30 People Share Examples Of People Blindly Wasting Money When They Think They’re Saving

Unfortunately, nothing in life is black and white. Not even saving money. A cheaper couch might seem like a great option in the moment, but it can come back to bite you when it needs to be replaced only a year later. And spending more up front, like buying items in bulk, can sometimes cost you less in the long run.
Living a frugal lifestyle might feel unnecessarily complicated at times, so today, we’re going to focus on what not to do. Redditors have recently been sharing examples of “tripping over dollars to save a dime,” so we’ve gathered some of their tips and anecdotes below. Keep reading to find a conversation with Toni Graham of Simple Frugal Life, and be sure to upvote the mistakes that you’ll be sure to avoid!
