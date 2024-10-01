Emily in Paris Season 5: Everything You Need To Know

Netflix greenlit Emily In Paris for Season 5 following Season 4’s massive reception. The fourth installment premiered in August 2024, leading the Netflix Global Top 10 chart with 19.9 million views in its first four days. Also ranked among the streamer’s Top 10 shows in 93 countries, the season has drummed up robust excitement for Season 5. The show’s creator Darren Star is excited about Season 4’s successful outing as much as he’s amped up for another installment.
“We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily In Paris and excited to return for a fifth,” he said as he confirmed the romance comedy’s fifth season. The upcoming season is expected to continue following Emily Copper’s (Lily Collins) career journey as a marketing genius while navigating through her love life and friendships. Season 5 has quite a big reputation to uphold when it premieres. While the first four seasons were released to mildly positive reviews, the series remains popular among viewers. Here’s what to know about Emily In Paris Season 5.
When Is Emily In Paris Season 5 Coming Out?
The next installment of the romantic comedy series was announced in September 2024, days after Season 4’s second part was released. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the upcoming season. But considering the premiere dates of the previous seasons, fans can expect Emily In Paris Season 5 in late 2025. Since the show’s first season premiered in October 2020, subsequent seasons have arrived in the latter half of the next year.
Seasons 2 and 3 were released in December 2021 and December 2022, respectively. However, the fourth season arrived earlier than expected, with the first part released on August 15, 2024. It’s unlikely Season 5 will maintain that timeframe as filming is scheduled to begin in mid-2025. Given that, Emily In Paris Season 5 might break the pattern and arrive in early 2026.
What’s The Premise Of The Upcoming Installment?
Emily In Paris Season 5’s plot is being kept under wraps or still in development. But it’s expected that the upcoming season will pick up from Season 4’s ending and delve deeper into her romantic and career exploits in Rome. Although Season 4’s finale is reminiscent of the series’ beginning when she left Chicago for Paris, Season 5’s premise wouldn’t shift from Paris to focus on her life in Rome. Instead, it will follow the protagonist’s adventures in Rome and Paris. Darren Star confirmed this to Tudum, disclosing that Emily in Rome was a ploy to give the show a bigger footprint and stay ahead of the audience.
“Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome,” he told the publication. “It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome,” explained the show’s creator. He elaborated on that during an interview with Deadline, stressing that the show isn’t leaving Paris. “She didn’t change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome,” he said. “She’s working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie’s company has an office in Rome [and] Emily’s getting that on its feet. I don’t necessarily think that it means a permanent move to Rome. We’re not leaving Paris,” asserted Star.
Season 5 Will Explore The Romance Between Emily And Marcello
Emily in Paris Season 4 introduced Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, Emily’s love interest in “Last Christmas,” Episode 6. Their connection blooms, peaking with their romantic scooter tour of the city in the final episode. The scene hints at another romantic adventure and Lily Collins is all in for that. She talked about the upcoming season during an appearance on Good Morning America, assuring it will further explore the relationship between both characters. “I feel like they have a real spark… and a real romantic connection. A lot of that’s going to continue to play out next season,” she said.
Elaborating on that, the actress described Marcello as an entirely new journey for the series. “Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work-life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode and he comes at that perfect time.” Collins also hinted that Season 5 will draw some of its drama from Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) efforts to rekindle his romance with Emily. “Unfortunately, Gabriel has to deal with the repercussions of his choice,” she said. Check out five shows to watch if you love Emily In Paris.
Follow Us