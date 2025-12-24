“They Look So Miserable”: Melania And Donald Trump’s Christmas Card Draws Brutal Backlash Online

A not-so-jolly presidential Christmas card has given the internet plenty to talk about.
Donald and Melania Trump sparked comparisons to the Grinch after appearing somber in the White House’s official Christmas portrait.
The couple stared straight into the camera as they held hands in a room decorated with Christmas trees and warm lights.
For the festive shot, the US president wore a classic tuxedo, while the former model donned a long black dress.
“Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” the White House wrote alongside the portrait on December 23.
Many observers said the First Couple appeared to be at another, far less cheerful event.
“They look like they’re going to a funeral,” one person remarked.
“How utterly depressing,” agreed someone else, while another suggested the couple looked “so miserable.”
“Aren’t they supposed to be smiling?” asked an additional user.
“What a somber looking Christmas card, do they know each other?” read another comment.
Supporters argued that the couple looked determined, while others said their serious expressions were appropriate for the formal context of an official White House photo.
They will spend the holidays at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
The portrait comes after the White House shared an altered version of the poster for the 2000 movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
In the image, the Grinch appears holding handcuffs instead of an ornament, while law enforcement officers are seen detaining someone. The film’s title is changed to How the Illegals Stole Healthcare.
“Cc: Democrats. Hate, hate, hate. Double hate. Loathe entirely,” the White House captioned the picture.
During his final public address of the year, Trump said the US is “respected again” globally, declaring, “Our country is back, stronger than ever before.”
According to the county’s commerce department, the US economy surged over the summer, with GDP (gross domestic product) rising by 4.3% over the third quarter, far higher than expected.
Inflation in the country has increased since April, reaching 3% in September before declining to 2.7% in November.
The White House’s official Christmas tree traveled 650 miles (1,050 km) to Washington, D.C.
In late November, Melania welcomed the official Christmas tree, which came from Korson’s Tree Farms in Sidney, Michigan, and made a 650-mile (1,050 km) journey to the White House.
The Christmas decorations were designed under Melania’s direction, according to a press release from the First Lady’s office.
This year, she chose a “Home Is Where the Heart Is” theme, featuring 120 pounds (54 kg) of gingerbread decorations.
Holiday decorations have previously been a source of controversy for Melania. In 2020, her former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, released secretly recorded audio of the First Lady lamenting having to organize the festive décor.
“I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f**k about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” Melania could be heard saying.
“OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a f****ng break.”
The First Lady recently announced a documentary titled Melania, which will premiere in theatres on January 30.
The 104-minute film focuses on the 20 days leading up to her husband’s inauguration in January 2025.
Amazon reportedly spent $40 million for the rights to the documentary, outbidding rival streaming giants such as Disney, Netflix, and Paramount.
“Witness history in the making” is the film’s tagline. It promises to capture “critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments.”
The trailer shows the president as his wife assists him on camera. “My proudest legacy will be that of peacemaker,” he says before Melania adds, “Peacemaker and unifier.”
“Everyone wants to know, so here it is,” the First Lady says later in the trailer.
She also announced the launch of her own production company, suggesting further plans to move beyond her under-the-radar profile.
