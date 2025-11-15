50 Design Fails That Look Creepy And Make People Feel Uncomfortable

When the product designer is out on vacation, or when an owner thinks they don’t even need one, they end up having seriously bad designs. The kind that are either utterly useless, fool the customer, or underdeliver and litter this precious planet with all the more rubbish nobody needs. Here are some examples.
On the other side of the same coin, right next to trashy design stands its flawed cousin with a nightmare twist—creepy design. Delivering sweats and forcingly captivating people’s looks, such design has little to be proud of except for its torturous aspect.
Thanks to the subreddit r/CreepyDesign, we now have the most spine-chilling examples to feast our eyes on and thank god you’re not an owner of any of these.
#1 You Know, I Think I Don’t Need To Shower Today
Image source: Piano1987
#2 Mother…. Mother…. I Crave Violence Mother!
Image source: Exotic-Bandicoot-888
#3 This Finding Dory Night Light Is Perfect For Kids!
Image source: MattNavarra
#4 A Night Light That Keeps You Awake
Image source: howardkinsd
#5 Reddy Kilowatt
Image source: jeffmartin48
#6 But Why Did They Give It Teeth?!
Image source: tone_deaf_bard_
#7 Quickly, Turn Around, My Face Is Terrifying
Image source: scottriddochmusic
#8 This Rose-Themed Bedspread
Image source: supermariofunshine
#9 Tubers Of Terror
Image source: zeethreepeeo
#10 Uh That’s Gonna Be A No From Me!
Image source: This_Chaotic_Life
#11 Another Boris Johnson-Looking Mf
Image source: thefishgodThallas
#12 Smile!
“Brush your teeth kids or I will end you”
Image source: whiskeyballs
#13 In A Hotel And Was Going To The Bathroom, Took A Wrong. This Chair Was Sitting In A Corner
Image source: Prekkan
#14 Can We Please Bring This Back?!
Image source: pixie_shroom
#15 Creepy Beethoven
Image source: phanteli
#16 Hair Nails
Image source: creepydesign
#17 This Kid Mannequin
Image source: Forward-Homework2570
#18 I’m Very Sorry But I Saw This Then Have To Post It To End People’s Dream’s
Image source: RATATATTATATATTATA
#19 Another Reason For Kids To Be Terrified Of The Dentist
“Demons at my local dentist”
Image source: zeurgthegreat
#20 I Am Mortified
Image source: RaptorDoggo
#21 An Ice Cream Parlor Mascot In Southern France
Image source: OnlyUnoMan
#22 Historical Creepy Design – Mickey Mouse Gas Mask From WWII
Image source: ltsMuuri
#23 This Vintage Chalk Packaging…
Image source: StBlaschek
#24 Located At A Bar In Shinjuku, Japan. There Is A Bathroom With A Gaint Head Located Infront Of The Toilet. Activated By The Pressure From The Seat, The Face Sings A Strange Drunken Tune And Slowly Moves Towards You… Making The Room Smaller And Smaller, Until Its Lips ‘Kiss’ Your Knees
Image source: Itchy-Coconuts
#25 Uh ….
Image source: Derp_1997
#26 He Watches
Image source: Ghostfrog46
#27 Well… This Is Something…
Image source: Mr_Jayden_Clark
#28 This Ad Is A Nightmare
Image source: howardkinsd
#29 Wow I’m Really Scared Of This!
Image source: Toucannugget
#30 Could Have Hated Baby Yoda Even More
Image source: Erogers47
#31 Just Saw This Mannequin. Who Needs To Sleep Anyway…
Image source: dearzoez
#32 Cursed Snow
Image source: ulissesberg
#33 Dora With Back Removed
Image source: SeamoSto
#34 Muscle Man
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Cyborg Baby
Image source: brankaivanovic321
#36 Santa Always Knows What You’re Doing!
Image source: Geigudr
#37 Mmmh, Cannibalism
Image source: PieRat7
#38 My Favorite Bioengineered Pet
Image source: brankaivanovic321
#39 Feed Big Bertha
Image source: bassnbluegillYT
#40 This Statue In Novovoronezh, Russia
Image source: warship_me
#41 This Frog Statue In The Woods
Image source: NotPechente
#42 These Kids Chairs At A Belgian Mcdonalds
Image source: metamorphosis_
#43 Who Can Even Think Of This?
Image source: Toucannugget
#44 The Lifeless Eyes Of The King Cake Baby Mascot…
Image source: ProfChaos89
#45 Mr. Noseybonk…. Just….. Mr. Noseybonk’s Existence Is Enough To Terrify Young British Kids
Image source: thefishgodThallas
#46 Children’s Museum
Image source: Souper_Troll
#47 I Walk Past This Every Day And Have Never Seen A Child On It
Image source: swissy-dunc
#48 This Illustration On A Book About Harriet Tubman
Image source: AkariKuzu
#49 Lightning Mcqueen Has Really Let Himself Go
Image source: LordBojangles_
#50 Green Giant Ad From 1953
Image source: howardkinsd
