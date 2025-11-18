50 Epic Pumpkins That Won Halloween (New Pics)

Halloween is coming up, which means that we will finally be able to enjoy pumpkins in forms other than just lattes. The legendary orange fruit — yes, that’s right — will make its way onto everyone’s porches.

Part of why it’s among the stars of the spooky occasion is its versatility. So no matter if you’re a passionate craftsperson or a curious beginner, Bored Panda compiled a list of the most creative Halloween pumpkin carvings that should inspire you to pick up the knife.

Continue scrolling to see all the beloved fictional character portraits, creepy spiders, and even famous painting reproductions!

#1 We Did Some Pumpkin Carving Last Night So Of Course I Had To Make A PUMPkin

Image source: thehyggedoula

#2 I Carved Pumpkin Puppers

I try to carve 1-2 pumpkins as an annual tradition. This year I carved my sister’s dog Axton (left) and my dog Orvi. They both are Australian Cattle Dogs. They are carved into a 19″ and 15″ diameter Funkin brand foam pumpkin so we can put them out every year. Happy Halloween!

Image source: WTF_is_an_Acronym, WTF_is_an_Acronym

#3 My Pumpkin Carving For This Year, Happy Halloween

Image source: Rocktave

#4 First Time Going 4 Pumpkins Tall. What Do You All Think?

Image source: Yurconale

#5 A Ton Of Work

Image source: kateshellnutt

#6 “Euphoric Frankenstein”

Image source: devercustoms

#7 Halloween Is Upon Us! Happy October, All. It’s Actually Kind Of Remarkable What A Good Sculpture Medium Pumpkin Can Be

Image source: andy_bergholtz

#8 That’s Next Level

Image source: x.com

#9 Another Day, Another Scream

Image source: chrissoria

#10 Frog King

Image source: devercustoms

#11 I Thought I’d Kick Off My Halloween Pumpkin Pics With This Handy Fella

Image source: andy_bergholtz

#12 This Pumpkin Will Leave You In Anticipation. I Just Finished This Carving Of Frank-N-Furter On A 9-Inch Foam Pumpkin

This was carved using various rotary bits, X-ACTO blades, and some light sandpaper. These pumpkins were from the year after Joann stopped selling Funkins and started to make their own similar style. I prefer Funkins due to their wall thickness and more natural-looking shape. These foamkins carve well, but their shape is hard to work with for portraits. Their circumference is oval-shaped, with a wider carved face on the side with the seam running right through it. I misjudged where I placed my reference photo and ended up having that seam run right through it. I think it still looks good, but the lesson is learned.

Image source: babysmash3r

#13 This Is A Crescent City House Of Flame And Shadow I Carved For My Girlfriend

Image source: babysmash3r

#14 It’s Time! “Eye Of The Storm”

Image source: totallypumpkins

#15 This Was One Of My Favorites At Last Year’s Trail Of Carved Pumpkins Hosted By My Local Zoo. There Were Roughly 5000 Carved Pumpkins Along The Trail, And It Was Such A Magical Night

Image source: andrusio

#16 Mario With Bowser Projection

Image source: Zubes

#17 Shocked Goblin

Image source: devercustoms

#18 My Pumpkin Carving This Year. Happy Halloween

Image source: bodierex

#19 The Tank Is Surrounded By 2 Other Pumpkins, Sealing The Unlucky Pumpkin Inside! We Made This For A Hospital. Hopefully, The Patients Will Get Some Enjoyment From It

Image source: michael_brown04

#20 I Woke Up, Drove To The Farm, Went Home, And Started Carving. This Is Who Looked Back At Me When I Finished

Image source: deanearnold

#21 Moon Landing

Image source: Substantial-Yak4882

#22 Happy Halloween! Voldemort For Today

Image source: totallypumpkins

#23 Not A Painting, No Photoshop. This Is A Real Pumpkin Carving. Happy Halloween

Image source: ktownpark

#24 October Fridges Be Looking Like

Image source: adambierton

#25 I Carved A Pumpkin Inspired By The Movie “Mars Attacks!”

I recently finished this carve of Lisa Marie’s Martian imposter girl character from Mars Attacks! This was hand-carved on a 13” foam pumpkin using X-acto knives, a variety of rotary bits, and a few pointy things.

This model of foam pumpkin is one of the “Time & Place” pumpkins from Joann from a few years back as they were transitioning away from Funkins. These particular pumpkins were honestly kind of bad to carve when I first bought them. The skin would peel off really easily, which made it difficult to get tiny details of high contrast. However, a few years of sitting in my attic seems to have done the trick. These are much better now. Who knew curing foam pumpkins was a thing?

Image source: babysmash3r

#26 Here Is SpongeBob From One Of My Carvings

Image source: totallypumpkins

#27 Quick Pumpkin I Did Today

Image source: michael_brown04

#28 Pumpkin I Did Today

Image source: ZacThePirate

#29 My Painted Pumpkins

Image source: dittidot

#30 I Decided It Would Still Look Pretty Cool If I Stuck A Couple Of Ears On It

Image source: deanearnold

#31 This Pumpkin Burger That I Saw

Image source: ruffcats

#32 The Details Are Breathtaking

Image source: x.com

#33 Made A Scary Pumpkin Carving, Apparently Too Scary. The Kids Banned It From The House

Image source: bzhanger

#34 Halloween Pumpkins That I Made

Image source: C00li012345

#35 I Have No Caption For This One. He Looks Like He Has Questions

Image source: deanearnold

#36 This Is The First Time I Have Ever Painted A Pumpkin

Image source: michael_brown04

#37 Chunky

Image source: Revolutionary_Gap811

#38 Check Out These Incredible Entries From Our Children’s Pumpkin Carving Competition This Past Weekend

Image source: themaryborough

#39 Another Fun Pumpkin I Made Today

Image source: Asmith710

#40 My Little Crawlers. I Liked The Cute Little Baby Ones I Did Too

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Image source: MOrange701

#42 Even The Grinch Can’t Say No To Spooky Season

Image source: PumpkinFreakArt

#43 My First Time Trying Sculptural Pumpkin Carving

Image source: jgklausner

#44 My Kid’s Elementary School Had A Pumpkin Decorating Contest. I Was Very Impressed With The Creativity. Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Image source: JephriB

#45 My Pumpkin Is Done

Image source: OverallSalamander

#46 Check Out How These Pumpkins Have Progressed Over The Years. Do You Have A Favorite?

Image source: illustrious_interiors

#47 I Made A Pumpkin Cottage Today. I Used Foraged Materials (Except Candles, Paint, And Hot Glue)

Image source: dewster02

#48 Jimmy-O-Lantern

Image source: jephperro, jephperro

#49 My Attempt At The Eyeball Pumpkin

Image source: manbearslothy

#50 This Year’s Pumpkin

Image source: mrmelonfelon

