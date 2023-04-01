Will Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Really Be The End? (Why It Might Not Be)

Curb Your Enthusiasm has had a long and successful run after its inception in 2000, but it is set to finally come to an end. The hit HBO show stars writer and co-creator of Seinfeld, Larry David, playing an exaggerated version of himself as he goes about his day, teaching life lessons to the world and arguing with friends, peers, and strangers. But after 12 seasons, the upcoming season may very well be the final outing for David.
Curb Your Enthusiasm is a pioneer in its style of improvised comedy and has gone on to influence shows like The League, Outnumbered, and Murderville. Larry David has created a universe where he can voice the opinions in his head that he could never say out loud in the real world. The show contains hilarious fictional characters and stars come on board every season to play a twisted version of themselves. However, these stars have been saying their goodbyes to Larry David and Curb Your Ethusiasm after season 12 wrapped filming, possibly forever.
Larry David Is Ready To Leave Curb Your Enthusiasm Behind
Larry David’s character in Curb Your Enthusiasm is massively flawed. He’s outspoken, brash, and has absolutely no patience for other people’s defects. He’s a self-proclaimed “social assassin” and immensely proud of it. While co-stars of the show say that the real life Larry David is one of the nicest people you will ever meet, he possesses some striking resemblances to the Larry in the show. Namely, his stubbornness.
When coming up as a comedian in New York, Larry would often argue with the crowd and storm off stage. He also famously quit Saturday Night Live and returned the next day like nothing had happened, an incident that served as a storyline in a popular episode of Seinfeld. He is also known for taking long hiatuses in between seasons when he doesn’t feel like working or wants to pursue other things. There was a six-year gap between Curb Your Enthusiasm season 8 and 9, and HBO bosses were just waiting for Larry to tell them he was ready for another.
With every season that passes, Larry never gives a solid answer if there will be another. He even hinted in the past that season 10 would be an ideal place to end the show as it would be perfect for the boxset release. However, he came back with two more seasons. But it’s looking likely that this season will be the final one, as Larry’s pact with HBO ends at season 12. Additionally, co-stars of the show have taken to their social media platforms to bid farewell to their characters.
This Isn’t The First Time Larry David Planned On Ending Curb Your Enthusiasm
While Larry David toys with the idea of ending Curb Your Enthusiasm with every season that passes, he actually had a solid plan to end the show after season 11. The final episode shows Larry fleeing a house he has just snuck into and when trying to get away he falls into the pool. Larry wrote two versions of the episode, one where he lives and one where he dies. Both versions were filmed, and thankfully for lovers of the show, Larry chose the version where he lives to argue another day.
Showrunner, Jeff Schaffer, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the episode:
“I know I say this all the time, but every season is the last season,” Schaffer said. “And I wanted to prepare as if it was the last one. So Larry kept falling into that pool without the fence and banging his head . We actually have a shot after he’d fallen in, of the still pool with just the envelope floating in the middle, and maybe adding one bubble. We shot as if it was going to be the last one ever.” Schaffer went to explain how Larry was “not ready to die” and decided to give HBO one last hilarious hurrah. But in true Larry David fashion, he could change his mind whenever he wants.
