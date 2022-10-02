Adrian Grenier and Jordan Roemmele Officially Tie The Knot!

Vincent Chase is officially off the market!
The former Entourage star has been tranquil in the public eye since the conclusion of the popular HBO series in 2011. Grenier made a couple of films here and there following the show’s finale, but the actor himself explained why he quit Hollywood in an exclusive interview with Austin Life, “If you work hard, you become famous, then you make a lot of money… but it was lackluster at the top.” In addition, Grenier got tired of the long hours shooting a film or movie, which stunted his enjoyment in the process, “The work I used to do got created over time; you make something, but you don’t even know if it will be good,” he said. “Acting is a dissociative experience where you don’t even know if you’re doing right -you need a director to tell you!” he said. “It’s a mask-wearing process-you. You’re not even you; you’re just playing!”
Grenier doesn’t deny that getting to the top was a fun experience, but it ultimately changed who he was, and there were personal demons that made him finally step out of Tinseltown, “I found myself in a stage of my life where I had to change. I had to deal with the personal things I’d been avoiding.” However, Grenier wouldn’t stay out of the limelight for too long as the actor reprised his infamous role in the Entourage movie, with executives hoping the success of the Sex in the City franchise would carry over to the HBO series.
Unfortunately, it didn’t. Critics bombed the 2015 feature, and the overall box office total of the feature saw a return of $49.5 million. Grenier would make a hot return to the small screen with Netflix’s Clickbait, which did tremendously well in viewership; over 1,500 million minutes watched after its third week of the premiere. The show centered around Nick Brewer, a father and a husband who vanishes without a trace one day. Then, a video appears that has Nick holding a card that says, I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.” His wife (Betty Gabriel) and sister (Zoe Kazan) race against time to save him.
Grenier’s career seems to be back on track, and so is his love life. While things didn’t work out for Vincent Chase and Sophia, the same can’t be said for his new wife, Jordan Roemmele, who surprisingly eloped to the Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The two had been dating since 2017, though the couple’s life had been hugely private, “It wasn’t planned,” Grenier told PEOPLE exclusively. “We embraced the serendipity of the moment and decided to tie the knot we didn’t have rings, so we used to string for rings.” The loving couple got married beside a sandy, mountainous terrain in front of the closest people in their lives. Decked out in all white, Grenier wore a white button-down shirt with a Nehru-collar vest with a pink rose over coordinated pants. His wife wore an elegant V-neck gown with a small red bouquet of roses.
“We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment,” Grenier shares. “They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air.” A year earlier, the newlyweds had escaped the chaotic world in Hollywood for Texas, which made their love grow more robust in the process, “When I decided to settle in Texas, I knew I wanted a partner to live that experience with me, that’s where Jordan comes in,” he stated in his interview with City Lifestyle. “We have a long history, and I said, ‘I’m in love, and if you are too, I want to build something together. ‘Thankfully, she was interested.” Congratulations to the married couple. Grenier received starred in a television movie, Cipher, which also features Gabriel Bateman and Jenna Kanell.