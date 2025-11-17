This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

by

Hey, I’m walkin’ here!

Cars have been the bane of pedestrians’ existence for over a century now, but most of us understand how much our lives have benefited from them as well. It would be wise for many of us to cut down on our vehicle dependence, as the average passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. But “everything in moderation,” right? 

Well, one very vocal community online has gone full throttle with their distaste for cars, so we’ve taken a trip to this Twitter account featuring posts from passionate anti-car people online to share some of their boldest takes. Keep reading to also find an interview with Kea Wilson of Streetsblog USA, and be sure to upvote the pics you can’t believe aren’t satire!

#1

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#2

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#3

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#4

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#5

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#6

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#7

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#8

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#9

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#10

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#11

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#12

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#13

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#14

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#15

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#16

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#17

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#18

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#19

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#20

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#21

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#22

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#23

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#24

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#25

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#26

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#27

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#28

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#29

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

#30

This Twitter Page Exists To Showcase The Wildest Examples Of Anti-Car People (30 Posts)

Image source: anticarsls

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Of The Funniest Things People Overheard In Courthouses, As Shared On This Instagram Page (New Posts)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Watercolor Brain Scans Of Animals (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Boy With Autism Fails Exams, Receives The Most Unexpected Letter From School
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Disney Princess Lingerie Sets Are Here, And You’ll Either Love Them Or Hate Them
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
53 Shocking Illustrations Reveal How Animals Feel By Switching Them With Humans
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Scientists Just Discovered 163 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Remains And Looks Like They Had Bat Wings
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.