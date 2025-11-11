Artist Folds Life-Sized Elephant Out Of Single Massive 50 x 50 ft Sheet Of Paper

by

A paper airplane is pretty much the most complicated thing most of us can make by folding paper, which is what makes this grand piece of artwork by professional origami artist Sipho Mabona all the more impressive. This life-sized white elephant stands 3m (10 ft) tall and weighs a whopping 250kg (550lbs) – and it was all folded out of a single 15m x 15m (50ft x 50ft) sheet of paper.

The epic piece of paper art took a team of up to ten people four weeks to complete. They financed the project through an Indiegogo campaign, which raised $26,000. The money allowed the team to work on the project continuously for an entire month and to capture the entire process on film.

Interestingly enough, Mabona says that he became interested in paper art by folding paper airplanes when he was 5. After running out of ideas, he decided to explore origami. If you’d like to experience such a strange and impressive piece of artwork for yourself, it is currently on display at the KKLB museum in Beromunster, Switzerland.

For those of us who aren’t origami experts or who don’t have 15m sheets of paper lying around, there are plenty of different amazing forms of paper art. Check out our big paper art post or the one about Jodi Harvey-Brown’s work with books.

Source: mabonaorigami.com | Facebook | kklb.ch (via)

Artist Folds Life-Sized Elephant Out Of Single Massive 50 x 50 ft Sheet Of Paper
Artist Folds Life-Sized Elephant Out Of Single Massive 50 x 50 ft Sheet Of Paper
Artist Folds Life-Sized Elephant Out Of Single Massive 50 x 50 ft Sheet Of Paper
Artist Folds Life-Sized Elephant Out Of Single Massive 50 x 50 ft Sheet Of Paper
Artist Folds Life-Sized Elephant Out Of Single Massive 50 x 50 ft Sheet Of Paper
Artist Folds Life-Sized Elephant Out Of Single Massive 50 x 50 ft Sheet Of Paper
Artist Folds Life-Sized Elephant Out Of Single Massive 50 x 50 ft Sheet Of Paper
Artist Folds Life-Sized Elephant Out Of Single Massive 50 x 50 ft Sheet Of Paper

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Ways Paranormal 911 Differs from other Paranormal Shows
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2019
Five Absurd Ways TV Characters Were Killed and Brought Back
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2020
People Are Ruthless After Man Confesses He Was Tricked Into Buying 300 Years Worth Of Membership
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Vikings Season 5
Vikings Season 4 Episode 1: “A Good Treason”
3 min read
Feb, 19, 2016
Find Out Which Disney Movie Reflects Your Personality In This 25-Question Quiz
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2025
Every American Idol Winner Since ABC Revived The Show
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.