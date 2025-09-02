“Have A Great Life!”: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

by

According to the cat distribution system, a feline finds its way to the person who needs them most. Although there’s no official alternative for dogs, strays find their forever homes, too. Sometimes, the universe might need to nudge the potential owner by making them visit a shelter, but, at the end of the day, the pet and the hooman still find their way to each other.

Recently, there’s been a trend on TikTok, where owners were sharing their animal adoption stories. Some of them met at shelters, other pets claimed people’s homes as their own after sneaking in under the fence. And others met their best four-legged friends abroad, feeling a connection so strong the flew them back home.

The love between a pet and its owner knows no bounds, so, we present to you the cutest and most tear-jerking stories from the trend to bring you back your faith in humanity.

#1

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: francesandfam

#2

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: carissarodriguez

#3

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: movingatx

#4

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: sunnycorina

#5

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: hellosqueem

#6

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: maddieandnugget

#7

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: __maisy

#8

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: 20abbiek

#9

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: savmarton

#10

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: monitabonita172

#11

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: taylor.jones1993

#12

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: lexikemp1508/

#13

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: bananag1rl02

#14

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: honey.therescue

#15

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: aurarouw

#16

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: aliiiann

#17

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: minidoxnori

#18

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: thejacketcat

#19

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: feloniousdonk

#20

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: the_serrano_famila

#21

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: queenofgettingbanned/

#22

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: kittykapital

#23

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: misiaaa621

#24

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: tasiaalexis

#25

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: bessfurryfaceandfriends

#26

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: kfaneca

#27

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: ourcatbiscuit

#28

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: kirstymoirx

#29

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: justanothalibra

#30

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: alishajane.x

#31

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: katelynmackey24

#32

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: madisondawnmauch

#33

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: brialem

#34

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: rocket_the_cat_official/

#35

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: atyana.jade

#36

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: shakeira27

#37

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: mybroncorarelystarts/photo

#38

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: woodlandstoves/photo

#39

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: ameyamarieokamoto

#40

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: amicharlize

#41

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: mere.leigh

#42

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: katiecarroll09

#43

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: tiktok

#44

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: arihall0/

#45

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: nbant/

#46

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: nadi_93x

#47

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: cilum

#48

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: hadleyroberts01

#49

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: katemaries

#50

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: pollyarnott/

#51

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: nhme_04

#52

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: abs01966

#53

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: juneah.yu

#54

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: tikiplustwo

#55

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: rv_yoselin

#56

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: rachelvolpicello

#57

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: lumis.paws.art

#58

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: emchmela

#59

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: gbrdrgz_

#60

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: dreatheepisces2

#61

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: shakeira27

#62

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: brianna.kayee

#63

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: spike_etles4ptichats

#64

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: rescuegang_

#65

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: bigmathebaddie

#66

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: miss_oddfuturee

#67

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: jordynvick

#68

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: siapepedali/

#69

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: heyimjeffgoldblum

#70

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: reefnmako

#71

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: brock.james

#72

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: melsplace

#73

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: angelina.salamon

#74

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: hanmays/

#75

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: analizvichi

#76

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: emmamarie

#77

&#8220;Have A Great Life!&#8221;: 77 Of The Best Adoption Pics Ever

Image source: kt.stecks

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
90210
BH90210 Ratings Are Sky High for Summer Series
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2019
Video – 4 Sneak Peeks from Grey’s Anatomy 6.03 – “(I Always Feel Like) Somebody’s Watching Me”
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2009
Turn 1.05 Review: “Epiphany”
3 min read
May, 4, 2014
Binging with Babish: Blue Noodles from Andor
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2022
Grey’s Anatomy 4.11 “Disarm” Review
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2011
Did You Really Expect Phelps vs. Great White To Be Satisfying?
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.