7 Things You Didn’t Know About Inception’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt

American actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur Joseph Gordon-Levitt was born in Los Angeles, California, on February 17, 1981. It wasn’t till the 1990s that he rose to fame as a child actor. One of the productions that launched him into the limelight includes 3rd Rock from the Sun (1996 to 2001).
Overall, Gordon-Levitt is a talented actor and artist who has significantly impacted the entertainment industry. Whether through his film, television, or music work, he always does notable work. In that vein, check out these facts about the star.
7. Joseph Gordon-Levitt Awards and Nominations
Gordon-Levitt has starred in about 92 movies and TV Shows since he started acting in 1988. His most popular movies include Star Trek, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Looper. The actor has also racked up several awards and nominations (92 in total). This includes two Primetime Emmy Awards. However, the actor has yet to receive an Oscar, which has fans talking.
6. He Dropped Out Of College
Saying the actor dropped out of college is probably going to be met with a “shrug” at best. Many big names, in the industry, including Harrison Ford, left college to pursue careers in acting. The one thing that sets them apart is the“why,” and that’s when things get interesting. Joseph Levitt’s reason for dropping out of college was his addiction to the video editing software Final Cut Pro. The actor made it clear in an interview that the software greatly influenced his decision to drop out of college.
5. Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is A Workaholic
There’s no doubt that Gordon-Levitt loves what he does. It’s public knowledge that when he’s not on screen, he’s probably running his company HitRecord. Altogether, one clear thing is that he’s a workaholic to the core. In his own words, “I definitely have workaholic tendencies. When I’m working on a project, I can be pretty single-minded about it. I can stay up all night and not realize…”. His tendency to be transfixed with work must be one reason why he is successful both as an actor and businessman.
4. Joseph Levitt Stopped Acting Twice
Joseph Levitt has taken a break from the screen not once, but twice. The first time it was so he could bag a college degree. Though he still loved acting, he left acting briefly in 2000 to study history, literature, and French Poetry at Columbia University. The second time was in 2018, just a year after his second child was born. The actor decided to take two years away from the spotlight to focus on his family.
3. He Loves The Creative Process
There are a lot of pros to being a well-known Hollywood actor. At the top of that list is fame. But Joseph Gordon-Levitt isn’t driven by fame or money. He pretty much enjoys the creative process, and that’s what he expressed when he said, “But if I’m honest, the things that gave me the most joy and that were the most meaningful to me that I think I’ll be remembering when I’m old and gray, it wasn’t those things about the finished movie, it was the days on set. It was the making of the thing, the creative process itself”.
2. The Star Is Big On Privacy
It turns out privacy is a big deal for the actor. His point of view on privacy was made obvious when an interviewer asked if he’d consider going into politics like many other celebrities. His response was a big NO. His exact words were, “I don’t think that’s the life for me. I like my privacy a lot. And I like my family’s privacy a lot”. A case in point is that the actor has managed to keep the names and identities of his two children private all this while.
1. Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Has Some New Projects In The Works
Gordon-Levitt’s fans should be delighted that the actor is working on three new movies. The first is titled Nobody Nothing Nowhere. Altogether, it’s a sci-fi comedy starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Octavia Spencer, and Lucy Liu. The other two are the romance thriller Killer Heat and the psychological thriller White Night. The movie release dates are yet to be confirmed, but one thing is certain, as usual, the star will be bringing his A-game to all his performances.
