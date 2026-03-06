83 Funny Times People Invented Sentences No One Has Ever Heard Before And Won Internet Points

The internet is truly a treasure trove when it comes to random thoughts and hilarious phrases. You think you’ve seen it all, but then, out of nowhere, someone types a sentence that makes you go, “Wait… what?”
So that you don’t get the same recycled content and memes, there are a few online communities that round up the most unhinged and completely brand-new sentences.
Some are hilarious, some odd, and some simply ridiculous.
We never could have imagined that someone would use the words “illegal underground grandma karaoke bars” in one sentence — and in that order — ever. Or that we would see someone compare a tapeworm to Ozempic.
Some of these thoughts will surely leave you scratching your head.
In a world where artificial intelligence churns out predictable language, the strange, never‑before‑seen sentences stand out like little bursts of originality that humans crave.
That’s why reading new, even if slightly unhinged, material makes us curious.
Our brain is basically wired to love new stuff, and research shows that when something new pops up, it lights up the reward system and releases dopamine.
This is what makes people want to explore, try things out, and learn.
Checking out new experiences or new sentences also helps the brain stay flexible, keeping thinking sharp and adaptable.
Recent stats show that roughly 57% of all web-based text has been AI-generated or translated through an AI algorithm
But here’s the thing — posts actually written by humans get way more attention, with nearly 4 times as many meaningful interactions.
People also spend two and a half times longer reading content written by humans.
These strange new sentences bring context, shared experience, and nuance to words, giving them depth and humor that AI often just can’t replicate. It also can’t catch all the little cultural cues, inside jokes, or hidden meanings that people pick up naturally.
What makes these random sentences so funny is that they totally catch us off guard.
They put things together that normally don’t belong. And at first, they might seem confusing, but then something clicks — maybe a hidden meaning or a clever twist.
This is defined by the theory of incongruity, which says that laughter results when a person discovers an unexpected solution to an apparent incongruity.
For example, when someone grasps a double meaning in a statement and sees it in a completely new light.
Unhinged sentences are also funny because they are absurd in ways traditional jokes are not.
Bizarre mashups of ideas or nonsensical combinations break our causal expectations and don’t follow common logic.
So when you see words that don’t normally go together, like “I have hottism” or “parkouring chimney sweeps,” they might leave you gobsmacked at first, but then the punchline hits.
Now that we know why we find these sentences funny, let’s find out why people write such things in the first place. Where does this ingenious burst of creativity come from?
Research shows that we are wired to find patterns and meaning even in random events or ideas.
This makes us come up with unusual thoughts, because the brain instinctively tries to connect things that might not have an obvious link.
Our ancestors used these patterns as survival kits to protect themselves from animal attacks or detect sudden seasonal changes.
Humor is also commonly related to language itself — the way words are written or sound, and the way they come together.
Studies show that speakers sometimes deliberately violate grammar or word-formation rules to create humor.
This means that many jokes come from intentionally breaking language rules —twisting words, inventing forms, or combining verbs and ideas that normally wouldn’t appear together.
