Devil May Cry Season 2: Burning Questions The Upcoming Installment Must Answer

The shocking April 2025 season 1 cliffhanger finale sets up an exciting Devil May Cry season 2, which has been confirmed. The first entry leaves plenty of room for improvement, and fans have high expectations for the next installment. The Netflix series is based on the Japanese video game of the same title. Created by Adi Shankar, the Devil May Cry TV series revolves around Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch), a demon hunter on a mission to stop an invasion by the powerful demon White Rabbit (Hoon Lee) while fighting off DARKCOM.
After a thrilling season 1 ending, Devil May Cry fans have several questions that the second installment is expected to answer. The first season was released to positive reviews on April 3, 2025, and just a week after its premiere, Netflix renewed the show for a second run. With no release date in sight, fans are gearing up for another exciting entry that explores more of the game franchise. As anticipation for Devil May Cry season 2 heightens, these questions shed light on areas the next installment could thrive in.
1. Is The White Rabbit Really Dead?
Considering his power and previous failed attempts to defeat him, the White Rabbit is presumed to be a strong antagonist. As such, it’s difficult to conclude that he has been defeated for good, even though he was split in half. In the season 1 finale, White Rabbit is injured in a fight with Dante and Mary, but mutates after consuming demon blood. He achieves his goal of fusing the amulet with Force Edge, creating the Sword of Sparda with Vergil (Robbie Daymond) and Dante’s blood. Though his mission to break the barrier between Earth and the demon realm is briefly accomplished, Mary and Dante combine efforts to kill the Rabbit. However, his death doesn’t seem to eradicate the evil that haunts them.
2. What Happened to Dante’s Brother, Vergil?
The big question is – how did Vergil become a demon knight? During the final battle with the White Rabbit, Dante learns that his twin brother is still alive. The news renewed his energy, giving him a reason to live to find his brother. After killing the White Rabbit in the Devil May Cry Season 1 ending, Dante and Mary think they have eradicated evil. However, the final scene reveals a horned demon who invades the Uroboros Corporation to free demons and tells them to serve Mundus (the leader in Hell). He later transforms from his demonic appearance to his true form, revealing himself to be Vergil. The revelation leaves fans in shock as Vergil was presumed dead.
3. Will Dante Reunite with Vergil?
Mary ignored Dante’s plea to join him in the search for Vergil and imprisoned him instead. With Dante under DARKCOM’s custody and put into cryostasis, his plans of searching for his twin brother are thwarted. As such, the family reunion has become more complicated and can only be initiated when Dante escapes from DARKCOM.
4. Is Dante’s Relationship with his Brother Jeopardized?
With Vergil revealed as The Knight in the demon realm, a relationship with his brother, who is a demon hunter for hire, will not be a simple task. While a demon’s blood runs in Dante’s veins, his human side dominates. However, growing up in Makai (Hell) turned Vergil to the side of evil. Admittedly, the brothers are expected to clash in Devil May Cry Season 2.
5. Will The Devil May Cry Season 2 Explore Vergil’s Demon Knight Arc?
Vergil’s arc as a Knight is worth exploring in the show’s second entry. This also presents an opportunity to work on character development while expanding Vergil and other demons around him. Mundus and Sparda are also expected to appear in the present or flashbacks.
6. Is Dante’s Mother Also Alive?
Dante witnessed a demon attack that killed his mother and brother, and he believed they both died. However, during his clash with the White Rabbit in Season 1, Dante learns that Vergil survived the demon attack, but nothing was said about the real fate of their mother.
7. What is Uroboros Corporation?
The Uroboros Corporation was mentioned in the season 1 finale with Arius, the main villain of Devil May Cry 2, as the CEO. Arius is a modern-day sorcerer who runs a multinational company to achieve his selfish interest in demonic powers. Uroboros Corporation and DARKCOM will likely be a prominent part of Devil May Cry season 2.
8. What Happens to White Rabbit’s Portal Device?
In the hands of the wrong person, the portal device has the power to ruin humanity. The device can open and close rifts between the human and demon realms, allowing an invasion that can destroy humanity. DARKCOM’s head and the Vice President of the United States, William Baines (Kevin Conroy), acquired the device after White Rabbit’s death. Considering Baines’ genocidal tendencies, fans can only imagine what he will do with the device.
Follow Us