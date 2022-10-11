10 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘3rd Rock from the Sun’

3rd Rock from the Sun is a legendary show that follows a family of four people who are actually aliens as they try to navigate normal human lives. The plot of the show was so unique back then and still is to this day. You can still laugh like crazy watching Dick, Sally, Tommy, and Harry take on their ‘human’ roles while working on their secret mission to understand humankind and report back to their leader, the Big Giant Head.
3rd Rock from the Sun is genius on so many levels, but you’re going to love it even more after you read these interesting facts about it. Here are ten things you didn’t know about 3rd Rock from the Sun.
1. 108 Episodes Have Raunchy Titles
Dick Solomon (played by John Lithgow) is the main character of the show, and his name is the subject of many jokes throughout the show. But did you know that 108 episodes have the word ‘dick’ in them? For instance, Post Nasal Dick, Lonely Dick, I Enjoy Being a Dick, and many more.
2. It Was French Stewart Who Came up with the Harry Squint
One of the most notable things about the show is Harry’s facial expressions, or to be more precise, his famous squint. Well, believe it or not, this wasn’t originally in the script. It was actually the actor playing Harry, French Steward, who came up with the legendary squint. This turned out to be a good move because everybody remembers Harry’s squint now.
3. Jane Curtin Said Yes to the Show Creators Immediately
Jane Curtin is a talented comedy veteran who blessed us all with her portrayal of Dr. Albright on 3rd Rock from the Sun. But did you know she accepted this role without even reading the script first? According to her, she just wanted to work with the show’s creators and executive producers, Terry and Bonnie Turner.
They had already worked together on a 1993 movie called The Coneheads, where Jane fell in love with Terry and Bonnie, so she jumped on board immediately when they asked her to join 3rd Rock from the Sun cast.
4. John Lithgow’s Son Has a Distinctive Role in the Show
Remember Leon, the dumb student who is constantly picked on by Dick during his physics classes? Well, believe it or not, that is John Lithgow’s son, Ian Lithgow. Ian appears in 48 episodes of the show and is definitely as funny and talented as his father.
5. 3rd Rock from the Sun Was Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Breakthrough Role
People often forget that the 3rd Rock from the Sun was Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s stepping stone. Although the actor had many roles before this show and was a child actor, his role as Tommy was his breakthrough role. Everyone in the country knew about him after the show started running. He quickly became fans’ favorite, and this was really his time to shine.
6. A Renowned Physician Helped with Dick Solomon’s Lines
Dick’s physician classes are some of the funniest scenes in the show. But the creators decided to make it as authentic as possible by hiring author and professor Brian Greene to make sure Dick’s lessons were correct.
7. 3rd Rock from the Sun Went through Countless Time Slot Changes
One of the lesser-known facts about the show is that it had 13 different time slots during its six-season run. Sound excessive? It truly is. The show could have potentially achieved even more success if it only had a consistent TV schedule.
8. Kristen Johnston Battled Depression
Kristen Johnston, who portrays Sally Solomon, said she struggled with depression and substance abuse throughout the show’s run. She’s now sober and in remission, but this disease had a major impact on her life back then.
9. The Season Finale Was Shot in 3D
Another interesting fact about the show is that its season two-part finale was extremely expensive. Why? Because it was shot in 3D. Believe it or not, they spent $10 million to distribute 3D glasses to viewers across the country so they could watch the finale in all its glory.
10. There’s an Alternate Ending to the Show
The show ends with four aliens completing their mission, returning to their home planet, and leaving their loved ones behind. But there’s an alternate ending where Dick returns to bring Mary with him.