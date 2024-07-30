Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s 6 Best Roles in TV and Movies

Born on February 17, 1981, Joseph Gordon-Levitt ventured into acting at a young age. Starting out in the realm of television, he quickly made a name for himself starring in episodes of popular shows like Family Ties, Murder, She Wrote, and Quantum Leap. As he grew older, Gordon-Levitt defied the odds and transitioned from a child star to becoming a leading man in Hollywood.
In 2024, he starred opposite Eddie Murphy and Kevin Bacon in Netflix’s highly-anticipated Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. While this role was a supporting one, he held his own against these seasoned Hollywood heavyweights, further proving his talents. So, here’s our pick of his best roles in TV and movies.
6. 3rd Rock from the Sun as Tommy Solomon (1996-2001)
Joseph Gordon-Levitt first captured the attention of mainstream audiences with his unforgettable portrayal of Tommy Solomon on the hit television series 3rd Rock from the Sun, which aired from 1996 to 2001. In this comedic exploration of extraterrestrial life on Earth, viewers witnessed Tommy’s transformation from a brash young alien navigating the complexities of human adolescence to a confident, albeit slightly cocky, teenager. This career-launching role showcased Gordon-Levitt’s natural charm and comedic timing, establishing him as a prominent young talent in Hollywood. The success of 3rd Rock from the Sun not only endeared him to fans but also laid the groundwork for a diverse career ahead.
5. 50/50 as Adam (2011)
By the time 50/50 was released, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was already climbing the Hollywood ladder. Although he had took leading roles in acclaimed indie movies like Brick and Hesher, this movie served as his Hollywood tour-de-force performance. The film follows Adam (Gordon-Levitt), a 27-year-old man who is diagnosed with cancer. As he tries to maintain his career under the heavy burden of his illness, he is helped along the way by his best friend Kyle (Seth Rogen), and his therapist Katherine (Anna Kendrick). 50/50 brings forth a mix of humour and heartbreak as Adam faces the biggest fight of his life. The film was inspired by the real events of writer Will Reiser, who was convinced by Seth Rogen to write a screenplay about his experiences. Although the movie is a strong ensemble effort, there’s no denying that Joseph Gordon-Levitt carries the picture with his timeless rendition that manages to find humour in the darkest of situations.
4. Premium Rush as Wilee (2012)
Premium Rush is a criminally overlooked action movie that captivates with its high-octane excitement and clever premise. The film follows Wilee (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a fearless New York City bike messenger who prides himself on his ability to navigate the chaotic streets with unmatched speed and skill. When he is tasked with delivering a mysterious envelope that attracts the attention of a corrupt cop (played by Michael Shannon), Wilee finds himself at the center of a pulse-pounding chase through the city that tests his limits.
Throughout this adrenaline-fueled ride, Gordon-Levitt commands the screen with his quirky charm, effortlessly blending humour with the intense stakes of the thriller. His energetic performance lightens the tone of the film, infusing it with a sense of playful urgency that complements the breathtaking stunt work and fast-paced direction. Premium Rush succeeds in marrying humour with action, highlighting Gordon-Levitt’s ability to make even the most harrowing moments feel exhilarating rather than overwhelming, making this film a hidden gem worth discovering.
3. Don Jon as Jon (2013)
Don Jon is another underrated gem in Joesph Gordon-Levitt’s filmography. While the movie received positive reviews from a string of critics, it failed to land big with audiences. In the movie, Gordon-Levitt stars as Jon, an ego-driven young man who starts to form a disconnect from the dating world when his porn habit starts to have negative impacts. Things are complicated further when he meets the feisty Barbara (Scarlett Johansson), a young woman who attempts to ground his boisterous nature. At its core, the movie explores a rather serious theme and sheds light on an issue that many say needs addressing in society. However, the movie’s theme is tackled in a light-hearted way so that it never feels too heavy. Gordon-Levitt not only captivates in a commanding lead role, but Don Jon also served as his first ever feature film as a writer and director.
2. Looper as Joe (2012)
Rian Johnson‘s Looper is a unique and mind-bending sci-fi thriller that intricately weaves themes of time travel and morality into its gripping narrative. The film centers on Joe (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a skilled “looper,” tasked with eliminating targets sent from the future. However, his life takes a shocking turn when he recognizes one of his assignments as his older self (portrayed by Bruce Willis), who has been sent back for elimination.
As the younger Joe grapples with this existential crisis and the implications of his actions, the plot delves into a cat-and-mouse game that questions destiny and self-identity. Joseph Gordon-Levitt shines in his role, bringing a captivating energy to the screen as he effectively mirrors Bruce Willis’s mannerisms and physicality, creating a believable and compelling dynamic between the two versions of the same character. Their performances elevate the film, showcasing a seamless blend of tension and nuance as they confront their choices across time, making Looper not only a thrilling cinematic experience but also a profound exploration of the human condition.
1. Snowden as Edward Snowden (2016)
Oliver Stone‘s 2016 film Snowden delves into the life of Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor who became a whistleblower in the wake of the massive surveillance scandal that shook the United States and the world. The movie chronicles Snowden’s journey from a passionate, tech-savvy patriot to a man on the run after leaking classified information revealing the government’s invasive surveillance programs. Stone’s penchant for tackling daring subjects is on full display as he navigates the complexities of privacy, security, and personal sacrifice in a post-9/11 world.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt delivers an immersive and authentic portrayal of Snowden, skillfully capturing the character’s internal conflict and moral dilemmas, while humanizing a figure often seen solely through the lens of controversy. Snowden stands as a monumental moment in cinema history, illuminating the ramifications of one of the United States’ biggest scandals and shedding light on the ongoing repercussions faced by Snowden today, as he continues to live in exile while igniting global debates about freedom and government overreach. Want to read more about Joseph Gordon-Levitt? Here are 7 fun facts about the actor.
