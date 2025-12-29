102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

If you grew up in a Slavic country, your culture might be extremely important to you. Whether it’s having a fridge full of pickled vegetables and beer, spending hours on the phone each day talking to your mother, or owning a dozen Adidas tracksuits, there’s something so special about being Slavic.
And if you’re looking for a list of photos that poke fun at Slavic culture while being both relatable and hilarious, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits on Facebook and gathered some of their funniest posts below. While these images are aimed at Slavs specifically, they might also hit home if you’re from anywhere in Eastern Europe, or perhaps even the Baltics. But regardless of your culture, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these photos. And be sure to upvote the ones that have you craving pierogi or potato pancakes!
#1 Somewhere In Eastern Europe, Christmas Decorations Hit A Different Level
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#2 Slavic Art 😍
#2 Slavic Art 😍
#3 Every Eastern European Knows Exactly What’s Going On Here
Image source: SquattingSlavs
Now, before anyone else says it first, we know that all Slavic countries (and of course, all Slavic people) are not a monolith. Just like any other country or region, there are stereotypes associated with Slavs that aren’t actually true, at least not for all people. With this piece, we just want to poke fun at the more amusing aspects of Slavic culture, rather than offend 13 nations. So with that out of the way, let’s enjoy these photos, pandas!
The Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits Facebook page has been around for an impressive 10 years. And over the past decade, the account has shared countless photos of Eastern European dishes, fashion, bizarre engineering choices, architecture, and more to connect the Slavic people together. Whether you’re from Belarus or Croatia, you may have some cultural similarities, despite how much distance lies between your nations.
#4 When The Apartment Block Wants To Be Extra Safe At Night
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#5 2 Fast 2 Slav
#5 2 Fast 2 Slav
#6 Hung(A)ry Little Kolega 🐁
#6 Hung(A)ry Little Kolega 🐁
Now, if you’re not from a Slavic country, you might not be familiar with exactly which nations qualify. So to be clear, the Slavic countries are: Ukraine, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Belarus, and Russia.
As far as what actually makes a nation Slavic, it comes down to the language spoken there. In each of these countries, the primary language spoken is Slavic, which means that some of these languages bear many similarities. But some of these countries also share similar cultures, cuisines, and fashion choices.
#7 This Smells Like Stories And Homemade Drinks
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#8 Poland Playground…brutalism At Its Finest
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#9 Polish Christmas Market
#9 Polish Christmas Market
If you want to get a better understanding of Slavic culture, Dutch Trans shared an article breaking it down. First, they note that nearly three-quarters of Slavic people identify as Orthodox Christians. And when it comes to food, the cuisine in many of these nations is centered around meat, bread, and potatoes. Plus, drinking is considered an important part of many of these cultures, with beer and vodka being particularly popular choices.
#10
#10
#11 Somewhere In Eastern Europe…
#11 Somewhere In Eastern Europe…
#12 Botanical Garden Inside The Block
#12 Botanical Garden Inside The Block
Now, when it comes to the stereotypes of squatting in a tracksuit while smoking a cigarette, obviously, not all Slavs can relate. However, if you’ve spent some time in Eastern Europe or the Balkans, you’ve probably seen it. So why does this happen? According to Mira Safety, one theory is that the “Slav Squat” originated due to a lack of public benches. Without anywhere to sit, people simply adapted and decided that squatting was easier on their legs than standing upright.
#13 Big Biznis Here
#13 Big Biznis Here
#14 A Typical Evening Somewhere In Europe
#14 A Typical Evening Somewhere In Europe
#15 If You Know What’s Happening Here… You’re One Of Us
Image source: SquattingSlavs
Regardless of where the Slav Squat came from, though, there’s no question that it has inspired countless memes over the years. Mira Safety explains that, around 2012, it became a trend online to start sharing photos of Slavs squatting in their beloved tracksuits. And the images spread like wildfire.
“Perhaps it was the undeniable coolness of the odd pose, the relatable act of chilling in defiance of social norms, or simply the absurdity of squatting in such unexpected places,” Mira Safety writes. “The Slav Squat meme went viral and became a global phenomenon.”
#16 Why Go To Spa When You Have A Kitchen
#16 Why Go To Spa When You Have A Kitchen
#17 You Already Know Which Country This Is
#17 You Already Know Which Country This Is
#18 A Czech Tourist Exploring The World Like A True Slavic Warrior
Image source: SquattingSlavs
While these photos of squatting Slavs may have originated to poke fun at Slavic culture, today, they can be a way to bring people from many different nations together. Even photos of various dishes from Slavic countries shared on Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits can open up conversations about different cultures and encourage people to visit their Slavic brothers around Europe to experience the unique aspects of their cultures.
#19 Romania: Pedestrian Crossing For Superheroes
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#20 Only In The Balkans You Call This “Still Good, Just Cut Around It.”
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#21 Eastern Europe Solved Christmas. Again
#21 Eastern Europe Solved Christmas. Again
In this day and age, it feels like the world is more divided than ever. So even if something as silly as a photo of a man smoking in a tracksuit or a sandwich of mayo and pickles can bring people together, we’ll take any wholesome encounter we can get. Plus, these images might even inspire you to visit some Slavic nations and enjoy the best cabbage rolls and potatoes that you’ve ever tasted.
#22 This Feels Strangely Familiar To Many Of Us 👌
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#23
#23
#24 Big Biznis Here
#24 Big Biznis Here
#25 Slavic Life Hack
#25 Slavic Life Hack
#26
#26
#27
#27
#28 Christmas In Lithuania 😁
#28 Christmas In Lithuania 😁
#29
#29
#30 Bureking Bad
#30 Bureking Bad
#31
#31
#32 Comrades, I Present To You… The Slav Hibernation Cave
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#33 This Picture Explains The Whole Story… Slavic Engineering Meets Destiny
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#34 Slovakia, Bratislava
#34 Slovakia, Bratislava
#35 Eastern European Hybrid Technology
#35 Eastern European Hybrid Technology
#36 Belgrade, Serbia
#36 Belgrade, Serbia
#37
#37
#38 This Dish Has Healed More Slavic Families Than Therapy Ever Did
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#39
#39
#40 Poland
#40 Poland
#41 When You’re An Nba Legend But Still A Village Boy At Heart
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#42 Somewhere In The Balkans. If You Know, You Know
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#43 No One: Me Taking A Nap At Babushka’s:
#43 No One: Me Taking A Nap At Babushka's:
#44 I Have So Many Questions… And Zero Answers
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#45 Hungary Is Not Slavic! Meanwhile Hungary:
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#46 Somewhere In New York… A Babushka Is Proud
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#47 Somewhere In Eastern Europe, This Cures Anything Except Your Problems
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#48 Only Real Slavs Will Understand
#48 Only Real Slavs Will Understand
#49
#49
#50 Hungary, Újpest
#50 Hungary, Újpest
#51 If Yoda Grew Up In Eastern Europe
#51 If Yoda Grew Up In Eastern Europe
#52
#52
#53 Jaguar After One Week In Romania
#53 Jaguar After One Week In Romania
#54 Slavic Taxi Driver
#54 Slavic Taxi Driver
#55 Meanwhile In Polish High School. This Windows Is Cracked Btw
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#56 Some Of You Had This Talk Last Weekend…
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#57 Eastern European Marketing Is Understood Only By Those Who Live Here 🤣
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#58 This Is How Champions Start The Day
#58 This Is How Champions Start The Day
#59 Bulgarian Police-Hack
#59 Bulgarian Police-Hack
#60 Balkan Moms Really Have Their Own… Communication Style 😅
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#61 Somewhere In Eastern Europe, Safety Standards Reached Their Final Form
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#62 Eastern European Childhood Memories
#62 Eastern European Childhood Memories
#63 A Normal Day In Serbia. Nothing Unusual To See Here
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#64 A Block Of Houses, Bold Colors, And A Kebab Place. Beautiful Eastern Europe 🙂
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#65 Slavic Minimalism… In Eastern Europe, The Heater Is The Decoration
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#66
#66
#67 Slovakia
#67 Slovakia
#68 Bikeway In Hungary
#68 Bikeway In Hungary
#69 Perfection 😍
#69 Perfection 😍
#70 Hungarian Subway
#70 Hungarian Subway
#71 If Your City Doesn’t Look Like This At Night… Are You Even In Eastern Europe? 😂
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#72 Sofia, Bulgaria
#72 Sofia, Bulgaria
#73 Good Morning! Babushka Sandwich Looks Like:
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#74 Somewhere In Eastern Europe, Innovation Never Sleeps
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#75 A True Balkan Christmas Tradition Captured In One Photo. Many Will Know Exactly What This Is
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#76 You’re Not A Real Slav If You Don’t Have This Glass
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#77 Meanwhile In USA, Mean Machine, Yugo 💪
#77 Meanwhile In USA, Mean Machine, Yugo 💪
#78 Technologiaaa
#78 Technologiaaa
#79 If You Never Played With One Of These… Your Childhood Was Too Fancy
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#80 This Sandwich Is Just Bread With Emotional Damage
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#81 Santa Is Experiencing Some… Travel Difficulties In Bulgaria
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#82
#82
#83 This Is Not A Picture. This Is A Whole Soundtrack
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#84
#84
#85 In Eastern Europe, Every Block Staircase Comes With A Free Botanical Garden 😍
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#86 True Slavic Lifestyle… Even The Cat Knows It
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#87 Bugs Bunny After 1 Week In Hungary
#87 Bugs Bunny After 1 Week In Hungary
#88 Balkan Aerodynamics At Its Finest
#88 Balkan Aerodynamics At Its Finest
#89 Slavs On Vacantion..no Matter Where We Go, We Bring The Essentials
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#90 Big Biznis Here
#90 Big Biznis Here
#91 Eastern European Christmas Decorations Start… In The Hallway
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#92 Eastern European Engineering Never Disappoints
Image source: SquattingSlavs
#93 Perfect Slav Brakfast 👌
#93 Perfect Slav Brakfast 👌
#94 The Louvre Is Not The Same As It Was
#94 The Louvre Is Not The Same As It Was
#95 Somewhere In Eastern Europe…
#95 Somewhere In Eastern Europe…
#96 Babushka Art
#96 Babushka Art
#97 Slavic Dj
#97 Slavic Dj
#98 Big Biznis Here
#98 Big Biznis Here
#99 Certified Slavic Engineering
#99 Certified Slavic Engineering
#100 😍
#100 😍
#101 Slav Life Hack
#101 Slav Life Hack
#102 Bulgarian Architecture At Its Finest, Saint Vlas
Image source: SquattingSlavs
