He Watches

Image source: Ghostfrog46

#27 Well… This Is Something…

Image source: Mr_Jayden_Clark

#28 This Ad Is A Nightmare

Image source: howardkinsd

#29 Wow I’m Really Scared Of This!

Image source: Toucannugget

#30 Could Have Hated Baby Yoda Even More

Image source: Erogers47

#31 Just Saw This Mannequin. Who Needs To Sleep Anyway…

Image source: dearzoez

#32 Cursed Snow

Image source: ulissesberg

#33 Dora With Back Removed

Image source: SeamoSto

#34 Muscle Man

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Cyborg Baby

Image source: brankaivanovic321

#36 Santa Always Knows What You’re Doing!

Image source: Geigudr

#37 Mmmh, Cannibalism

Image source: PieRat7

#38 My Favorite Bioengineered Pet

Image source: brankaivanovic321

#39 Feed Big Bertha

Image source: bassnbluegillYT

#40 This Statue In Novovoronezh, Russia

Image source: warship_me

#41 This Frog Statue In The Woods

Image source: NotPechente

#42 These Kids Chairs At A Belgian Mcdonalds

Image source: metamorphosis_

#43 Who Can Even Think Of This?

Image source: Toucannugget

#44 The Lifeless Eyes Of The King Cake Baby Mascot…

Image source: ProfChaos89

#45 Mr. Noseybonk…. Just….. Mr. Noseybonk’s Existence Is Enough To Terrify Young British Kids

Image source: thefishgodThallas

#46 Children’s Museum

Image source: Souper_Troll

#47 I Walk Past This Every Day And Have Never Seen A Child On It

Image source: swissy-dunc

#48 This Illustration On A Book About Harriet Tubman

Image source: AkariKuzu

#49 Lightning Mcqueen Has Really Let Himself Go

Image source: LordBojangles_

#50 Green Giant Ad From 1953

Image source: howardkinsd

