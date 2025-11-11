I Capture Everyday Lives Of Miniature People

by

This is a series of macro photography of little people with things from the normal world. All with a smile.

I made this Little world photos using my Nikon D800 camera with most of the time using my macro lens because I wanted to make something different from the standard photography.

Some photos took me several hours to create. The hardest part is to keep the right DOF, therefore for some photos I use stack photography. That is because the right depth of field is not possible with 1 photo on this near distance.
Some photos take a long time to complete, but it ends where the creativity ends.

More info: Facebook

#1 Mushroom Forest

#2 Vacuum Cleaner

#3 Book Reading

#4 Swimming In The Egg

#5 Flower Painting

#6 Pills Factory

#7 Painting The Egg

#8 Making Pills

#9 Fruit Cycling

#10 Tea Time

#11 Banana Skating

#12 Ready To Go

#13 Acorn Rest

#14 Wedding Party

#15 Hdd Repair

#16 Dirty Glasses

#17 Colors Of Toothpaste

#18 Cracker Factory

#19 Dancing In The Forest

#20 Money Maker

#21 Email Fishing

#22 Reaching The Stars

#23 Dutch Cheese

#24 Strawberry Red

#25 School The Apple Ready For A New Season

#26 Ready For Windows 10

#27 Book Reading

#28 Banana Joy

#29 Building Home

#30 Dutch Cheese With Flags

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
