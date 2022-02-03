Five Shows To Watch When You’re Done Binging “Emily In Paris”

You’ve been binge-watching Emily in Paris, but now you’re looking for your next great series. We know the feeling. Emily in Paris is an American comedy-drama series created by Darren Star for Netflix. The series set and filmed in Paris stars Lily Collins as Emily, a marketing executive (and, as described by some, an ingenue) from Chicago, who moves to France to provide an American point of view to Savoir, a French marketing firm. Like any 20 something, she juggles her career, social life, and love life, but what makes it more challenging but exciting as well is the new culture she needs to learn and adjust to. The series also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, and William Abadie. In January 2022, it was announced that the series was renewed for a third and fourth season by Netflix. It’s hard to find a show that’s as captivating as Emily in Paris. So while we’re all waiting for the next seasons, we have a few recommendations that might pique your interest. Here are five shows you can watch after you’re done with Emily in Paris.
Younger
Younger is an American comedy-drama television series created and produced by Darren Star who also produced Emily in Paris. It is based on the 2005 novel of the same title by Pamela Redmond Satran. This comedy-drama features a 40-year-old divorced mother Liza Miller, played by Sutton Foster, who in order to get back into the workforce, pretends to be 26 and interns at a publishing company. The show follows Liza’s journey as she tries to maintain her young identity and balance her personal and professional life. It’s a story about reinvention and adapting to change. It’s also relatable: we’ve all had to grow up sooner than we wanted to. Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, and Nico Tortorella co-star alongside Foster in major supporting roles. Younger had seven seasons and after the season finale, Vulture published an article about the show, saying, “The show’s connection to the real world may be extra-tenuous, but the truth is, most of us never came to Younger for reality. We came, season after season, to escape. Despite some uneven spots, it’s still a pleasure to let it sweep us away again for one last time.”
The Bold Type
The Bold Type is a series created by Sarah Watson and produced by Universal Television for Freeform. It follows the lives of three women who work at Scarlet Magazine. After the death of their boss, Jacqueline, they feel like they need to find their voice and fight for what they believe in. Jane is a social media director, Kat is the creative director, and Sutton is an assistant editor. They live together in a Brooklyn loft and create a sisterhood while working towards their career goals. This show has been described by many as a glorious depiction of female friendship and empowerment. Independent wrote about the series saying, “At its heart, though, The Bold Type is a celebration of female friendship, its relationships the antithesis of the toxic ones in Girls – another New York City-based show about a group of young women.” We love that it does not shy away from things like racism and sexism, which we see often in real life. This show also shows how these young women balance their careers with their personal lives. We’re sure you’ll enjoy this show if you like Emily in Paris.
Love Life
Love Life by Sam Boyd is a romantic comedy anthology series. It follows the love lives of different people for each season. You’ll also see how relationships and friendships develop and grow throughout the series. Along with this, you’ll get to navigate the ups and downs of online dating. The main cast of the series features Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Sasha Compère, Peter Vack, William Jackson Harper, Jessica Williams, Comedian CP, Punkie Johnson, and Lesley Manville (season 1), and Keith David (season 2) as narrators. The best thing about Love Life is that it’s relatable and realistic. It tackles tough issues like body image, racism, and feminism — all while keeping you entertained.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an American period comedy-drama series on the streaming platform Amazon Prime, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. It follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, a 1950s housewife who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy. When her husband leaves her for his secretary, Miriam starts to take advantage of her newfound talent. It also stars Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Jane Lynch. The fourth season was announced to premiere on February 18, 2022. The series has received critical acclaim and won several awards including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2017 and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2018. In a review published by New York Times, they wrote, “This show is nothing but momentum. It jabbers, it twirls, its heels click across the room. It would love to stay and chat but it’s gotta get somewhere.The show’s delightful, exhausting spirit is turbocharged by the dialogue of the creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and embodied by its protagonist, Midge.”
Gossip Girl
If you’re looking for a drama, which also features fabulous outfits, Gossip Girl is a great choice. The series was based on the novel series of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar. It’s a show about privileged high school students and their scandalous antics as they navigate the world of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The show follows the lives of six friends at an elite private school on New York’s Upper East Side, who are all too aware of the ways in which their classmates are rich, spoiled, and above the law. The main cast features Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Kelly Rutherford, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Taylor Momsen, Jessica Szohr, Matthew Settle, Kaylee DeFer, and featuring Kristen Bell’s voice as narrator. The show received several award nominations and won 18 Teen Choice Awards. A sequel series, of the same title, has also been released on HBO Max last year by original executive producers Schwartz, Savage, and Safran. Kristen Bell remains to be the show’s narrator featuring new characters.