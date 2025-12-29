102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

by

If you grew up in a Slavic country, your culture might be extremely important to you. Whether it’s having a fridge full of pickled vegetables and beer, spending hours on the phone each day talking to your mother, or owning a dozen Adidas tracksuits, there’s something so special about being Slavic. 

And if you’re looking for a list of photos that poke fun at Slavic culture while being both relatable and hilarious, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits on Facebook and gathered some of their funniest posts below. While these images are aimed at Slavs specifically, they might also hit home if you’re from anywhere in Eastern Europe, or perhaps even the Baltics. But regardless of your culture, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these photos. And be sure to upvote the ones that have you craving pierogi or potato pancakes!

#1 Somewhere In Eastern Europe, Christmas Decorations Hit A Different Level

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#2 Slavic Art 😍

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#3 Every Eastern European Knows Exactly What’s Going On Here

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

Now, before anyone else says it first, we know that all Slavic countries (and of course, all Slavic people) are not a monolith. Just like any other country or region, there are stereotypes associated with Slavs that aren’t actually true, at least not for all people. With this piece, we just want to poke fun at the more amusing aspects of Slavic culture, rather than offend 13 nations. So with that out of the way, let’s enjoy these photos, pandas!

The Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits Facebook page has been around for an impressive 10 years. And over the past decade, the account has shared countless photos of Eastern European dishes, fashion, bizarre engineering choices, architecture, and more to connect the Slavic people together. Whether you’re from Belarus or Croatia, you may have some cultural similarities, despite how much distance lies between your nations.

#4 When The Apartment Block Wants To Be Extra Safe At Night

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#5 2 Fast 2 Slav

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#6 Hung(A)ry Little Kolega 🐁

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

Now, if you’re not from a Slavic country, you might not be familiar with exactly which nations qualify. So to be clear, the Slavic countries are: Ukraine, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Belarus, and Russia. 

As far as what actually makes a nation Slavic, it comes down to the language spoken there. In each of these countries, the primary language spoken is Slavic, which means that some of these languages bear many similarities. But some of these countries also share similar cultures, cuisines, and fashion choices.  

#7 This Smells Like Stories And Homemade Drinks

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#8 Poland Playground…brutalism At Its Finest

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#9 Polish Christmas Market

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

If you want to get a better understanding of Slavic culture, Dutch Trans shared an article breaking it down. First, they note that nearly three-quarters of Slavic people identify as Orthodox Christians. And when it comes to food, the cuisine in many of these nations is centered around meat, bread, and potatoes. Plus, drinking is considered an important part of many of these cultures, with beer and vodka being particularly popular choices.   

#10

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#11 Somewhere In Eastern Europe…

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#12 Botanical Garden Inside The Block

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

Now, when it comes to the stereotypes of squatting in a tracksuit while smoking a cigarette, obviously, not all Slavs can relate. However, if you’ve spent some time in Eastern Europe or the Balkans, you’ve probably seen it. So why does this happen? According to Mira Safety, one theory is that the “Slav Squat” originated due to a lack of public benches. Without anywhere to sit, people simply adapted and decided that squatting was easier on their legs than standing upright. 

#13 Big Biznis Here

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#14 A Typical Evening Somewhere In Europe

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#15 If You Know What’s Happening Here… You’re One Of Us

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

Regardless of where the Slav Squat came from, though, there’s no question that it has inspired countless memes over the years. Mira Safety explains that, around 2012, it became a trend online to start sharing photos of Slavs squatting in their beloved tracksuits. And the images spread like wildfire. 

“Perhaps it was the undeniable coolness of the odd pose, the relatable act of chilling in defiance of social norms, or simply the absurdity of squatting in such unexpected places,” Mira Safety writes. “The Slav Squat meme went viral and became a global phenomenon.”

#16 Why Go To Spa When You Have A Kitchen

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#17 You Already Know Which Country This Is

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#18 A Czech Tourist Exploring The World Like A True Slavic Warrior

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

While these photos of squatting Slavs may have originated to poke fun at Slavic culture, today, they can be a way to bring people from many different nations together. Even photos of various dishes from Slavic countries shared on Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits can open up conversations about different cultures and encourage people to visit their Slavic brothers around Europe to experience the unique aspects of their cultures. 

#19 Romania: Pedestrian Crossing For Superheroes

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#20 Only In The Balkans You Call This “Still Good, Just Cut Around It.”

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#21 Eastern Europe Solved Christmas. Again

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

In this day and age, it feels like the world is more divided than ever. So even if something as silly as a photo of a man smoking in a tracksuit or a sandwich of mayo and pickles can bring people together, we’ll take any wholesome encounter we can get. Plus, these images might even inspire you to visit some Slavic nations and enjoy the best cabbage rolls and potatoes that you’ve ever tasted. 

#22 This Feels Strangely Familiar To Many Of Us 👌

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#23

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#24 Big Biznis Here

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

Are you enjoying this list full of classic Slavic experiences, pandas? Keep upvoting the images that make you want to embrace your own culture, and let us know in the comments below what you love most about that Slavic lifestyle. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring the same Facebook page, look no further than right here!

#25 Slavic Life Hack

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#26

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#27

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#28 Christmas In Lithuania 😁

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#29

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#30 Bureking Bad

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#31

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#32 Comrades, I Present To You… The Slav Hibernation Cave

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#33 This Picture Explains The Whole Story… Slavic Engineering Meets Destiny

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#34 Slovakia, Bratislava

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#35 Eastern European Hybrid Technology

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#36 Belgrade, Serbia

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#37

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#38 This Dish Has Healed More Slavic Families Than Therapy Ever Did

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#39

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#40 Poland

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#41 When You’re An Nba Legend But Still A Village Boy At Heart

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#42 Somewhere In The Balkans. If You Know, You Know

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#43 No One: Me Taking A Nap At Babushka’s:

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#44 I Have So Many Questions… And Zero Answers

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#45 Hungary Is Not Slavic! Meanwhile Hungary:

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#46 Somewhere In New York… A Babushka Is Proud

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#47 Somewhere In Eastern Europe, This Cures Anything Except Your Problems

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#48 Only Real Slavs Will Understand

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#49

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#50 Hungary, Újpest

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#51 If Yoda Grew Up In Eastern Europe

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#52

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#53 Jaguar After One Week In Romania

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#54 Slavic Taxi Driver

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#55 Meanwhile In Polish High School. This Windows Is Cracked Btw

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#56 Some Of You Had This Talk Last Weekend…

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#57 Eastern European Marketing Is Understood Only By Those Who Live Here 🤣

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#58 This Is How Champions Start The Day

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#59 Bulgarian Police-Hack

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#60 Balkan Moms Really Have Their Own… Communication Style 😅

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#61 Somewhere In Eastern Europe, Safety Standards Reached Their Final Form

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#62 Eastern European Childhood Memories

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#63 A Normal Day In Serbia. Nothing Unusual To See Here

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#64 A Block Of Houses, Bold Colors, And A Kebab Place. Beautiful Eastern Europe 🙂

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#65 Slavic Minimalism… In Eastern Europe, The Heater Is The Decoration

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#66

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#67 Slovakia

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#68 Bikeway In Hungary

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#69 Perfection 😍

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#70 Hungarian Subway

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#71 If Your City Doesn’t Look Like This At Night… Are You Even In Eastern Europe? 😂

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#72 Sofia, Bulgaria

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#73 Good Morning! Babushka Sandwich Looks Like:

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#74 Somewhere In Eastern Europe, Innovation Never Sleeps

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#75 A True Balkan Christmas Tradition Captured In One Photo. Many Will Know Exactly What This Is

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#76 You’re Not A Real Slav If You Don’t Have This Glass

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#77 Meanwhile In USA, Mean Machine, Yugo 💪

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#78 Technologiaaa

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#79 If You Never Played With One Of These… Your Childhood Was Too Fancy

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#80 This Sandwich Is Just Bread With Emotional Damage

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#81 Santa Is Experiencing Some… Travel Difficulties In Bulgaria

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#82

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#83 This Is Not A Picture. This Is A Whole Soundtrack

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#84

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#85 In Eastern Europe, Every Block Staircase Comes With A Free Botanical Garden 😍

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#86 True Slavic Lifestyle… Even The Cat Knows It

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#87 Bugs Bunny After 1 Week In Hungary

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#88 Balkan Aerodynamics At Its Finest

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#89 Slavs On Vacantion..no Matter Where We Go, We Bring The Essentials

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#90 Big Biznis Here

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#91 Eastern European Christmas Decorations Start… In The Hallway

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#92 Eastern European Engineering Never Disappoints

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#93 Perfect Slav Brakfast 👌

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#94 The Louvre Is Not The Same As It Was

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#95 Somewhere In Eastern Europe…

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#96 Babushka Art

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#97 Slavic Dj

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#98 Big Biznis Here

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#99 Certified Slavic Engineering

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#100 😍

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#101 Slav Life Hack

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

#102 Bulgarian Architecture At Its Finest, Saint Vlas

102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)

Image source: SquattingSlavs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Favorite Animated TV Shows? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Of The Best Answers People Received After Texting Their Number Neighbors
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Combine Everyday Items To Create Clever Illustrations (59 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Crocheted With Wire To Make This Elven Moonstone Necklace (8 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
How the Opening Scene of Breaking Bad Season 1 Set the Tone For the Entire Series
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2014
35 Times People Stumbled Upon Something Old But Had No Clue What They Were Looking At, And The Internet Had Their Back
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025