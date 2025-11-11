I Capture Everyday Lives Of Miniature People

This is a series of macro photography of little people with things from the normal world. All with a smile.
I made this Little world photos using my Nikon D800 camera with most of the time using my macro lens because I wanted to make something different from the standard photography.
Some photos took me several hours to create. The hardest part is to keep the right DOF, therefore for some photos I use stack photography. That is because the right depth of field is not possible with 1 photo on this near distance.
Some photos take a long time to complete, but it ends where the creativity ends.
#1 Mushroom Forest
#2 Vacuum Cleaner
#3 Book Reading
#4 Swimming In The Egg
#5 Flower Painting
#6 Pills Factory
#7 Painting The Egg
#8 Making Pills
#9 Fruit Cycling
#10 Tea Time
#11 Banana Skating
#12 Ready To Go
#13 Acorn Rest
#14 Wedding Party
#15 Hdd Repair
#16 Dirty Glasses
#17 Colors Of Toothpaste
#18 Cracker Factory
#19 Dancing In The Forest
#20 Money Maker
#21 Email Fishing
#22 Reaching The Stars
#23 Dutch Cheese
#24 Strawberry Red
#25 School The Apple Ready For A New Season
#26 Ready For Windows 10
#27 Book Reading
#28 Banana Joy
#29 Building Home
#30 Dutch Cheese With Flags
