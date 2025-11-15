Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite Disney Princess? (Closed)

who is it, and why?
#1
Belle.
She just wanted to be left alone to read her book!
And she fell for someone based on their personality/growth, not their looks!
#2
Does Megara count? if so her
#3
Ohh JESUS. I have so many!
Merida. She is so flippin’ independent and different from all the other princesses! When I was little I was obsessed w/ Brave I basically had all the lines memorized! LOL 🏹
Rapunzel. Ohh Raps, not only did I like the movie, the show is so good as well. She’s artistic like me and I feel like I relate 2 her. (especially right now…)💇🏼♀️
And *drum rolllll* Leia Organa. RIP Carrie Fisher. She is technically a Disney princess so y not? She’s independent and fierce! I mean she led like a freaking army! ⭐
And many others……
#4
mine is rapunzel
#5
cinderella
#6
Definitely a mixture between Belle and Esmeralda. (No one can tell me she isn’t a princess.) I love how both were so amazing! (And Quasimodo was low-key kinda cute.)
