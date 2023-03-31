‘You’ Ending With Season 5 Is The Smart Decision

Part 2 of You Season 4 debuted to significant applause and excitement. Shortly after, it was announced that You has been renewed for Season 5, which will also be the final season. It seems like Joe Goldberg’s (played by Penn Badgley) days of killing are counted.
However, fans of the show should not be frustrated as all good things come to an end. What’s more, with the knowledge that the next season will the last, the writers can wrap up the show with bang. This article shall illuminate why it is a smart decision to end You at the height of its popularity, with the upcoming fifth season.
‘You’ Season 5 Allows The Show to End When the Applause is Loudest
Season 4 of You thankfully reworked its formula to the delight of viewers. To start with Joe was the one being stalked this time around, having a killer obsessed with him. The season also saw Joe making efforts to leave his murderous tendencies behind with little luck. However, fans of the series have accepted that it will not be the character we know and love without Joe having an obsession; however, this time Joe’s obsession was the enigmatic author Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers), instead of a love interest. While Joe does get in a relationship with Kate during the season, she is the object of his desires, not his obsession. It’s a welcome departure from the usual trajectory of the show.
Season 4 thankfully reworked the formula of the series, but there are only so many times a show can do that without getting repetitive. What’s more, Season 4 lays a strong foundation for You Season 5, exploring uncharted waters for Joe, as he starts to accept his dark side, and gains access to unfathomable wealth. Showrunner Sera Gamble previously discussed the series ending with Season 5, stating, “When we’re done, we’ll be done. We’ll pack it up and it will exist on Netflix for everyone to enjoy. Even in the early conversations with Penn Badgley, the idea is not to just crank out episodes forever – it’s to feel like we have told the complete story.”
‘You’ Joins A Host of Shows Ending At Their Peaks
You will be joining the ranks of shows like Barry or Succession that are set to wrap up their runs while still receiving critical praise. The desire to stay relevant often leads shows to jump the shark, but that does not always work out in their favor. Very few shows can keep viewers on their toes after that many seasons. Hence, viewers may be thankful in the long run, that the series ended when it was still fresh, interesting, and exciting. Until You Season 5 debuts, viewers can watch all previous seasons on Netflix.
